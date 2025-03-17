Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending March 14, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses a few short-term positives he’s starting to see out there, from throw-in-the-towel sentiment to a positive broad market divergence to some resilience among former leading stocks, all of which could hint a near-term bounce could be approaching. Mike remains defensive, but any bounce could start the repair process and allow the leaders of the next sustained uptrend to reveal themselves.

Stocks Discussed:HOOD PLTR VRT AVGO RPRX GH TGTX BABA AGI WPM

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad welcome Mike Cintolo and Jacob Mintz to discuss a tough stretch for growth stocks and the market as a whole, where they’re seeing signs of a potential turnaround brewing, and how to position yourself in a period of uncertainty. Then, Michael Brush joins to offer up some contrarian buy signals, his take on sentiment and insider buying, and what might bring an end to tariff threats. For more details about the Investing Masterminds summit, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue March 6: After a huge run and a choppy two-month stretch, the sellers have taken control and are crushing most stocks, especially growth titles, many of which broken down and--for the big winners of last year--are flashing abnormal action. With our Cabot Tides, Two-Second Indicator and Aggression Index firmly negative, we’re mostly on the sideline and are content to wait things out until the next uptrend gets underway.

Encouragingly, though, there are still a good number of fresher growth stocks (got going in the last two or three months) that are taking the selling in stride; upside will be limited for now, of course, but tonight we have an expanded watch list of names that could be new leaders down the road. Eventually, the sun will shine again, but for now it’s best to focus mostly on capital preservation, which will allow us to make that much more money when the bulls are back.

Bi-weekly Update March 13: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain defensive. Near term, we are seeing a couple of rays of light, including a developing positive divergence from our Two-Second Indicator and some legitimate dips in some reliable sentiment measures, so we’re not sticking our heads in the sand as the vast majority of primary evidence and our market timing indicators are negative, with the indexes so far having trouble finding much support. We could do some nibbling if the market finds a low it can work off of, but in the meantime, we advise staying mostly on the sideline and letting the sellers finish up their work. We have no changes tonight, and the Model Portfolio’s cash position is 83%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue March 10: What we’ve seen since the February 19 top in growth stocks has basically been a rolling crash, with most every leading stock from 2024 breaking its intermediate-term uptrend. Now, short-term, we do think things are finally getting hairy—recession fears and tariff headlines are making the rounds even as we are seeing a few near-term rays of light (the number of stocks hitting new lows is actually drying up a bit). That might be a reason to hold a some smaller positions at a profit, but overall, we remain clearly defensive. Our Market Monitor is now at a level 3, though we’re most interested in seeing how strong and persistent any bounce is once it begins.

This week’s list has names from all over the map, though medical and foreign stocks certainly dominate the list. Our Top Pick is a mid-cap biotech that has booming sales and earnings, and the stock is strong.

Movers & Shakers March 14: Stocks are bouncing this morning, but overall, it’s been another down week for the market, with the major indexes probing new correction lows as recently as yesterday. That obviously keeps the intermediate-term evidence pointed down, whether you’re looking at the trends of the major indexes, the action of individual stocks (70% of S&P 500 stocks and 80% of the broad market came into today south of their 50-day lines) or broader measures (new lows are swamping new highs each day).

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue March 6: U.S. markets are in a tailspin, and previously hard-charging growth stocks are leading the slide. But two asset classes that have often been overlooked in recent years are off to very good starts in 2025: value stocks and European stocks. Having just “retired” a European value stock that reached our price target in last week’s update, today we add a Dutch-based mid-cap with an almost identical profile – but at a time when undervalued European stocks are getting treated like U.S. growth stocks.

Details inside.

Weekly Update March13: It’s amazing what a halfway decent inflation report can do.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in both lower than expected and better than the previous month at 2.8%. Economists were looking for a 2.9% year-over-year gain, down a tick from the 3% gain in January. Instead, it’s down two ticks and up just 0.2% from January – again, a tick less than the 0.3% month-over-month gain that was estimated. So, Wall Street rejoiced, at least for a few hours. All three major indexes were up more than 1% in early Wednesday trading, a welcome reprieve after weeks of getting pummeled into either correction status (the Nasdaq) or near-correction territory (S&P 500 and the Dow). Yes, the thing that’s been feeding this forceful sell-off – tariffs, and an ever-escalating trade war with multiple countries – is still raging. But higher inflation is a big reason people fear tariffs in the first place. And for one month at least, inflation came in cooler than expected.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue March 11: The market is melting down with no end in sight. The question is, does this more closely resemble the July/August carry trade/weak jobs report selling of last year, when the major indexes fell an almost identical amount to what they have in the past three weeks? Or are we hurtling toward the end of the 28-month bull market? We may know the answer soon, as the all-important February inflation prints are released later this week.

