Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending November 7, 2025

Latest Summary

CABOT EVENTS

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

“The evidence has definitely worsened this week” says Mike Cintolo in this week’s video, with some of the market’s divergences coming home to roost--the broad market continues to be weak, and now the intermediate-term trend is on the fence while many stocks hit air pockets. With all that said, Mike isn’t throwing in the towel: Many stocks (even the extended ones) are holding up fine, and he’s not having trouble filling his watch list with buyable ideas ... if the market can hold around here. Next week will be key, and Mike will tell you what names to watch and signposts to key off of going forward. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: NET, ANET, CRDO, CCJ, BE, MU, CIEN, WDC, APH, AXSM, MDGL, LLY, AMD, ASML, MKSI, AMAT, VIAV, CRS, W, WCC, NXT, SEDG

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check,Chris and Brad discuss the pullback in the market, Michael Burry’s short positions in Palantir (PLTR) and Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar pay package. Then, Mike Cintolo joins to offer his insight into the state of the market, what he’s seeing with growth stocks, and how to trade the latest bout of turbulence while staying prepared for the next leg up. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue October 30: We’re seeing lots of crosscurrents in the market right now, especially when it comes to the evidence -- the big-cap indexes are in good shape and we’ve seen a few more breakouts from growth stocks ... but the broad market is very iffy and most other indexes are stuck in the mud. We think it’s best to go with the flow--ditching stocks that break down but selectively adding stronger, fresher names, all while holding some cash for future buying power (if more breakouts come during earnings season) and for cushion (if the market weakens again). We’ve had a few changes in the past two weeks (including some in our special bulletin today), and we go over all the details in tonight’s issue.

Bi-weekly Update November 6: WHAT TO DO NOW: Our Cabot Tides are now on the fence while our Two-Second Indicator is negative as the market is in the middle of another test of the uptrend. Meanwhile, growth stocks have bent but not too many have truly broken, and there are still a good number setups out there. We sold Arista (ANET) on a special bulletin this morning, leaving us with around 45% in cash; we’ll hold onto that tonight as we want to see how this pullback plays out. Details below.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue November 3: The big-cap indexes have been leading for a while now, but more recently, we’ve seen an even greater dichotomy out there, with the broad market actually coming under pressure and with most (non-big-cap) indexes testing or breaking intermediate-term support. On the flip side, the number of growth-y stocks in good shape has actually increased. As we wrote last Friday, these sorts of divergences tell us the risk of some unpleasantness has increased, though that doesn’t guarantee it will happen and, if it does, when. Thus, it’s best to go with the flow right here—aiming to buy strong, fresh leaders at decent entry points, but also being willing to book partial profits on the way up and raise stops when needed. We’ll again leave our Market Monitor at a level 7.

This week’s list has a major growth tilt, which goes along with the emergence of many growth stocks from multi-week (or, sometimes, multi-month) consolidations. Our Top Pick is getting going from a two-and-a-half-month rest following another great quarterly report.

Movers & Shakers November 7: Last week we talked about the split tape and said that, while sticking with our stance due to some positives (including some fresh breakouts from growth stocks), our antennae were up should we see a change in character. And this week was a step in that direction, as all the indexes are sporting losses, this time led by the big-cap indexes—as of this morning, the S&P and Nasdaq are off 2% or so, with smaller losses posted by other indexes.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue November 6: Nuclear energy is a $2 trillion industry waiting to explode. And while some of the bigger-name providers of it have seen their share prices rise manyfold over the last year, other companies that provide nuclear power have remained under the radar – and undervalued.

That includes this month’s new addition. It’s a California utility company that’s one of the largest electricity providers in the country – and it has a nuclear plant that’s starting to get into the (you guessed it) artificial intelligence game.

Details inside.

Weekly Update October 30: This Halloween, there’s nothing to fear. At least not for investors.

OK, nothing is a bit of an exaggeration. Today’s anticipated meetup between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could go sideways, putting high tariffs between the two mega-powers back on the menu. There could be some key earnings blowups ahead as we remain in the thick of third-quarter reporting season. And the government shutdown is more than a month old at this point, which could take a toll on the market.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue November 3: The major indexes continue to hover near all-time highs, even as more issues beneath the surface crop up. Another strong earnings season, dwindling U.S.-China trade tensions, and another interest rate cut are helping prop stocks up, even as volatility begins to creep higher again. So today, to account for a possible pullback, we opt for a stock that’s a household name but one that has become so undervalued that Clif Droke just added it to his Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue October 23: To begin, just a heads up that there will be no Cabot Wealth Explorer issue on November 13 as I will be in transit for a mining and resource conference in Senegal.

Morgan Stanley (MS) notes that stock picking is back, with single-stock activity as opposed to funds and ETFs seeing a significant rise in recent months. This is interesting as there are now more ETFs trading on exchanges than stocks. Blending the two together is the optimal strategy for most.

Bi-weekly Update October 30: As expected, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point yesterday. This was largely already baked into the market. Looking ahead, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had an impactful comment: “What do you do if you are driving in the fog? You slow down.”

This comment is consistent with our strategy of alternating aggressive and conservative stocks, taking partial profits to build cash, and seeking international diversification.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue November 6: Today we’re taking a half-sized position in an emerging MedTech company disrupting the insulin market. It has developed a fully automated device that removes many of the headaches associated with insulin pumps, which have kept adoption of those systems in check.

It’s a rapid-growth company with one product already approved by the FDA, and more solutions in the pipeline.

All the details are inside the November Issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential.

Weekly Update October 23: There’s been a jump in volatility among individual stocks and some sectors (gold, oil, retail investor favorites, etc.) but at an index level things continue to be pretty smooth. The S&P 600 Small Cap Index is trading higher than it was a week ago.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue October 8: After spending most of the summer making a series of new highs, it’s been more of the same so far this fall.

