Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending August 9, 2024

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo dives into all the details of this week’s action, from the mini-crash on Monday to the recovery since then--and more importantly, he talks about what he expects from here, namely, a bottoming effort that will take some time ... but also some new leadership that’s already showing resilience. Be sure to watch this week’s video so you have the game plan going forward!

Stocks Discussed: NOW, CWAN, SPOT, PLTR, SHAK, WING, ARGX, LLY, TMDX, GE, CRS. GVA, CYBR, DASH

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the massive spike in the VIX to multi-year highs, rising recession fears and concerns that the Fed may be acting too late, and the Japanese “carry trade” that (briefly) cratered the Nikkei index. Then, they welcome on Ben Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Sure Dividend, to talk all about dividend investing. Ben shares his insights into long-term dividend payers like Sure Dividend’s “Dividend Kings,” the most important factor for supporting dividend growth, and which sectors have the strongest track records. You can find the full list of all 53 Dividend Kings here.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue August 8: The market’s pullback went over the falls late last week and on Monday, with panicky trading leading to a huge gap down--and possibly a short-term low. Overall, the evidence tells us the intermediate-term trend is down and that, even if we have bottomed, plenty of repair work will be needed. That said, the longer-term evidence is still positive and, frankly, we’re not having trouble filling up our watch list for potential fresh leaders. Long story short, we remain cautious here and hold lots of cash, but we’re not sticking our head in the sand, either, and could have a couple of small moves if the market continues to stabilize.

Bi-weekly Update August 1: WHAT TO DO NOW: Growth stocks remain very weak and, today, we saw the broad market get whacked as well. Overall, it remains a split environment, but our Growth Tides and Aggression Index are negative, and growth as a whole is under pressure. The Model Portfolio is more than half in cash, and while we’re not in our storm cellar, we’re standing pat tonight, keeping stops on our positions and taking it day to day. We have no changes tonight.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue August 5: It looked like the bulls were ready to put up a fight last Wednesday, but it’s been all down since then, lowlighted by today’s action. Stepping back, we have two thoughts: Short term, there was definitely some panic today, and the fact that we saw a solid intraday bounce (closed well off the lows) implies some sort of bounce is possible. That said, the sharp, straight-down action from the market peak less than four weeks ago tells us a good amount of repair work is needed even if we do bounce. In terms of actions, we haven’t been pushing the envelope for many weeks, so if you have a good-sized cash position, we wouldn’t necessarily sell wholesale. That said, you should honor most stops (simply holding everything and hoping isn’t advised) while remaining patient. We’ll drop our Market Monitor to a level 4 (from 6) given the damage.

This week’s list has a lot of proper charts even after the latest selling storm. For our Top Pick, we’re going with a well-situated biotech firm that popped on positive drug trial results that will dramatically expand the opportunity for the big-selling drugs already on the market.

Movers & Shakers August 9: To say it’s been an interesting, volatile week would be an understatement, with just about everything nosediving early Monday, finding some support Tuesday, suffering a big reversal Wednesday before Thursday’s romp that saw a ton of individual names rally big.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue August 1: Two years after the yield curve inverted, there’s still no U.S. recession in sight. As a result, financials – beaten to a pulp during the double whammy of the 2022 bear market and the March 2023 bank collapse – have become the fastest-growing non-tech sector of the market. It’s also one of the most undervalued. So in this month’s issue, we add a very recognizable big bank that does a little bit of everything – and seems to be everywhere. It’s growing at a healthy clip and yet is cheaper than even the average financial at the moment.

Weekly Update August 8: This is the 13th bull market in the S&P 500 since 1950. If it ended today, it would tie for the shortest – just over 21 months – with the last bull market, the post-Covid-crash rally that began in March 2020 and tidily peaked at the end of 2021. The average bull market, according to statistics from Ryan Detrick of Carson Investment Research, lasts 65 months.