In the meantime, we’re playing plenty of defense in today’s issue, selling out of six of our positions that have completely broken down, and adding shares of a low-risk gold miner that’s been a favorite of Cabot Explorer Chief Analyst Carl Delfeld for some time.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue March 13: The great rebalancing is unfolding as we expected with the S&P 500 struggling while other global markets are gaining traction. The performance gap between U.S. and international equities so far this year is the largest since 2017.

With that in mind, today we add a new recommendation outside U.S. borders - albeit a company whose bread and butter is the U.S. market. It’s the best of both worlds.

Details inside.

Bi-weekly Update March 6: Before we get to an update on my journey through Asia, let me offer a few thoughts regarding recent market weakness and volatility, driven by rising economic and political uncertainty. Sea Limited (SE) bucked the trend with another strong quarter while American Superconductor (AMSC) shares had another tough week after a great run, down 15.8%.

The tariff on-and-off news is creating some turbulence as are the pivotal Congressional spending and tax negotiations.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue March 6: Today’s addition is a profitable small-cap MedTech company specializing in products to treat peripheral nerve injuries.

Management has a number of growth-oriented irons in the fire. And I think the company could be an attractive acquisition target.

While the sock has been relatively stable in this increasingly volatile market, we’ll still start with a half-sized position, just in case.

Weekly Update March 13: The market enjoyed a little bounce yesterday but is still working to find a level of support from which to mount an eventual recovery. This is a process, not an event. Nobody knows if we have reached that level yet.

We’ve been through these types of volatile markets many times in the past. While the drivers of the volatility are often different, one of the consistencies is that it is best to exercise patience and let new leaders show themselves. They always do.

In this case, the main drivers of the current market correction are Trump’s tariffs/trade war and massive disruptions in the federal government.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue March 12: This is the worst market we’ve seen in a while. And the ugliness could last a while.

Tariff talk is all the rage. The economy is slowing. Nobody is sure about inflation or interest rates. It all adds uncertainty. The market had been riding high for more than two years. A comeuppance has arrived. How long will it last and how deep will it be?

During times of maximum uncertainty like this, healthcare stocks are a great place to be. That was the topic of last month’s exquisitely crafted issue. But there is another industry with both defensive and growth characteristics that’s ideal for uncertain times – garbage.

We live in the garbage capital of the world. This country generated 292 million tons of waste in 2018, up from 251 tons in 2012, and nearly double the waste produced in 1980. That’s enough waste to produce a pile long enough to go to the moon and back – 29 times. And that’s every single year. Waste services are big business. In 2023, the U.S. waste management services industry generated $145 billion in revenue. That was up from $137 billion the prior year and that number is likely to keep rising.

Garbage will continue to pile up regardless of where interest rates go, the level of economic growth, or the fallout from tariffs. The market could soar, or the world could go to Hell in a handbag. Either way my wife will nag me every week to take out the garbage.

Bank on a company with certain earnings and revenue in uncertain times. Defensive stocks tend to outperform during and after volatile markets. In this issue, I highlight a company that is the unquestioned leader in waste services. The stock has a strong track record which could get even better in the years ahead.

Weekly Update March 5: Tariffs have officially arrived. And the market doesn’t like them one bit.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and raised the level from 10% to 20% on China. Stocks fell as of midday on Tuesday, but not dramatically. It’s unwelcome news to a market that was already dealing with still-sticky inflation and diminished economic growth expectations.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue February 19: The February 2025 Issue highlights a variety of both new and familiar names across the software, delivery, MedTech, appliance and land management markets.

As always, this Issue should have something for everyone.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue March 11: The selling pressures of the past two weeks continued last week as traders grappled with tariff concerns, a possibly slowing economy, and growth stocks again falling dramatically. By week’s end the S&P 500 had lost 3.1%, the Dow had fallen 2.4%, and the Nasdaq had dropped another 3.5%. The selling only worsened on Monday, with all three indexes down more than 2%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue February 25: The market is sputtering. While the S&P is still up slightly for the year, it’s at the same level it was three months ago.

After two glorious years of being up over 20%, stocks may be expensive and due for consolidation. While that’s certainly possible, it’s normal and healthy in a bull market. And stocks may not be as expensive as they seem.

This bull market has been driven higher by technology and the artificial intelligence catalyst. Without a handful of large technology companies, the bull market returns so far would be quite lame. But things are changing. There are good reasons to believe the relative returns of the rest of the market should vastly improve.

The rally has broadened out. Other stocks are picking up the slack while technology is wobbling. The grossly lopsided performance couldn’t last. And there’s more to the story than just sector rotation. Earnings are catching up.

The energy sector in particular is likely to benefit from the shared bounty going forward.

