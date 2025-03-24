Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending March 21, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s stabilization of the past week or two, along with three secondary positives that have emerged (sentiment, interest rates and the broad market). Ideally, that means a bottoming process can begin soon, but with the primary evidence (tends of the market and potential leaders) still pointed down, Mike advises a defensive stance and patience as he waits for the next sustained uptrend to bring another round of big winners.

Stocks Discussed: TWLO, NET, CRWD, SPOT, NTNX, OKTA, RBRK, GE, SARO, PEN, RPRX, KRYS, BABA, XPEV, AR, EXE

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the latest Fed meeting and rising uncertainty in the economy, the market’s performance so far in 2025, and whether you can invest in any of the “Mag 7” stocks now that they’ve flipped to the “Lag 7.” Then, they explore the outperformance of global stocks—especially in Europe—and the potentially massive opportunity there before closing the episode with a look at value stocks. For more information on the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue March 20: After a punishing three-week decline, the market has stabilized a bit, and we’ve actually seen some secondary positives, too, with a short-term positive divergence in our Two-Second Indicator, falling Treasury rates and some big dips in investor sentiment. That said, both the markets intermediate-term and longer-term trends are pointed down now, and while there are some resilient stocks out there, most names are also buried beneath key levels. A bottom-building process could be underway, and big-picture, we don’t view this downturn as unusual (see more on that in today’s issue), but for now, we’re staying defensive with a big cash hoard, waiting for the market to change character.

Bi-weekly Update March 13: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain defensive. Near term, we are seeing a couple of rays of light, including a developing positive divergence from our Two-Second Indicator and some legitimate dips in some reliable sentiment measures, so we’re not sticking our heads in the sand as the vast majority of primary evidence and our market timing indicators are negative, with the indexes so far having trouble finding much support. We could do some nibbling if the market finds a low it can work off of, but in the meantime, we advise staying mostly on the sideline and letting the sellers finish up their work. We have no changes tonight, and the Model Portfolio’s cash position is 83%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue March 17: After a horrid start to the week, the market actually began finding support last Tuesday and has bounced a bit since. To us, it’s a baby step, and ideally the start of a near-term rally phase that will allow us to not just judge the strength of any recovery efforts, but to also see if any fresher growth stocks per up. However, for the here and now, the intermediate-term trend of the major indexes and vast majority of stocks is pointed down, so we’re remaining mostly in our bunker. If we do see some upside follow-through this week, we could become a bit more optimistic but we’ll wait to see if that happens.

This week’s list is another hodgepodge, with some zingers, some defensive titles and a name or two that are dancing to their own drummer. Our Top Pick has a unique story, and now perception is increasing as demand and pricing picks up.

Movers & Shakers March 21: This week was generally one of stabilization, with the major indexes down 1% or less as of this morning, as volume and volatility tapered off. This continues a trend seen since last Thursday (and, for many stocks, last Monday) of stocks, sectors and indexes finding some support after a horrific three-week decline.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue March 6: U.S. markets are in a tailspin, and previously hard-charging growth stocks are leading the slide. But two asset classes that have often been overlooked in recent years are off to very good starts in 2025: value stocks and European stocks. Having just “retired” a European value stock that reached our price target in last week’s update, today we add a Dutch-based mid-cap with an almost identical profile – but at a time when undervalued European stocks are getting treated like U.S. growth stocks.

Weekly Update March 13: It’s amazing what a halfway decent inflation report can do.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in both lower than expected and better than the previous month at 2.8%. Economists were looking for a 2.9% year-over-year gain, down a tick from the 3% gain in January. Instead, it’s down two ticks and up just 0.2% from January – again, a tick less than the 0.3% month-over-month gain that was estimated. So, Wall Street rejoiced, at least for a few hours. All three major indexes were up more than 1% in early Wednesday trading, a welcome reprieve after weeks of getting pummeled into either correction status (the Nasdaq) or near-correction territory (S&P 500 and the Dow). Yes, the thing that’s been feeding this forceful sell-off – tariffs, and an ever-escalating trade war with multiple countries – is still raging. But higher inflation is a big reason people fear tariffs in the first place. And for one month at least, inflation came in cooler than expected.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue March 17: Is the worst of this late-winter selloff over? Or are there lower depths still to plumb? A lot may depend on what the Fed says this week. Or the next bit of tariff news. Or who knows what. There’s a lot of uncertainty out there. And the market hates uncertainty. But after a month of almost nothing but selling, there are some encouraging signs of life.

