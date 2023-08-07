Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending August 4, 2023

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo goes in-depth on the market’s growth stock selloff this week -- in a nutshell, he’s playing things cautiously for now and does think more weakness (in growth and the market) is more likely than not, though he’s also not selling wholesale and says the odds continue to favor another move higher once this selling finishes up. Mike goes through tons of market and individual stock charts to show you exactly what he’s seeing, as well as highlighting many names from a variety of groups to consider.

Stocks Discussed: CFLT, IOT, FRPT, OLLI, PLTR, BOOT, FSLY, NET, BLD, APO, BX, BA, NE, RIG, CIVI, NOG, WFRD, SCCO

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad talk travel stocks, earnings, the Fed and electric vehicles before welcoming on Cabot Explorer’s Chief Analyst Carl Delfeld. Then, they continue the EV deep dive and discuss ethical investing in the EV supply chain, identifying key inputs to megatrends, and investing globally. You can find Carl’s latest book, Power Rivals: America and China’s Superpower Struggle, here.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue July 27: The big-picture outlook with the market hasn’t changed, with all of our key market timing indicators bullish, many studies pointing to higher prices down the road and leaders--even those that have taken hits--showing little abnormal action. That said, near-term, the odds are growing we may see more choppy trading, if not a pullback of some sort, so we’re not pushing the envelope here and are ditching names that crack. Earlier this week, that meant selling one position, and today, we’re selling another, leaving us with 28% in cash.

To be clear, the odds still favor the next big move being up, so we’re aiming to put some money to work in new leadership that emerges on earnings, or current leadership that pulls in to support. For now, though, we’ll hold the cash and see how earnings season progresses.

Elsewhere in tonight’s issue, we go over a few new ideas, with the biggest write-up being what could be the #1 AI platform play (not picks and shovels, but actual platform) out there. It’s on our watch list.

Bi-weekly Update August 3: WHAT TO DO NOW: Continue to pare back and hold some cash—though you should also continue to hold your resilient stocks and keep your eyes open for an eventual turn back up in the market (and growth stocks in particular). In the Model Portfolio, we sold pieces of DoubleVerify (DV) and Celsius (CELH) earlier this week, leaving us with 36% in cash. We’ll stand pat tonight but will be on the horn if we have any further changes going ahead.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue July 31: The major indexes all closed last week near their highs, which is one big factor keeping the top-down evidence very bullish; nothing has changed with our big picture positive thoughts. That said, right now, we don’t think the situation is as strong as the indexes suggest—just looking at a variety of names, it’s clear many are consolidating even as the S&P and Nasdaq tested new high ground late last week. Again, we’re not saying that’s a big bugaboo, but right now, we continue to think being more discerning when looking for entry points makes sense, as does pruning some laggards if you have them. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7.

This week’s list has something for everyone, with a decent amount of cyclical exposure but also some true blue growth names as well. Our Top Pick is helping to lead a new group move in metal stocks in general (and copper in particular).

Movers & Shakers August 4: For the first time in about three months, this week saw the sellers really demonstrate some power—yes, the major indexes took some lumps (down 1% to 2.5% coming into today), but more important, we saw many stocks crack near- to intermediate-term support, especially on the growth side of things.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue August 1: Thank you for subscribing to the Cabot Value Investor. We hope you enjoy reading the August 2023 issue.

The surge in the stock market this year reminds us of 1987. Also similar to 1987 is the sharp increase in interest rates from unusually low levels.

Several of our companies reported strong earnings this past week and are approaching their price targets.

Please feel free to send me your questions and comments. This newsletter is written for you and the best way to get more out of the letter is to let me know what you are looking for.

I’m best reachable at Bruce@CabotWealth.com. I’ll do my best to respond as quickly as possible.

Weekly Update July 25: As interest rates were roiling the stock market last year, it seemed like the long bull market was over. By mid-October, the S&P 500 had slid 27% from year-end 2021. Since then, however, stocks have surged. Today, the S&P 500 is 30% higher than that Halloween-month nadir. And, the index is only 5% away from reaching its prior all-time high. Clearly, the bear market has ended.

