Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending August 16, 2024

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo goes into great detail about the market’s very encouraging bounce, with the best aspect being the gaggle of growth stocks that are acting constructively, including many that have shown outsized buying volume after being pulled down by the market. That said, because the market hasn’t confirmed itself on the upside, Mike is still only nibbling, but he says he’s having trouble containing his watch list there are so many potential setups.

Stocks Discussed: SG, BOOT, MELI, LLY, ALNY, NTRA, CPNG, GEV, RKT, NOW, TTD, CRUS, FOUR

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the strength of the American consumer, inflation falling into the 2% range and what the Fed’s path forward looks like. Then, they talk about Chipotle’s (CMG) surprise decision to poach Starbucks’ (SBUX) CEO and whether a change in CEO moves the needle for companies. To close out the “Big 3,” they take a look at AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) after shares ran up 50% ahead of their planned satellite launch. Finally, they explore the heightened trading volume at the end of the day, why it can catch retail investors off guard, and whether it’s worth worrying about.

Boost Your Profits: 4 Experts & Their Top Picks for Fall 2024

Join seasoned Cabot analysts Mike Cintolo, Tyler Laundon, Tom Hutchinson, and Nancy Zambell as they share their wealth of wisdom.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue August 8: The market’s pullback went over the falls late last week and on Monday, with panicky trading leading to a huge gap down--and possibly a short-term low. Overall, the evidence tells us the intermediate-term trend is down and that, even if we have bottomed, plenty of repair work will be needed. That said, the longer-term evidence is still positive and, frankly, we’re not having trouble filling up our watch list for potential fresh leaders. Long story short, we remain cautious here and hold lots of cash, but we’re not sticking our head in the sand, either, and could have a couple of small moves if the market continues to stabilize.

Bi-weekly Update August 15: WHAT TO DO NOW: The market’s rebound has been very encouraging, especially when looking at individual growth names—we’re seeing more constructive action now than we were during the narrow advance of June and July, including among all of our holdings. That said, the intermediate-term trend for most everything is still neutral at best (negative for lots of stuff), so the possibility of a partial or full retest still exists. Given our large cash position, we’re going to add half-sized positions tonight in Palantir (PLTR) and Axon Enterprises (AXON), two strong potential leading titles, but we’ll also still hold a 50%-ish cash position as we watch to see how things play out from here. Details below.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue August 12:After a very sharp dip for most major indexes and especially the Nasdaq, a bounce is underway. When looking at individual stocks, we’re fairly encouraged with what we see, which is a good sign that there will be leadership to sink our teeth into once this correction finishes up. But, at this point, we can’t conclude the correction is over, with most major indexes and key measures still buried under resistance (such as 50-day lines) and with formerly strong areas (chips, etc.) still looking suspect. We’re not opposed to a nibble here or there, but we continue to think remaining patient will pay off. We’ll move our Market Monitor up to a level 5, but still think keeping plenty of cash on the sideline makes sense.

This week’s list is chock-full of names that are acting great, most of which have recently shown big-volume strength after earnings, though we prefer to aim for dips in many cases. Our Top Pick is a familiar name that staged a classic earnings-induced breakout last week.

Movers & Shakers August 16:It’s been an outstanding recovery week for the market, with the major indexes all up very nicely, led by the Nasdaq (up around 5%), though most things are up in the 2.5% to 3.5% area coming into today.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue August 1: Two years after the yield curve inverted, there’s still no U.S. recession in sight. As a result, financials – beaten to a pulp during the double whammy of the 2022 bear market and the March 2023 bank collapse – have become the fastest-growing non-tech sector of the market. It’s also one of the most undervalued. So in this month’s issue, we add a very recognizable big bank that does a little bit of everything – and seems to be everywhere. It’s growing at a healthy clip and yet is cheaper than even the average financial at the moment.

Details inside.

Weekly Update August 15: Inflation is dead.