Still, the wise move is to stick to safety, so this week we add a safe dividend stock that’s in about as reliable a business as there is: trash collection. It’s a new recommendation from Cabot Dividend Investor Chief Analyst Tom Hutchinson.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue March 13: The great rebalancing is unfolding as we expected with the S&P 500 struggling while other global markets are gaining traction. The performance gap between U.S. and international equities so far this year is the largest since 2017.

With that in mind, today we add a new recommendation outside U.S. borders - albeit a company whose bread and butter is the U.S. market. It’s the best of both worlds.

Bi-weekly Update March 20: I’m in Japan this week as Warren Buffett indicated that his Berkshire is raising its stakes in Mitsubishi, Marubeni, Mitsui, Itochu and Sumitomo. Berkshire’s average holding across the five stocks increased by just over one percentage point to about 9.3%. This comes as financial pundits continue to determine the meaning of why Berkshire has accumulated a massive cash position.

Perhaps Buffett is betting that America’s share of global equity indices may be close to peaking at almost 70%.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue March 6: Today’s addition is a profitable small-cap MedTech company specializing in products to treat peripheral nerve injuries.

Management has a number of growth-oriented irons in the fire. And I think the company could be an attractive acquisition target.

While the sock has been relatively stable in this increasingly volatile market, we’ll still start with a half-sized position, just in case.

Weekly Update March 20: Today’s Weekly Update will be short and sweet. I am traveling back to the U.S. after a March break vacation with my wife, kids, parents and brother and sister’s families in the Bahamas.

The main market event of the week was yesterday’s FOMC meeting, which concluded with the Fed opting to hold rates steady. During his press conference Fed Chair Jerome Powell used the word “uncertainty” about a thousand times.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue March 12: This is the worst market we’ve seen in a while. And the ugliness could last a while.

Tariff talk is all the rage. The economy is slowing. Nobody is sure about inflation or interest rates. It all adds uncertainty. The market had been riding high for more than two years. A comeuppance has arrived. How long will it last and how deep will it be?

During times of maximum uncertainty like this, healthcare stocks are a great place to be. That was the topic of last month’s exquisitely crafted issue. But there is another industry with both defensive and growth characteristics that’s ideal for uncertain times – garbage.

We live in the garbage capital of the world. This country generated 292 million tons of waste in 2018, up from 251 tons in 2012, and nearly double the waste produced in 1980. That’s enough waste to produce a pile long enough to go to the moon and back – 29 times. And that’s every single year. Waste services are big business. In 2023, the U.S. waste management services industry generated $145 billion in revenue. That was up from $137 billion the prior year and that number is likely to keep rising.

Garbage will continue to pile up regardless of where interest rates go, the level of economic growth, or the fallout from tariffs. The market could soar, or the world could go to Hell in a handbag. Either way my wife will nag me every week to take out the garbage.

Bank on a company with certain earnings and revenue in uncertain times. Defensive stocks tend to outperform during and after volatile markets. In this issue, I highlight a company that is the unquestioned leader in waste services. The stock has a strong track record which could get even better in the years ahead.

Weekly Update March 19: Last week the S&P 500 index plunged into correction territory. The Nasdaq was already there. Has the market bottomed out or is there more downside to go?

It’s been a while since selling has gotten this ugly. The last market correction was in October of 2023. This is the second of this bull market, which began in October of 2022. That’s not unusual. Corrections are normal in a bull market. The S&P had run up about 75% in a little over two years and was due for a consolidation, especially the technology sector. But is that all this is or is it something more?

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue February 19: The February 2025 Issue highlights a variety of both new and familiar names across the software, delivery, MedTech, appliance and land management markets.

As always, this Issue should have something for everyone.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue March 18: There is no sugarcoating it: last week was ugly for the market as the S&P 500 fell 2.3%, the Dow lost 3.1%, and the Nasdaq declined by another 2.4%. And while the market looks terrible, on a positive note, stocks had their best day of the year on Friday.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue February 25: The market is sputtering. While the S&P is still up slightly for the year, it’s at the same level it was three months ago.

After two glorious years of being up over 20%, stocks may be expensive and due for consolidation. While that’s certainly possible, it’s normal and healthy in a bull market. And stocks may not be as expensive as they seem.

This bull market has been driven higher by technology and the artificial intelligence catalyst. Without a handful of large technology companies, the bull market returns so far would be quite lame. But things are changing. There are good reasons to believe the relative returns of the rest of the market should vastly improve.

