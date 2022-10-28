Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending October 28, 2022

Stock Recommendation Tracker

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo dives into some things to watch as we head into next week — the market has actually been holding up decently the past month even as rates rise and amidst the Fed’s jawboning, so a solid show of strength over the next week or two could provide an intermediate-term green light. Of course, Mike’s not anticipating anything and remains defensive, but he’s following earnings season closely for signs of any new leadership should the bulls finally show up. Stocks included in this video: SLB XMTR BIIB NBIX RVNC NFLX NOV MTDR GTLS CMG SG PBR.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Update October 27: Remain defensive, but keep your eyes open. From a top-down perspective, the market is improving, with our Cabot Tides on the verge of a green light. However, individual stocks remain a mine field, with many acting better but plenty of blowups, including many high-profile names, like Meta (META) today and our own Wolfspeed (WOLF), which collapsed after earnings; we sold our shares earlier today via a special bulletin. That will leave us with around 85% in cash, which we’ll hold for now—that said, if the Tides improve further, we’ll likely put some money back to work in the days ahead as earnings winners reveal themselves.

Alert October 27: The market has been doing fairly well of late, so much so that our Cabot Tides are on the verge of a green light. That said, individual stocks remain hit or miss at best, with may high profile blowups in recent days. We did have one gap up strongly yesterday, but today, Wolfspeed (WOLF) is disintegrating after earnings—we’re forced to sell our half-sized position today. Details below—and we’ll have far more in tonight’s regular update.

Bi-weekly Issue October 20: Today’s issue is very stock heavy, with commentary on our three remaining stocks, a larger-than-normal watch list and write-ups on four potential leaders–all of which keeps us ready to pounce whenever the sellers run out of ammo.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Movers & Shakers October 28: It’s been another interesting week in the market, with a lot to get to. First, looking at the indexes, they’re mixed—the Nasdaq is down on the week and the S&P 500 is up less than 1% as many mega-cap growth stocks have been dented on earnings. That said, broader indexes (small and mid-caps are up 3% to 4%) have put on a good show.

Weekly Issue October 24: This week’s list is heavier on commodities than it has been in a while, though there are a few nascent earnings winners in there, too. Our Top Pick fills both bills, as shares are picking up steam after their Q3 report following a 13 month period of no progress.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Alert Basic and Pro October 21: Roll Position: Against CCJ stock, Buy back your October 28 Call, and Sell the November 27 Call (exp. 11/18).

Cabot Options Trader Alert Basic and Pro October 18: Fill Out PINS Half Position: Buy the Second Half of the Pinterest (PINS) March 25 Calls for $4.10 or less.

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update October 10: Long positions: XBI, GOOG, M, OXY, PYPL, SBUX. Bearish Positions: SPY

Cabot Options Trader Basic Weekly Update October 10: A very promising start to the trading week, which saw the indexes surge higher by 5%, was somewhat washed away by Friday’s post Jobs Report sell-off. And while the steep declines Friday were worrisome, big picture the S&P 500 still managed to gain 1.5% on the week, the Dow rallied 2%, and the Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor

Weekly Update October 26: With the arrival of earnings season and perhaps some indications that the 10-year US Treasury yield will peak at around 5%, the broad stock market appears to have found at least momentary stability. Whether this is just another “eye of the storm,” or a true end to the bear market, is unknown and unknowable.

Monthly Issue October 5: Many industries are undergoing the first major inventory cycle in a generation, which investors may not be evaluating properly. Also, barring an economic collapse, buying Gates Industrial (GTES) at 8.1x estimated 2023 earnings, Dow (DOW) at 7.9x and Allison Transmission (ALSN) at 5.3x seem like smart opportunistic moves for long-term investors and traders alike.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue October 24: Stocks were up for a second straight week, which might as well be a full-on rally in 2022 terms. At the very least, it’s a good time to add a beaten-down growth stock with immense potential – in a sector that has brought us our biggest winner (by far) to date. It’s a stock that was recently recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue October 27: Ford (F) reported a down third quarter, but Explorer stocks had a good week with all positions in the black. MP Materials (MP) and Oracle (ORCL) were up 11%, and SQM rose 8%.

