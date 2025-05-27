Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending May 23, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market’s news-driven pullback bears watching, but so far, it’s been normal, both for the major indexes, growth funds and leading (and potential leading) stocks. That can always change, and Mike still wants to see upside follow-though (leading to more breakouts) moving forward--but so far, the as-expected action has him remaining optimistic.

Stocks Discussed: ,SSO, QLD, SCHW, APH, BMI, CW, UBER, SNOW, DUOL, JBL, SE, TME, LIF, SPOT, HMY, NFLX, OKTA, WING

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad reunite to discuss the return of tariff threats, higher yields for global government bonds and the Mood’s Treasury downgrade. Then, they go risk-on and talk Tesla’s (TSLA) resurgence, Bitcoin hitting all-time highs, and the IPO of Ryan Reynolds’ company MNTN. For more information about the offer mentioned on this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue May 15: From a top-down perspective, the market’s action over the past few weeks is about as good as you could have hoped for -- our Cabot Tides, Two-Second Indicator and Aggression Index have turned positive, and combined with the negative sentiment and blastoff-type indicators, we think the path of least resistance has turned up and solid gains are likely, at least when looking out many months.

The holdup is growth stock leadership, which has been tricky to this point, with many strong stocks getting hit while beaten-down names rally. That situation has improved some this week, but we want to see more fresh leadership kick off in the weeks ahead.

Still, we’ve reacted to the improvement in the evidence by making a few moves, some on the sell side (kicking out laggards), but a bunch on the buy side -- we still have 55% cash and are hoping to put some of that work if and as new leaders emerge. We review all our thoughts and some names we’re watching closely for purchase in tonight’s issue.

Bi-weekly Update May 22: WHAT TO DO NOW: The market has pulled back a bit this week after a big recent run, but most things have taken the selling in stride. Further weakness can’t be ruled out, especially in the near term, but with the market digesting well and our intermediate-term indicators looking good, we have a few moves tonight. First, we’re going to sell our small position in Flutter (FLUT), but we’re also adding half-sized positions in Axon Enterprise (AXON) and ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO), the latter of which we’re averaging up in. We’re also placing Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) on Hold. Our cash position will still be around 47% after these moves.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue May 19: The evidence continues to take steps in the right direction, with most of the intermediate-term, top-down measures now pointing up and, after last week, more and more leadership-type names are beginning to perk up. Of course, the headline news from this weekend was the downgrade of U.S. debt, which could be used as an excuse to pull in some indexes and stocks that have had good runs … though today there wasn’t much of that at all. All told, we’re increasingly optimistic when it comes to the bigger picture, though we still want to see more fresh leaders emerge. We have our Market Monitor at a level 7.

This week’s list is a bit eclectic, with everything from earnings winners to earnings setups to news-driven names. Our Top Pick acts like an institutional leader and has the story and numbers to match.

Movers & Shakers May 23: After a solid rally from the April lows, this week has been a tough one, with a combination of the U.S. debt downgrade (handled well), rising Treasury rates (handled less well) and today’s threat of big tariffs on the E.U. (not being handled well at all) has caused the indexes to skid—as of this morning, the big-cap indexes are off about 3% on the week, while broader measures are off 4%-plus.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue May 1: Few industries were more negatively impacted by Covid than the cruise industry. And few have come roaring back faster in Covid’s wake. And yet, share prices haven’t kept up with the record sales and passenger numbers. So today, we recommend a major cruise-industry stock that has the largest disparity between sales and earnings growth and share price growth. We also have updates on all our existing stocks as investors mercifully put a historically choppy April for the market in the rear-view mirror and flip the calendar to what will hopefully be a far more fruitful May.

Details inside. Enjoy!

Weekly Update May 22: Retail stocks are having a rough year.