The rally has broadened out. Other stocks are picking up the slack while technology is wobbling. The grossly lopsided performance couldn’t last. And there’s more to the story than just sector rotation. Earnings are catching up.

The energy sector in particular is likely to benefit from the shared bounty going forward.

There are powerful reasons to believe certain energy stocks will benefit from increasing natural gas demand, more oil and gas drilling, and friendlier regulations. Some of these stocks have pulled back from the highs and offer an attractive entry point. In this issue, I highlight two energy stocks that are likely in a multi-year bull market that historically generate high call premiums.

Weekly Update March 18: The S&P 500 officially hit correction territory last week, down 10% or more from the high. While the bulk of the selling might be near the end, stocks are unlikely to gain significant and lasting upside traction until current uncertainties dissipate.

Last week’s inflation report was good. The CPI number was better than expected and showed a decrease in the level of price increases for the first time in several months. The economy appears to be slowing, but investors are likely okay with that if there isn’t a recession. Those two things add up to lower interest rates. But the tariff uncertainty seems to be preventing any kind of positive new narrative from taking shape in the market.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue February 26: At face value, it’s admittedly a challenge to build a bullish case for the long-term viability of satellite radio. Indeed, as the popularity and reach of digital streaming platforms grow, satellite as a communications medium looks antiquated by comparison.

That said, a case can also be made that reports of satellite radio’s demise are decidedly premature. When researching for this month’s issue of CTL, for instance, I came across an article under the following headline: “Satellite Radio is Dead.” It went on to explain, “Satellite radio will come crashing down to Earth within the next two years. The newly merged Sirius XM Radio is already living on borrowed time—and borrowed money—and simply will not and cannot survive.”

Weekly Update March 21: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for several of the stocks in the portfolio, including Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Alcoa (AA), Atlassian (TEAM), GE Aerospace (GE), Paramount Global (PARA), SLB Ltd. (SLB) and Starbucks (SBUX).

Gold and silver continue to benefit from safe-haven buying, boosting our holding of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue February 26: Are promises made really promises kept, for President Donald Trump?

No one really knows, so cannabis equity investors remain depressed.

They can’t get any bullish signals from the administration on rescheduling, which Trump promised.

But there is a way to deal with this uncertainty as a cannabis investor. Shift your focus to getting paid to wait. I’ll explain why, and how, below.

Monthly Update March 12: It’s cannabis company earnings season. So, I highlight fourth-quarter results in this issue.

Before we get to the details, here are the key takeaways from earnings reports:

* Price compression continues, creating an ongoing “Hunger Games” environment in which only the financially strong will survive, given the debt levels at a lot of cannabis companies. Much of this debt comes due over the next two years. Bankruptcies might be the clearing event that helps bring an end to price compression. None of our names appear to be at risk, but no guarantees.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine March: Housing prices remain elevated, rents are up, and mortgage rates are stubbornly high, but the fact of the matter is, life doesn’t wait on the housing market. This month, we’ll explore the options available to homeowners and prospective homebuyers so that they can worry less about higher housing costs and get on with the important business of living life to the fullest.

Stock of the Month March 13: I don’t know about you, but these market swings are definitely making me dizzy! Tariffs, inflation, the reemergence of recession fears—are all serving to rattle investors.

This morning’s inflation report, however, did push us into somewhat positive territory, with February’s CPI rising 0.2% (2.8%, annually), a bit less than the 0.3% forecast and considerably better than the 0.5% rise in January.

Also, on the good news front, mortgage rates have finally begun to decline, with the average 30-year interest rate now at 6.72%.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: My wife’s managed portfolio in a well respected financial company holds Tesla (TSLA), which is down 33%. They, of course, don’t invest like you advise, or it would have been sold way before now. I questioned them on it yesterday and they want to continue to hold. DOGE certainly muddies the water on this company, and sales do appear to have greatly weakened. On the plus side, their bet on robotaxies may have merit.

Mike: Thanks for asking. So, fundamentally I do think TSLA is turning a corner, and sentiment-wise, there’s a LOT of hate out there … which is a good thing. That said, I can’t ignore the stock’s action – yes, it could be overdone, but you could have said that 40-50 points ago.

I would say it’s unlikely the stock is a leader during the next advance, but that doesn’t mean it can’t bounce from here. If you owned it straight out, I would probably sell some/hold some at this point just to take a step in the direction of the evidence, but that’s how I manage my ship.