The drawback is that the market is high-priced. Technology stocks, driven by the AI catalyst, have driven stocks higher. But certain sectors have not had a great year. Despite the impressive performance of the overall market over the last few years, there are still bargains to be found.

The real estate sector struggled during inflation and rising interest rates and has been the worst-performing sector over the last five years. Healthcare has floundered all year because of uncertainty regarding tariffs and new pricing policies from Washington. It has been the second-worst-performing market sector over the last year.

But things are turning around in both beleaguered sectors. The Fed started cutting the fed funds rate again in September and two more cuts are expected this year. The long-anticipated issues in the healthcare industry have revealed themselves. And it doesn’t seem nearly as bad as feared. As a result, healthcare stocks had the strongest weekly rally in more than 20 years.

In this issue, I highlight a REIT that specializes in healthcare properties. It has a stellar track record of performance and has among the fastest earnings growth among REITs. It also pays a strong dividend yield and will likely benefit in the months ahead from a rally in either sector.

Weekly Update November 5: After beautifully navigating the historically troubling months of September and October, stocks are off to a dicey start this month. While the S&P managed to close slightly higher on Monday, most stocks had a rotten day. The index was propelled by technology while 400 of the 500 stocks moved lower on the day. On Tuesday, technology sold off and almost all sectors were lower. Is this a hiccup or a harbinger?

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue October 15: The market has hit a little turbulence as we wade into the early innings of the Q3 earnings season. But despite the bumps, there are more than enough stocks acting well enough to fill the pages of the October Issue.

This month, I continue to spread things around, exploring new ideas from the Fintech, software and coal (yes, coal!) industries while plucking two steady performers from our Watch List to add to the portfolio.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue November 4: The market’s momentum continued last week as a benign inflation print and another round of solid earnings backed up bullish sentiment—with virtually all of the major indexes moving higher. For the week the S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2%, but the Russell 2000 slipped 1.4%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue October 28: Stocks made yet another new high this week.

The S&P 500 has returned 17% this year and is well on its way to another 20%-plus return year, making it three consecutive years of such returns for the first time in nearly 30 years. Sure, the market likes rate cuts, but artificial intelligence is the main force driving the market higher.

Technology stocks, which now comprise more than a third of the S&P index, have driven the market higher for most of this three-year-old bull market. While AI is the primary driver of the market, it isn’t about just technology stocks anymore. The AI catalyst is driving other sectors higher.

AI is transforming the utility sector. The best stocks now offer strong growth in addition to defense. After being stagnant for decades, electricity demand is exploding. AI requires enormous amounts of electricity for the data centers that house the computer components. Electric vehicle proliferation and rapidly growing onshoring of manufacturing are also juicing demand.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best utility stocks on the market. This unprecedented environment is transforming the market’s most defensive sector into one that also offers exciting growth. The combination of defense and growth is unbeatable.

Weekly Update November 4: The S&P 500 started the week on another up note. But the index return is deceiving.

The S&P is being pulled higher by a handful of technology stocks. But 400 of the 500 stocks and nine of the eleven sectors were lower on Monday at midday. The earnings season so far has reaffirmed a positive outlook for artificial intelligence investments. That helps drive the index higher as technology stocks represent more than a third.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue October 29: It goes without saying that a big part of being a turnaround investor is having a contrarian bent. Let’s face it, we’re a hardy bunch who typically shun the crowd and buy what are, in most cases, stocks that are completely out of vogue with the typical market participant.

Weekly Update November 7: In view of the alarming number of news headlines that point to a weakening economy (at least in some quarters of it), it may seem surprising that the normally defensive consumer staple stocks are underperforming.

Normally, the staples are viewed by investors as something of a safe haven during periods of economic uncertainty, providing as they do essential goods like food and household products that are purchased even in tough times. But the present environment is proving to be an exception to that rule of thumb.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue October 29: Cannabis investors have turned into bored apes.

After President Donald Trump said on August 11 he’d get around to cannabis reform “in a few weeks,” cannabis speculators concluded making money was as simple as pulling out a calendar, counting forward three weeks, and buying ahead of the expected big pop on that date – which was in early September.

Monthly Update October 8: While President Donald Trump hangs fire on rescheduling cannabis, we continue to get signs that support what I call the inexorable march towards greater acceptance of cannabis use and legal reform that will help public companies in the space.

We see momentum for cannabis acceptance and reform in: Ongoing federal-level evidence that Trump may actually follow through on his campaign promise to reschedule cannabis; ongoing robust state-level sales growth; opinion polls; and scientific evidence that cannabis has medical benefits.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine November: A growing share of adults believe their finances are heading in the wrong direction, and if you count yourself among them, it’s time to do something about it. This month, it’s time for a financial checkup. We’ll dive into the 10 financial mistakes you must avoid when it comes to spending, saving, investing, and even managing your credit, so you can get yourself on the path to a clean bill of (financial) health.

Stock of the Month October 9: The markets don’t seem too swayed by the government shutdown, as they continue to remain near all-time highs.

Economically speaking, we’re not getting some reports, like inflation or unemployment, due to the shutdown. But manufacturing seems to be holding up; real estate prices continue to moderate (up 1.8%); existing home sales were down 0.2%; and consumer confidence dipped a bit. Not much to rattle the markets.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Hello Mike. Are you following any potential winning stocks involved in the robotics industry?

Mike: So honestly there aren’t many pure plays on the group right now but three names to consider.

TSLA of course — its new robots could start small production next year. Obviously these are specialized.

TER — it seems its test/chip systems play well into the robotics theme, though growth in that segment hasn’t taken off.

SYM — robots for supply chain functions. Strong but very volatile.