The S&P SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) is down 3.8% year to date, and consumer discretionary as a whole has been the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors. It makes sense. Tariffs threaten to hit U.S. retailers hardest, including the many companies that sell products like toys, child car seats, and sports apparel (such as our own Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)), most of which are made in places like China, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand – the places with the highest potential tariff rates. Combine that with escalating fears of a U.S. recession – also brought on by tariffs – and it could be a double whammy for retailers who don’t sell the essential everyday items that consumers buy regardless of the economic environment.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue May 19: The market is healthy again, or at least WAY healthier than it was a month ago, as tariff worries have faded, for now, and encouraging inflation and jobs data have helped restore investors’ faith in the U.S. market. Stock of the Week stocks have performed even better, as is often the case, led by the likes of Sea Limited (SE), Banco Santander (SAN), BYD (BYDDY) and old reliable, Tesla (TSLA). Today we add to our haul by striking while the iron is hot on growth stocks by recommending Mike Cintolo’s latest addition to his Cabot Growth Investor portfolio.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue May 22: The gold-silver ratio is an intimate relationship. It indicates how many ounces of silver are needed to buy one ounce of gold. In the last century, this ratio reached its lowest point at just under 15:1 at the end of 1979 and peaked at over 110:1 during the COVID crisis.

This year, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced.

So today, we add an aggressive silver play to the Explorer portfolio as a bet that it will close the gap on gold.

Bi-weekly Update May 15: As the United States and China reached a 90-day trade conflict ceasefire, markets have responded positively though the deal is not binding and lacks much detail. The S&P 500 edged into positive territory for 2025. A number of Explorer stocks are having very good years.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue May 1: We’re putting our mining helmets back on today and taking a position in a speculative micro-cap gold and copper exploration company that’s just about to get the drills turning.

This type of stock is intended to scratch the speculator’s itch. It’s not suitable for investing money that you need. That said, if things go well – and I think there’s a good chance they will – the returns could be spectacular.

But please, go in with eyes wide open. This is supposed to be fun.

Weekly Update May 22: The news cycle moves fast these days, as does the market’s reaction.

Last week, the big news was the 90-day ceasefire in the U.S. vs. China trade war. This week, it’s the passing of the reconciliation bill in the House and concerns over the deficit (the two are not unrelated).

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue May 14: Just a little over a month ago, stocks were crashing. But things are changing fast.

The tariff uncertainty has vastly improved with the announcement of trade deals with the U.K. and positive negotiations with China. The S&P has soared 22% from the intraday low on April 7. The index is now in positive territory YTD and within 5% of the all-time high. The technology-laden Nasdaq index is up 28% from the April low.

But the market tends to overreact in the near term. Tariff trouble isn’t over yet. There could still be setbacks. A negative headline can roil the market on any day. There’s also the economy. Growth is slowing. It may pick up or slow further. What will be waiting beyond the tariffs?

Fortunately, there is a trend to bank on that will thrive regardless of the near-term gyrations of the market or economy.

Artificial intelligence is a massive growth catalyst that will endure and thrive in any environment. It is a generational phenomenon that will drive certain stocks to huge gains. The dominant trend has sold down and consolidated in recent months. Such a move was overdue. But technology is coming back strong. It’s the hottest sector again.

In this issue, I highlight a goliath in the technology industry that is poised for a huge growth windfall from artificial intelligence in the years ahead. The stock has fallen far from the high. But the AI trend is revving up again and will likely transcend the current unpredictable environment.

Weekly Update May 21: Last week was another up week for the S&P 500. The index has made up all the tariff Armageddon losses, it’s in positive territory YTD and is within 3% of the all-time high.

The market is flat so far this week. But after the big surge higher, it’s encouraging that the index isn’t pulling back. Perhaps stocks are consolidating a bit ahead of another move higher.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue May 21: The stock market has perked up considerably since the Liberation Day turmoil in early April, igniting shares of stocks across the market cap spectrum.

We look under the hood of five names that span the risk spectrum this month, including a couple of old names that might be familiar and a new one that’s been hard to ignore.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue May 20: *Note: Your next issue of Cabot Profit Booster will arrive next Wednesday, May 28 due to the market holiday next Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

Sparked by positive trade developments, the stock market raced higher last week as the S&P 500 rallied 5%, the Dow gained 3.4%, and the Nasdaq added 6%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue May 6: Things are certainly looking up in the market. The S&P 500 had an epic nine-day run of positive gains, the longest such streak in more than twenty years. The index rose over 10% during the streak. What’s going on?

The rally began after President Trump indicated a de-escalation of the trade war with China. There are ongoing negotiations with the other trading partners during the 90-day pause initiated on April 9th. A perception is building that the worst of the tariff uncertainty is behind. Stocks also got a boost from earnings and economic news.

Weekly Update May 20: Last week was another up week for the S&P 500. The index has made up all the losses since April and is now in positive territory for the year.