For nearly 40% of stocks in the index, their stock prices are now above their year-end 2021 level. It’s not just mega-cap tech stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), which is now 51% higher, or Apple (AAPL), up 8%, or Microsoft (MSFT), up 2%. More prosaic stocks like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), up 110%, Cardinal Health (CAH), up 81% and Lamb Weston (LW) up 78%, have rebounded sharply, as well.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue July 31: Another interest rate hike and negative second-quarter earnings growth have done little to slow the bull market rally or investor confidence, so this week we add a “Bull Market Stock” to take advantage of the strength. It’s a term coined by our Mike Cintolo, so naturally, today we add Mike’s favorite Bull Market Stock, one he recently recommended to his Cabot Top Ten Trader audience, a company that benefits directly anytime there’s a bull market and the big institutions are buying stocks hand over fist.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue July 27: The Federal Reserve resumed lifting interest rates Wednesday with a quarter-percentage-point increase that brings interest rates to a 22-year high. The decision was unanimous.

The benchmark federal funds rate will go to a range between 5.25% and 5.5% as the Fed continues its fight against inflation. This is the 11th increase since March 2022, when rates were near zero.

Inflation has already retreated from a four-decade high last summer and the consumer-price index was up 3% in June year over year which is much lower than the June 2022 peak of 9.1%.

Bi-weekly Update August 3: This is a short week as we begin the second half of 2023 with inflation down, recession fears fading, and the animal spirits of investors alive and well.

In the first half of 2023, market performance was positive and narrow, largely driven by the big tech names, and especially artificial intelligence (AI) related stocks. The Dow was up 3.8%, the S&P 500 gained 15.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 31.7%. We will continue to explore the world for the best value and growth stocks providing both conservative and aggressive ideas. EVs across the supply chain, resources, and emerging markets remain the focus but we have the flexibility to change course as opportunities arise.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue August 3: This month we’re digging into an emerging software star that specializes in helping brands communicate with consumers like you and me.

The details behind the technology are a bit technical. But if you’ve noticed an uptick in personalized emails and text messages letting you know it’s a good night to get takeout, or that those shoes you’ve been pining for are back in stock, you get the picture. Enjoy!

Weekly Update July 27: Earnings season is now in full swing, but central bankers stole the show this week.

On Wednesday the FOMC hiked by another 25bps (as expected) and Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave the market just enough for the bulls to remain in control, for now.

The highlights: First, he said he thinks the Fed can get inflation down to 2% by 2025 while avoiding a recession. The Fed’s staff no longer predicts a recession.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue July 12: Artificial intelligence (AI) is a game-changer that will usher in the next wave of technological advancement that will have a dramatic positive impact on certain stock prices for years to come.

The phenomenon got a huge shot of adrenaline when Nvidia (NVDA) blew away earnings estimates, citing greater demand for AI technology far sooner than expected. It’s like the opening gun has sounded for the new craze.

The efficiency and cost-saving potential for businesses are massive. Companies can’t afford to fall behind. For many businesses, rapid AI adaptation is a matter of survival. There is a stampede to apply cutting-edge AI technology to businesses before the competition. Companies that provide AI-enabling products and services will benefit mightily for years to come.

In this issue, I highlight the great income stock of a company that will surely benefit from the race to adopt AI. The price is still very reasonable, and it pays a high dividend yield. There is a window of opportunity after the first wave of price surges levels off before the longer-term price appreciation sets in.

Weekly Update August 2: The market continues to ride the soft-landing high. The S&P 500 returned more than 3% in July and is now up 19% YTD and within just 4% of the all-time high.

The bullish mood is brought on by the fact that the miserable inflation/Fed conundrum that drove stocks into a bear market last year is ending. And it appears that we will not have to endure a recession. Even though S&P earnings are falling for the third straight quarter, investors are bullish about the future.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue July 19: In the July Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we take a quick look at earnings expectations for each of our positions. And we dig into five opportunities spanning AI, HVAC services, retail, real estate and quantum computing.

This may just be our most diverse group of stocks ever.

Enjoy!

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue August 1: This week we are adding to the portfolio a volatile stock with earnings coming soon. And because of those risks we are going to sell an in-the-money covered call which will give the trade some room.

Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

Monthly Issue July 12: Today, I’m recommending an aerospace company that is poised to double revenue over the next 3 years.

Key points:

Earnings to triple over the next three years.

Cheap valuation. Good dividend yield and share buyback program.

High insider ownership.

All the details are inside this month’s Issue. Enjoy!

Weekly Update August 2: This was another quiet week in the micro-cap world as large-cap stocks continue to roar higher.

Many large-cap companies have reported, but we will have to wait a few weeks for our micro-cap companies to report Q2 earnings.

