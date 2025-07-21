Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending July 18, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week's video, Mike Cintolo remains as bullish as ever on the big picture and is holding his strong performers--though near-term, his antennae are up for a few reasons, including some repeated selling in growth stocks and the fact the market is three months off its lows (a time when some digestion is normal). Mike is holding some cash, but he's ideally aiming to put it to work in established leaders if and when they pull in to support and offer higher-odds entries.

Stocks Discussed: ORCL, STX, ZS, NET, CLS, AS, LIF, IBIT, DAL, VIK, RCL, FCX

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Liberation Day 2.0, the market hitting all-time highs despite tariff and economic fears, and the Bitcoin breakout. Then, they each make three predictions for the back half of 2025, covering DoorDash (DASH), value stocks, the Fed, Circle (CRCL) and more.

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

The next call will be July 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

The next call will be July 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET. Register here!

Bi-weekly Issue July 10: The market’s big-picture outlook remains excellent, and we’re keeping most of our focus on that. However, there’s no doubt that we’re starting to see some growth stock wobbles, as today was the 3rd day of distribution in the group while money rotates into the broader market. That’s no reason to be defensive, but we are selling one name tonight that flashed abnormal action and holding a bit more than 30% cash on the sideline for now. Our goal is to ditch any laggards or names that crack and eventually replace them with big leaders, some of which are in a rest phase that should result in higher-odds entries.

Bi-weekly Update July 17: WHAT TO DO NOW: We remain overall bullish, but fewer growth stocks and sectors are making headway of late, and with earnings season revving up, we’re becoming more selective on the buy side while tightening stops on some laggards. In the Model Portfolio tonight, we’re going to sell our stake in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), start a half-sized position in Life360 (LIF) and place Uber (UBER) back on Hold. Our cash position will remain around 32%.

Weekly Issue July 14: One common market saying is that rotation is the lifeblood of a bull market, but that’s only partly true: If the rotation sees leaders pull in normally while buying pressures broaden out, that is a good thing, giving the market a stronger foundation for future gains. But if the leaders crack intermediate-term support while money chases beaten-down titles, that can lead to trouble as the market (and those laggards) often end up following the leaders lower. Happily, so far, the rotation that began in late June and has carried on since has been more in the former camp. While we’ve pulled in our horns a bit, we remain overall bullish. We’ll move our Market Monitor to a level 7 and see how things go from here.

This week’s list definitely has a value and turnaround flavor, following along with some of the rotation seen in recent weeks. Our Top Pick reacted well to earnings last week (heaviest daily volume since 2020!) after management reinstated bullish guidance. Start small and add on the way up.

Movers & Shakers July 18: The market had another generally positive week, though it was more muted—the broader indexes came into Friday mostly flat and the S&P was up less than a percent, with the Nasdaq doing a bit better.

Monthly Issue July 10: Glad to be back! A lot has happened in the two weeks since I last wrote, with the market reaching new record highs despite the tariff deadline coming and going without a ton of clarity. And now second-quarter earnings season has arrived, which could provide further wind in the market’s sails, though estimates are more tempered (5% growth, vs. 14% growth among large-cap companies in Q1) this time around.

Meanwhile, our portfolio is humming, with TWO of our stocks reaching their price targets today! We’ll “retire” them to make room for today’s new recommendation, from an industry I wrote extensively about in our last update: movie theaters. The hope is that this movie theater stock will follow in the footsteps of United Airlines (UAL) and Carnival Corp. (CCL) and quickly reach our price target as shares play catch-up to their fundamentals due to some post-Covid lag.

Weekly Update July 17: Summer stasis has taken hold of the market as it often does this time of year, with the S&P 500 virtually unchanged (+0.3%) since the calendar flipped to July. Considering stocks entered the month at all-time highs despite a slew of existential threats (tariffs, high interest rates, two major overseas wars, etc.), holding the line counts as a victory.