OK, it’s not “dead.” But at 2.9% in July, as reported Wednesday morning, it has now (narrowly) reentered the Federal Reserve’s magical 2% realm for the first time in nearly three and a half years – since March 2021. For all the inflation angst during those past three and a half years, the market has fared pretty well overall – the S&P 500 is up 30% since the first CPI print north of 3% was reported in mid-May of 2021. On a per-year basis, that only slightly trails the average annual return in the large-cap index of 9.9% since its inception in 1928.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue August 12: Calm has been restored to the stock market, at least for now. A week ago – when the VIX briefly spiked as high as 66(!) – it was the opposite of calm. So even if stocks don’t suddenly go straight back up again, this is a welcome return to pre-August form. With that in mind, we have no new sells or downgrades (several of our stocks are hitting new highs!), and we add a very normal-looking growth stock that’s been sailing along just fine despite the many headwinds of the last few weeks. It’s a recent recommendation from Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue August 1: Explorer stocks gained ground this week as market sentiment improved along with the odds of a Fed rate cut this fall.

I’ve been encouraging you to lighten up on some of the Magnificent Seven stocks over the last month or so. In just the last two weeks, these stocks have lost over $1.6 trillion in market value as market enthusiasm has waned and insiders have sold some stock.

What’s behind this trend?

Here are three possible reasons why big tech is facing a tough market.

Bi-weekly Update August 15: Lower inflation numbers certainly point to the likelihood of a forthcoming interest rate cut.

Quarterly earnings are being scrutinized for signs of higher-than-expected growth.

But from time to time, it is useful to take a step back from the daily and weekly market commentary and look back a long, long, way.

America has been a “stock superpower “since the 1920s

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue August 1: Infrastructure has been a hot topic for the last couple of years given passage of a bipartisan bill to finally spruce up the U.S. and try and address climate change.

This month we’re jumping into a pure-play infrastructure company that owns railroads and deep-water ports supporting crude oil and clean fuel shipments, as well as a modern power plant that’s getting tons of calls from AI data centers.

One thing – the company reports quarterly results after the bell today!

Weekly Update August 15: With this week’s PPI inflation number (Tuesday morning) coming in lower than expected and the CPI reading (Wednesday morning) coming in as expected, the trend of lower inflation remains intact.

That’s a good thing, unless you have a hankering to buy more Treasuries and have held off.

The 2-year Treasury yield is now below 4%.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue August 14: The explosive growth of artificial intelligence, electric cars, and manufacturing is causing an explosion in the demand for electricity in this country.

After nearly two decades of stagnant growth, electricity demand is expected to soar in the years ahead. This year alone, electricity demand is growing 81% more than it did last year. Electricity demand is expected to grow at nearly twice the past rate for the rest of this decade.

The new demand transforms certain previously stodgy and boring utility stocks into growth investments.

In this issue I highlight one of the very best and fastest-growing electricity producers in the country. This company is in an ideal position to benefit from the increasing electricity demand from data centers and other sources. AI may be the cutting edge of technological innovation. But it doesn’t work without electricity. While most investors are running around chasing the same AI stocks, we can reap the rewards of the tremendous new opportunity from Thomas Edison’s invention.

Weekly Update August 7: Monday was a bloodbath in the market. All three indexes posted massive losses. The Dow was down 2.6%, the S&P fell 3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.43% on the day. The indexes recovered some of the losses on Tuesday. What can we expect going forward?

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue July 17: In the July Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we continue to lean into the strong market and focus our attention on the small end of the market cap curve.

We have small and mid-cap players in the software, semiconductor, green energy, industrial tech and AdTech spheres, each of which has compelling reasons propelling shares higher.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue August 13: Before I dive into this morning’s Cabot Profit Booster covered call idea, I wanted to mention that the Mintz family will be traveling to Europe this Wednesday through the following Wednesday.

That means we will simply let our August positions expire this Friday, and we will not be sending a new trade next week. However, I will address August positions if needed when I return.

Moving on …

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue July 23: The S&P spent most of the first half of July setting new highs. But that changed last week. The technology sector sold off on news of new AI chip export restrictions to China. The S&P fell about 2% for the week, giving up most of the gains for July. It may be a blip. It probably is. But the market is high, and stocks showed vulnerability to bad headlines.