There are powerful reasons to believe certain energy stocks will benefit from increasing natural gas demand, more oil and gas drilling, and friendlier regulations. Some of these stocks have pulled back from the highs and offer an attractive entry point. In this issue, I highlight two energy stocks that are likely in a multi-year bull market that historically generate high call premiums.

Weekly Update March 11: Selling accelerated this week after last week was the worst since September. The S&P is down 4% YTD and at its lowest level in more than five months. The Nasdaq index is in correction territory, down 10% from the high.

The big issue seems to be tariffs. Tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico are escalating. The new Canadian Prime Minister also appears to be taking a hard line, and it looks like the trade issues won’t be resolved for a while. But it’s also the fact that tariffs are hitting the economy at a vulnerable point as fears of a slowing economy are growing.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue February 26: At face value, it’s admittedly a challenge to build a bullish case for the long-term viability of satellite radio. Indeed, as the popularity and reach of digital streaming platforms grow, satellite as a communications medium looks antiquated by comparison.

That said, a case can also be made that reports of satellite radio’s demise are decidedly premature. When researching for this month’s issue of CTL, for instance, I came across an article under the following headline: “Satellite Radio is Dead.” It went on to explain, “Satellite radio will come crashing down to Earth within the next two years. The newly merged Sirius XM Radio is already living on borrowed time—and borrowed money—and simply will not and cannot survive.”

Weekly Update March 14: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM), GE Aerospace (GE), Paramount Global (PARA), Sirius XM (SIRI), Teladoc Health (TDOC) and UiPath (PATH).

Gold and silver continue to benefit from safe-haven buying, boosting our holding of Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM).

Trump’s tariffs are directly, or indirectly, roiling some of holdings, including Sirius XM (SIRI) and UiPath (PATH). The favorable long-term outlooks for both stocks remain unchanged, however.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue February 26: Are promises made really promises kept, for President Donald Trump?

No one really knows, so cannabis equity investors remain depressed.

They can’t get any bullish signals from the administration on rescheduling, which Trump promised.

But there is a way to deal with this uncertainty as a cannabis investor. Shift your focus to getting paid to wait. I’ll explain why, and how, below.

Monthly Update March 12: It’s cannabis company earnings season. So, I highlight fourth-quarter results in this issue.

Before we get to the details, here are the key takeaways from earnings reports:

* Price compression continues, creating an ongoing “Hunger Games” environment in which only the financially strong will survive, given the debt levels at a lot of cannabis companies. Much of this debt comes due over the next two years. Bankruptcies might be the clearing event that helps bring an end to price compression. None of our names appear to be at risk, but no guarantees.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine March: Housing prices remain elevated, rents are up, and mortgage rates are stubbornly high, but the fact of the matter is, life doesn’t wait on the housing market. This month, we’ll explore the options available to homeowners and prospective homebuyers so that they can worry less about higher housing costs and get on with the important business of living life to the fullest.

Stock of the Month March 13: I don’t know about you, but these market swings are definitely making me dizzy! Tariffs, inflation, the reemergence of recession fears—are all serving to rattle investors.

This morning’s inflation report, however, did push us into somewhat positive territory, with February’s CPI rising 0.2% (2.8%, annually), a bit less than the 0.3% forecast and considerably better than the 0.5% rise in January.

Also, on the good news front, mortgage rates have finally begun to decline, with the average 30-year interest rate now at 6.72%.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Hello Mike, I’m sure I’m not the only one curious about the overall market sentiment. You mentioned several reasons for the recent market mini-meltdown, but you didn’t touch on the uncertainty stemming from the current administration—particularly the president. This uncertainty is clearly weighing on the markets, and until that obstacle is resolved, it’s hard to see a strong recovery. I’m (almost) a purely technical investor and try to tune out the noise from the news. However, I do pay attention to major geopolitical events that can have a significant impact on the markets—such as COVID, and then later the supply chain disruptions it caused. Don’t you think these factors are important to consider while waiting on the sidelines?

Just for reference, I’m currently 90% in cash.

Mike: Thanks for writing. It’s a fair question.So to me, there’s ALWAYS something that’s “causing” the market decline – banks, debt, currency movements, tariffs, the Fed, etc. It’s sort of a given. I certainly don’t disagree that the uncertainty surrounding tariffs is having an effect. The question is, what would be the trigger for “a decline in uncertainty enough for the market to do well?” By definition, we’d see that by the market doing well for a period of time.It wasn’t anything this broad, but I remember lots of tariff threats and the like in 2019 and the market did very well that year.Plus, yesterday, they delayed some tariffs, which could have been “good” – and if the Nasdaq rallied 4% on the news, it would have been perceived as good. But of course, it fell sharply.Thus, I’m not ignoring it at all – but I try to focus on evidence that would cause me to take action (buy or sell), and that is going to be market-based. That’s just the way I do things – more than one way to do it of course, but ignoring that stuff over the past couple of decades has helped.