Here are some takeaways from earnings season.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue July 25: The population is aging. And it’s aging at warp speed. People 50 years of age and older now comprise a third of the U.S. population. The fastest growing segment of the population is 65 and older as an average of 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 every single day. And it’s not just this country – aging is a global phenomenon.

We don’t know how sticky inflation will be or what the Fed will do. We don’t know if there will be a recession this year or next year or what the recovery will look like, or who will be the next president. But we do know that the population is shifting and companies on the receiving end of the torrent of dollars that will flow as a result should benefit mightily.

In this issue, I highlight another new stock to buy. This stock is cheap with strong momentum and properties that should help it perform well in any kind of market. It’s a healthcare stock ahead of a huge megatrend, the aging population.

Investing with the tailwind of a megatrend makes it so much easier to make a successful investment. It makes mediocre stocks great and good stocks one of your best investments ever.

Weekly Update August 1: The good times are here again. The S&P 500 is up over 19% YTD and is now within just 4% of the all-time high. Stocks are in a strong uptrend that began in the beginning of May and appear likely to move still higher.

Inflation is crashing. The Fed is about out of bullets. And there is no recession in sight. Things could always discombobulate down the road. But there doesn’t appear at this point to be anything ahead in the next month or so that will change the current positive narrative.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue July 26: Thank you for subscribing to the Cabot Turnaround Letter. We hope you enjoy reading the August 2023 issue.

In this letter, we include our Mid-Year 2023 updates for our stock market and high yield bond market outlooks. After being totally wrong with our stock market outlook for 2023, what do we see for the rest of the year, and why? We were nearly spot-on with our high yield bond market outlook. How does this market look to us now?

Our feature recommendation this month is Kopin Corporation (KOPN), an obscure optical display company that previously was run like a hobby by a brilliant scientist. Its primary output was a chronic stream of operating losses and share offerings that heavily diluted its investors. Now, under completely new leadership, the company is being run like a for-profit commercial enterprise with a vast market opportunity ahead.

Weekly Update August 4: We comment on earnings from Adient (ADNT), Dril-Quip (DRQ), ESAB Corp (ESAB), Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC), Gannett (GCI), Goodyear Tire (GT), Janus Henderson Group (JHG), Kaman Corporation (KAMN), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and Western Digital (WDC).

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue July 26: Politicians in Washington, D.C. let cannabis investors down once again.

Commentary from lobbyists and Senators had suggested the Senate banking committee might make progress on cannabis sector banking reform (allowing banks to work with companies) in late July.

That turned out not to be the case. I cautioned at the time that a risk here is that the actions politicians are hard to predict. But it was worth having exposure, in case there actually was progress on so-called SAFE banking, which seemed possible at the time.

Monthly Update June 14: Cannabis stocks are about to make a big move over the next several weeks. This is a good trading opportunity.

What is going to send the group higher?

The Senate should take significant steps to advance key bank sector reform that would help cannabis companies, say lobbyists.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: Remote work has disrupted the employment landscape and appears to be here to stay; it’s also reshaped real estate as more and more workers are now untethered from the office. This month, let’s dive into how to take advantage of better affordability by relocating, moving for your lifestyle and not your employer, and what states will actually pay you to relocate.

Stock of the Month July 13: Manufacturing is steady; construction spending is up; and employment numbers surged to 497,000, according to ADP. That’s more than double the number that economists had predicted. In fact, the leisure and hospitality segment produced 232,000 jobs alone—more than the entire 220,000 job increases forecast. The unemployment rate for June declined slightly, to 3.6%.

All in all, the economy seems to be sailing along pretty well, and recession forecasts have dropped to about a 25% chance. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, the markets continued their volatility over the last month, which I find exciting, as the down days provide some great opportunities for buying attractive stocks at lower entry prices.

Growth stocks continue to outpace value names. And sector-wise, Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary stocks are the market leaders, rising 37.6%, 35.6%, and 31.1%, respectively, year to date.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Do you use the slow stochastic, relative strength indicator and the MACD (move average convergence/divergence) indicator in your decisions of when to buy or sell? And have you ever heard of the zig-zag high/low?

Mike: I do glance at the slow stochastic, yes, and we definitely use the relative strength line (not the RSI index)—we don’t trade off them but for entries we’ll take a gander usually, yes. Price/volume comes first, at least for the chart part of the analysis.

Never done any work with the zig-zag stuff – nothing against it, if it works for you then I’m all for it, but I’ve mostly used price/volume/moving averages/relative strength for 20+ years.