A flatter or down market going forward makes income more valuable. The cash register continues to ring regardless of short-term market gyrations. At the same time, many income stocks are still cheap, and interest rates are likely to trend lower from here.

Some of the very best income stocks are in the energy sector. After recent price shocks and other problems in the energy sector, investors are coming around to realizing energy is a strong business that isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best natural gas companies on the market. It is a newly formed company in the business of exporting abundant and cheap American natural gas overseas. It’s big business. In a short time, this company has become one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters.

Weekly Update August 13: Isn’t this fun? The market gave us whiplash last week. The crash last Monday was the worst day for the market in years. It seemed like the sky was falling. But investors sobered up and the market closed flat for the week.

The tumult of last week was just a noisy road to nowhere. But the market also again showed great vulnerability to negative headlines. And while all that recession talk last week seems to have been clearly overblown, a recession is on the radar now. The market is resilient as usual. But don’t get too comfortable.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue July 31: As I mentioned in my first installment of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, the most valuable lesson I have learned in my professional career as a price forecaster is that the rate of change – of just about any metric – tells us everything we need to know about the immediate future. When the rate of change accelerates, it tends to continue accelerating. When it decelerates, it tends to continue decelerating. And the resulting push and pull is a large part of what comprises the business cycle.

Weekly Update August 16: In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB), B2Gold (BTG) and Kopin (KOPN), among others. We’re also making a new addition to the portfolio in the form of YETI Holdings (YETI).

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue July 31: Cannabis is a highly politicized sector because it is extensively regulated.

The political news has been very good for cannabis. But cannabis investors have been slow to recognize this.

A late-July Fox News poll showed that Vice President Kamila Harris has caught up to and surpassed Donald Trump in five key swing states.

Cannabis stocks should have advanced on the news. Not only is Harris a better cannabis advocate than President Joe Biden, she’d obviously be more favorable to the sector than Trump.

Monthly Update August 14: The cannabis sector has a dream ticket with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Investors act like they haven’t even noticed. This seems like a big mistake.

The key takeaway: Cannabis stocks look buyable in the current bout of dramatic sector weakness. Cannabis investors are notoriously bipolar. Right now, they are in a dark mood. That’s usually been the best time to add to positions, especially when there are potential catalysts on the horizon like now. In today’s update, I outline the main ones and the possible timing.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular low-cost alternative to mutual funds that can help investors achieve their diversification goals, gain exposure to asset classes and sector trends they’re interested in, and save money while they do it. This month, we’ll dive into the pros and cons of investing in ETFs, how to identify the funds that match your investing style, and how to evaluate their risks and potential. In short, we’ll explore everything you need to know to make more money investing in ETFs.

Stock of the Month August 8: I have to admit, a couple of weeks ago, on our Cabot Street Check podcast, Chris Preston, host and Chief Analyst for Cabot Value Investor, and I discussed the possibility of a recession and I commented that I thought recession fears were mostly over.

Well, I’m going to reconsider that (a bit) after Monday’s 1,000+ point loss in the Dow. Last week’s jobs reports came in at 114,000 jobs—considerably less than the 185,000 expected—spooking the markets and causing economic gurus to once again bring up the possibility of the dreaded “R” word. Additionally, the unemployment rate edged up to 4.3% and manufacturing and construction spending were also less than expected, furthering economic worries.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: I have had Nvidia (NVDA) for over a year now and have done great. Do you think now is a good time to sell Nvidia in light of the delay on the new chips? Or do you think I should hold on to it?

Mike: I don’t think the chip delay is a huge deal, but I do think it (and chip stocks in general) have had huge, prolonged runs, and the action of late looks a bit abnormal to me. I still lean toward NVDA not having topped out, but I do wonder if it’s going to need time to repair the damage and simply rest after being so popular and having such a big move.

To me, I might consider a middle ground in your situation – selling some, but holding most, and seeing how things play out. There’s no easy answer, but my guess for NVDA (and for most growth names) is it could bounce near-term but probably needs time to consolidate.