Will it last? I’m guessing we’ll get a pullback of some kind – probably at least 5% – sometime in the next couple months, perhaps not until just after Labor Day, when institutional investors and hedge funder types return from their summer getaways in the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard and start selling out of their long-neglected weakest positions (a major reason why September is by far the worst month for stocks, historically).

Weekly Issue July 14: Not much has changed with the market in the two weeks since our last issue. Stocks have largely stagnated, which is no surprise given the calendar and the 20% off-the-bottom rally from April that preceded it. Now comes the hard part: Can stocks continue to climb higher now that they’re hitting new highs and essentially priced for perfection? That could be difficult, especially with tariffs back in the news (in a bad way) and Q2 earnings season underway. So, to prepare for another potential pullback, today we add a value stock that comes from an industry that was left for dead a few short years ago but is now having a moment: movie theaters. It’s a stock I recommended in my Cabot Value Investor advisory last week.

Bi-weekly Issue July 17: The independence of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s position is important, and uncertainty over his role is impacting market sentiment. Dynamism and stability is America’s golden goose. Stay a bit on the defensive and conservative and keep adding some international stocks through the summer.

Data showed consumer inflation keeping pressure on the 30-year bond’s yield which touched 5% for the first time since early June. And in Japan, the trend is the same, with rising government bond interest rates raising the costs of paying interest on its debt equal to 250% of its GDP.

Bi-weekly Update July 10: Corporate America is weathering trade uncertainty remarkably well. The S&P 500 index has recovered more than 20% since bottoming out in April but is up only 6% this year.

You may have noticed that the stagflation scenario (inflation and slow growth) is a theme being promoted by the financial media with comparisons to the 1970s. But even if this becomes a reality, stocks are still your best option to protect and grow your wealth. In the 1970s, large-cap value outperformed growth stocks and long-term Treasury bonds. Dividend-paying stocks also outperformed. Our strategy will remain the same regardless of the pundits, value, quality, and momentum.

Monthly Issue July 2: Today’s addition is a small-cap networking company on the cusp of a potential multi-year growth cycle.

The big-picture growth catalyst? Emerging AI and cloud computing technologies that place new strategic importance on network infrastructure and security for data centers, hyperscalers and global enterprises.

All the details are inside this month’s Issue.

Weekly Update July 17: After hitting multi-month highs last Thursday, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index has since pulled back modestly.

Given all the talk of tariffs and Trump firing Powell, and the beginning of earnings season (so far so good), I’d say a modest pullback is a win.

Monthly Issue July 9: Tariffs are back.

Of course, stocks could continue to move higher. The optimists have been right so far. But the indexes are near all-time highs, while uncertainty abounds. It might not be the best strategy to pay a premium for a stock in a precarious market.

Fortunately, while the overall market is near the high, there are stocks that are still cheap. The amazing market recovery from the April low has been led by technology, which accounts for about one-third of the S&P index. That sector has soared over 40% in the last three months. But many great stocks are still priced far from their 52-week highs.

In this issue, I highlight a financial industry powerhouse with a long track record of outperforming the market. The stock is well below the 52-week high and selling near its cheapest valuations in years. While the market could go either way in the weeks ahead, this stock is well-positioned to boom when the environment normalizes. Meanwhile the current uncertainty is keeping it cheap.

It may seem like stock prices have run away in the impressive recovery from the April low. But there is a stock where it’s still April.

Weekly Update July 16: The market is stuck in the mud. But that might be a good thing, considering that tariff uncertainty is back. This time, tariff fears are just keeping stocks from going higher and not crushing the market, so far.

The administration is currently threatening to enforce 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting on August 1. However, investors perceive a strong chance that President Trump will either back off the threat or make deals.

Monthly Issue July 16: With the broad market making new highs in the face of renewed tariff threats, it seems investors are willing to shrug off macro concerns, at least for now.

We’ll heed the bullish action by stepping into three new positions this month, but hedge our bets by making one of them a half-sized position. We also add two new names to our Watch List.