Does that mean this one can’t up and fizzle right now, taken down by a “carry trade” in Japanese equities, one bad U.S. jobs report, and a whole lot of political (presidential election) and social (war in the Middle East possibly spreading) uncertainty? Of course not. We know a bull market can last only 21 months because we just saw it happen.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue August 5: It’s become a full-blown market correction. When will the selling stop? No one knows. But as always, when it does, there will be ample opportunities to make huge profits on the other end of it. In the meantime, we prune a few of our hardest-hit positions today and add a new position designed to capture growth in the fastest-rising economic power in the world, India. It’s a brand-new recommendation from Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue August 1: Explorer stocks gained ground this week as market sentiment improved along with the odds of a Fed rate cut this fall.

I’ve been encouraging you to lighten up on some of the Magnificent Seven stocks over the last month or so. In just the last two weeks, these stocks have lost over $1.6 trillion in market value as market enthusiasm has waned and insiders have sold some stock.

What’s behind this trend?

Here are three possible reasons why big tech is facing a tough market.

Bi-weekly Update August 8: Markets remain on edge after Monday’s big selloff, Tuesday’s recovery, and yesterday’s down day. Some disruptive Explorer stocks were hit rather hard leading to Nio (NIO) being removed from the recommended list today while Super Micro (SMCI) is upgraded to a buy.

On Monday, trading in 401(k)s was more than eight times the daily average, the highest since 2020. My guess is that most of this activity was selling rather than buying.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue August 1: Infrastructure has been a hot topic for the last couple of years given passage of a bipartisan bill to finally spruce up the U.S. and try and address climate change.

This month we’re jumping into a pure-play infrastructure company that owns railroads and deep-water ports supporting crude oil and clean fuel shipments, as well as a modern power plant that’s getting tons of calls from AI data centers.

One thing – the company reports quarterly results after the bell today!

Weekly Update August 8: What a wild couple of weeks.

For two weeks after the June 11 CPI print small cap stocks were advancing at such a record pace that they were finally being talked about again in the financial media.

Everything seemed great through the Fed meeting last Wednesday.

Then the wheels came off.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue July 10: Clean energy is the future. But not for a while.

This country and the world still rely heavily on fossil fuels for more than 80% of energy needs, and these conventional energy sources will likely remain dominant for decades. Meanwhile, many stocks of companies that benefit have strong earnings and great value.

Fossil fuel proportions are expected to move toward natural gas in the years ahead. A recent study estimates that global natural gas demand will soar 34% between 2022 and 2050 with the strongest growth in the natural gas realm to be liquid natural gas (LNG), with demand expected to more than double in the same time frame.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best natural gas companies on the market. It is a newly formed company in the business of exporting abundant and cheap American natural gas overseas. It’s big business. In a short time, this company has become one of the world’s largest natural gas exporters.

Weekly Update August 7: Monday was a bloodbath in the market. All three indexes posted massive losses. The Dow was down 2.6%, the S&P fell 3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.43% on the day. The indexes recovered some of the losses on Tuesday. What can we expect going forward?

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue July 17: In the July Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we continue to lean into the strong market and focus our attention on the small end of the market cap curve.

We have small and mid-cap players in the software, semiconductor, green energy, industrial tech and AdTech spheres, each of which has compelling reasons propelling shares higher.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue August 6: The dramatic decline in the stock market of the last couple weeks has pushed two of our positions through our stops. And because of that we are going to exit those positions …

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue July 23: The S&P spent most of the first half of July setting new highs. But that changed last week. The technology sector sold off on news of new AI chip export restrictions to China. The S&P fell about 2% for the week, giving up most of the gains for July. It may be a blip. It probably is. But the market is high, and stocks showed vulnerability to bad headlines.

A flatter or down market going forward makes income more valuable. The cash register continues to ring regardless of short-term market gyrations. At the same time, many income stocks are still cheap, and interest rates are likely to trend lower from here.