Bi-weekly Update October 20:While Corporate Earnings are Above Expectations, Chip Stocks Swoon. Explorer stocks were all up this week though it is not clear we are out of the woods yet.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Weekly Update October 27: A couple of weeks ago the S&P 600 SmallCap Index was trading at a greater than 25% discount to the S&P 500 on a forward PE basis. This was partially because of the persistent premium of the MegaCap-8 (MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX, META, NVDA) which collectively account for well over 20% of S&P 500 Index weighting.

Monthly Issue October 6: The market has been trying to climb off its knees this week as we’re finally getting some solid evidence that both inflation and the job market are cooling.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Weekly Update October 26: The market has been a lot better over the past week. The reason is earnings. So far, earnings have been better than expected this quarter, although it’s still early. The hope is that a soft landing is still possible, at least as far as corporate profits are concerned. The early better-than-feared results are prompting hope that corporate profits can weather this recession with less damage than has already been priced into stocks.

Monthly Issue October 12: In an otherwise miserable year of nonstop inflation, recession, the Fed, and a bear market, an opportunity is emerging for opportunistic investors. Attractive rates on conservative fixed-rate investments have reemerged. There is a chance to lock in rates not seen since the decade before last.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Alert October 27: I’ve been trying to figure out a way to efficiently share expected earnings dates, consensus earnings expectations and other key data points with you. In that effort, I’ve programmed a spreadsheet to pull data from one of my sources (image below).

Monthly Issue October 19: In the October Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we try to interpret some of the latest commentary from Fed officials and look at the future cadence of expected interest rate hikes.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue October 25: This week earnings season really gets in gear … buckle up, and be prepared to jump into some earnings season winners in the weeks to come.

Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

Weekly Update October 28: This week was another relatively slow one. However, we did have two companies report earnings.

Monthly Issue October 12: Today, I’m recommending a real estate company that is 86% owned by insiders.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue October 26: The market has likely not bottomed yet. The current rally will unlikely be sufficient to drive us out of this bear market ahead of continued high inflation and likely recession in the months ahead.

Weekly Update October 19: The market has been rallying furiously over the past several days on earnings. Is this the Promised Land or more false hope? It’s just the kickoff of the third-quarter earnings season and the nation’s major banks have reported. These banks are considered bellwethers for the U.S. economy and numbers are better than expected. The results are reviving hope among investors.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue October 26: At it most basic, investing is a mental game supplemented by a calculator. Our articles use one or both aspects to find attractive investing ideas.

Weekly Update October 21: Earnings updates from Dow (DOW) and Nokia (NOK). Comments on Western Union’s (WU) new turnaround plan and other recommended names. With the 10-year Treasury yield closing in on 5%, is a 6% or 7% yield next? How “newsflow” is hammering Verizon shares, and how Elon Musk’s new tactic might yet extract him from the Twitter deal.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine October: Finding the right time to retire is tough in any market, but today’s volatility, inflation and rising rates make that decision even harder. If you’re considering (or are in) retirement, here’s how to save, how to spend, and, most importantly, how to boost your retirement nest egg.

Stock of the Month October 13: The market roller coaster continued this past month, with inflation worries and rising interest rates leading the charge.

Ask the Experts

Cabot Early Opportunities

Question: Hi Tyler, I hope your week is off to a great start. In this month’s Cabot Early Opportunities report you mentioned DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) with a note to watch for the stock to go above 30 as a bullish indicator. Today the stock broke 30 and is around 31.50. Would you recommend buying at this level?

Tyler: It was on my mind yesterday as well. Definitely an encouraging sign. I’m still a little iffy on this market, and yesterday’s GOOG and MSFT earnings (and reactions) suggest I should be. Just trying to balance feeling like we’re under-invested vs. over-invested, and it changes on almost a daily basis (which honestly suggests maybe we’re about right in terms of exposure). As a digital ad-driven business, DV could be slowing down like GOOG and a lot of social media companies. But it could also be weaving its way through these cross-currents relatively smoothly. I think I just want more info (i.e. the next earnings report) in order to move forward with enough confidence to buy.