After a multi-month barrage of relentlessly negative headlines, the S&P is within 3% of the all-time high. Seven of the eleven market sectors are higher YTD, and two of the negative sectors are down less than 1% for the year so far.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue April 30: “What’s that got to do with the price of eggs?” is an adage that was once commonly used to question the relevance of a particular subject introduced to a conversation. But in light of current economic conditions—and as it pertains to this month’s stock recommendation—that question is entirely relevant.

Indeed, the price of eggs is just one of many concerns for millions of Americans today as inflation remains a thorn for the economy and for policymakers. Record-high egg prices have become emblematic of the larger question of inflation’s persistence, particularly for retail food costs.

Weekly Update May 23:In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Centuri Holdings (CTRI), GE Aerospace (GE), Intel (INTC), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Paramount Global (PARA).

Intel (INTC) is reportedly mulling a sales of its network and edge businesses as part of an ongoing focus on streamlining the company.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) stands to benefit from recent gold-to-silver ratio readings.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue April 30: Cannabis stocks continue to post sharp rallies on rumors of progress on federal policy developments like banking reform and rescheduling. Then the stocks give it all back over the next day or two.

There are two ways to deal with this trend.

Monthly Update May 14: It’s cannabis company earnings season once again. Below, I summarize the highlights from our portfolio companies. But first, here are the major sector trends that emerged from the calls.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine May: Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, from your email spam filters to customer service chatbots to phone systems, but does it belong in your portfolio? This month, we’ll learn more about the growing use of AI in day-to-day life, how it operates, how companies are leveraging artificial intelligence to manage investments, and whether you should trust these automated tools to make (or help you make) investing decisions.

Stock of the Month May 8: While the volatility continues, the markets made some upward progress since our last issue, with all the broad indexes rising—although both Growth and Value stocks are still negative, year to date.

Sector-wise, all sectors— except for Energy (-6.02%), Technology (-7.34%) and Consumer Discretionary (-11.17%)—are in the black, led by Utilities (+5.10%), Consumer Staples (+3.66%), and Real Estate (+2.98%).

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Chris: The news about the economy and the stock market sounds grim. Why is Chris feeling so optimistic?

Chris: Thanks for your question. My answer is two-fold.

First, if you invested based strictly on the news these days, you probably would be completely in cash! Yes, there’s been a lot of grim news of late – tariff threats, plummeting consumer and investor confidence, two major wars, recession fears, etc. And despite all that … stocks are flat for the year, and up 10% in the last month. Many stocks have performed even better, including quite a few in our Stock of the Week portfolio. If you invested based on headlines, you might have missed out on the likes of BYD (BYDDY, +71% YTD) or Sea Limited (SE, +50% YTD) or Dutch Bros (BROS, +26% YTD) or Banco Santander (SAN, +24% from our February entry point) or DoorDash (DASH, +22% YTD) or NFLX (+33% YTD) or….you get the point.

There’s always a bull market somewhere. And actually, it’s still a bull market in the S&P 500! Yes, this has been a far trickier last few months to make money than it was the previous couple years. And yet … in the Stock of the Week portfolio, we’re making money!

There’s also this: in investing, it pays to be an optimist. That’s something my SOW predecessor and former boss Tim Lutts used to say. And he’s right. On average, the market goes up roughly 10% a year. That’s through good times and bad, through world wars, recessions, 9/11, Covid and thousands of other horrible news headlines. You can scale back when the market turns south, as we did in March and April. But it pays to stay invested and simply cut underperforming stocks along the way.

If anything, the last couple months have reinforced my optimism. The headlines have been awful, investor and consumer sentiment plummeted to multi-year highs, volatility spiked to rarely seen levels …. and yet here we are, less than 5% off the all-time high in the S&P, and with stocks flourishing in places like Europe and China.

Besides, most of the hard data (13% earnings growth among S&P companies in Q1, inflation dipping to a four-year low, jobs market holding steady, retail sales still north of 5% growth) has far outpaced the “soft” data (consumer and investor confidence, recession fears, etc.), which are based on theoreticals that might not even come to pass. Believe me, I have my eyes open – it’s certainly a volatile, unnerving time to be an investor. Just stay the course, focus on the charts rather than the headlines, and find stocks that look poised for big gains. Of course, I’m here to help with that last part.