Some of the very best income stocks are in the energy sector. After recent price shocks and other problems in the energy sector, investors are coming around to realizing energy is a strong business that isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best natural gas companies on the market. It is a newly formed company in the business of exporting abundant and cheap American natural gas overseas. It’s big business. In a short time, this company has become one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters.

Weekly Update August 6: A week ago, the main issue with the market seemed to be earnings, and if the reports would save or doom the rally. But we have since been completely blindsided by fears of recession.

While earnings have so far not been impressive, the main event has suddenly become recession. Last week, the most recent jobs report was far worse than expected. There were numbers within that report that have reliably portended every recession since the 1970’s. As a result, the stock market plunged, and interest rates crashed. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rate oved below 4% and Wall Street has assigned a 95% chance of the Fed cutting the Fed Funds rate by 0.50 basis points in September.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue July 31: As I mentioned in my first installment of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, the most valuable lesson I have learned in my professional career as a price forecaster is that the rate of change – of just about any metric – tells us everything we need to know about the immediate future. When the rate of change accelerates, it tends to continue accelerating. When it decelerates, it tends to continue decelerating. And the resulting push and pull is a large part of what comprises the business cycle.

Weekly Update August 9: In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Nokia (NOK) and Newell Brands (NWL), plus 15 other earnings reports from portfolio companies, some of which impacted their standing in the portfolio. Busy week, so let’s get into it.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue July 31: Cannabis is a highly politicized sector because it is extensively regulated.

The political news has been very good for cannabis. But cannabis investors have been slow to recognize this.

A late-July Fox News poll showed that Vice President Kamila Harris has caught up to and surpassed Donald Trump in five key swing states.

Cannabis stocks should have advanced on the news. Not only is Harris a better cannabis advocate than President Joe Biden, she’d obviously be more favorable to the sector than Trump.

Monthly Update July 10: Old-school value managers like Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett used to have a funny way of describing their investing style.

They said value stocks were like cigar butts on the sidewalk that had a few puffs left in them.

I’d like to offer an updated version of this metaphor. I think cannabis stocks have a few more puffs left in them between now and the end of the year.

Cannabis names are thoroughly unloved and abandoned once again.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular low-cost alternative to mutual funds that can help investors achieve their diversification goals, gain exposure to asset classes and sector trends they’re interested in, and save money while they do it. This month, we’ll dive into the pros and cons of investing in ETFs, how to identify the funds that match your investing style, and how to evaluate their risks and potential. In short, we’ll explore everything you need to know to make more money investing in ETFs.

Stock of the Month August 8: I have to admit, a couple of weeks ago, on our Cabot Street Check podcast, Chris Preston, host and Chief Analyst for Cabot Value Investor, and I discussed the possibility of a recession and I commented that I thought recession fears were mostly over.

Well, I’m going to reconsider that (a bit) after Monday’s 1,000+ point loss in the Dow. Last week’s jobs reports came in at 114,000 jobs—considerably less than the 185,000 expected—spooking the markets and causing economic gurus to once again bring up the possibility of the dreaded “R” word. Additionally, the unemployment rate edged up to 4.3% and manufacturing and construction spending were also less than expected, furthering economic worries.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Tyler: Tyler, Enovix (ENVX): I know you have been keen on this stock long term in the past. Your thoughts short and long term? (Do you) expect not too much now but in a year?

Tyler: It’s still very much a speculative story, but as you know I am a believer. It’s sort of like a biotech stock in that a couple good announcements and we’re off to the races. We’ve had a few of those, but the real mid-term goal of generating cash from fully operational manufacturing lines is still a little way off (though not too far).

With something like this I don’t get too concerned with the day-to-day or week-to-week gyrations since it’s that big move on eventual commercial success that’s the real carrot.

No guarantees it works out, but seems to me like, generally speaking, this management team is moving in the right direction at a reasonable pace.