Weekly Issue July 8: The recent bull run continued last week, this time led by Small Caps (IWM), which gained 3.5%, followed by a gain of 2.3% for the Dow, and 1.7% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Monthly Issue June 24: Stocks have been very resilient. The market has proven a lot of naysayers wrong. But prices are high, and uncertainty abounds.

Tariffs won’t be a disaster, but there will still be more headlines and uncertainty in the months ahead. The economy is okay, but it’s not great. Interest rates are still stubbornly high. And now the Iran conflict is thrown into the mix along with the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, the market indexes are hovering near the high and most stocks are pricey.

Several portfolio positions have had strong rallies in the recovery and are generating high call premiums. The high strike prices guarantee a strong total return if the stocks are called. The high premiums provide a great way to lock in the recent market good fortune by generating a high income from call premiums.

Let’s take what the market is giving. Right now, it’s giving a high income. Tomorrow, who knows? In this issue, I highlight a covered call in Qualcomm (QCOM). It is the sixth call sold on the position since the stock was added to the portfolio four years ago. It’s a great time to prime the pump for income once again.

Weekly Update July 15: Tariff uncertainty is back. But this time it’s just keeping stocks from going higher, not dragging the market lower.

The administration is currently threatening to enforce 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting on August 1. However, investors perceive a strong chance that President Trump will either back off the threat or make deals. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 continues to hover right near the high.

Monthly Issue June 25: Few things are more enduring than America’s love of a good hamburger. Indeed, the iconic sandwich is so much a part of the country’s pop cultural heritage that, according to numerous opinion polls, it’s one of the first things foreigners mention when asked to name the most American symbol they can think of.

Weekly Update July 18: Just when it looked like happy days were here again, volatility has reared its ugly head.

Granted, this week’s volatility spike was muted by historical standards, but relative to the ultra-low volatility of the last few weeks, it was enough to give pause for the bulls.

Monthly Issue May 28: The Senate Judiciary Committee recently approved the nomination of Terrance Cole to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The full Senate may vote on Cole’s confirmation as soon as early June.

This could be the start of a significant turning point for cannabis stocks. That’s because Cole will address a Biden-era proposal to move cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The change would significantly enhance cannabis company cash flow by neutralizing an IRS rule that bars operating expense deductions against revenue from the sale of Schedule I substances.

Monthly Update July 10: If you have been steadily averaging down in cannabis stocks during the sector’s dark days all year, well done.

You are finally being rewarded.

Monthly Magazine July: Whether you’re kicking up your feet at the beach, cruising through the Caribbean or flying to foreign locales, this month, let’s explore how to make the most of the return of summer travel without blowing up your budget. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the stocks and ETFs to add to your portfolio to profit from travel trends.

Stock of the Month July 10: We don’t yet know what the inflation rate for June will be (report is due July 15), but in the latest Federal Reserve meeting—reading between the lines—it seems economists expect the Fed to lower rates a couple of times during the remainder of the year.

And, just in the last few days, it’s been reported that Goldman Sachs now expects the Fed to cut rates three times.

We’ll see.

Prime Question for Mike: Hey Mike. I started out with Cabot Top Ten in January. One thing I am struggling with is when to sell. For example, I am up 35% on two of your picks (CRDO and RKLB) and unsure what to do. Both companies seem to still have strong outlooks in the coming quarters and some good momentum (both near the 52-week high). Do I continue to ride them or take my 35% and move on?

Mike: Thanks for writing. It’s a good question.

So, first, there’s no perfect answer – honestly, a lot of it has to do with how you want to run your ship, taking profits or not. Obviously, if a stock is super strong right out of the gate you hold, or if it’s clearly topped, you sell, but the vast in-between has a lot of options.

There’s nothing wrong with selling and taking the profit, and I do think short-term the market may pull in.

That said, for my part, I like to split the difference – for these cases, I might sell one-third or so with the gain, then trail a stop. If you’re up 35%, I would definitely have the stop well above your cost, maybe in the high 70s for CRDO and 33 or so for RKLB.

Of course, that’s how I would do it – take some profit, but give yourself the chance of riding a huge winner … but if it flops, at least you’re getting out with some solid gains.