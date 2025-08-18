Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending August 15, 2025

Latest Summary

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the rotation in the market this week, with growth stocks under some pressure while things like homebuilders, financials and small caps perk up. Overall, he still sees more good than bad in the intermediate evidence, but more and more areas (especially growth) are just marking time, which has him comfortable holding some cash and being selective on the buy side, focusing on names that are either fresher breakouts or leaders dipping into support. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: RBLX, AXON, BROS, NET, ORCL, NBIS, RDDT, RKLB, ITB, SE, STX, WDC, HNGE, GDX, NEM

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Buffett’s buy of UnitedHealth (UNH), the latest inflation figures, what to expect from the Fed and cracks showing under the surface despite the market hitting all-time highs. Then, they break down Duolingo (DUOL) quickly reversing its earnings gains, AI, and a resurgence in cannabis stocks. For more information on this week’s offer, visit www.cabotwealth.com/street.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue August 7: The big-cap indexes remain generally resilient, but under the hood, the market continues to thin out, with fewer names participating in the rally. To be fair, we are seeing more growth titles either emerge or set up nicely after earnings, and of course, the market’s big-picture outlook remains favorable. But we’re comfortable staying relatively close to shore for now as the broad market decides which way to go. We’ve made a flurry of moves in the past couple of weeks and have one small buy today, but we’re holding a good chunk of cash as we look to see if growth stocks can get moving en masse.

Bi-weekly Update August 14: WHAT TO DO NOW: The market is still singing a similar tune, with the big-cap indexes looking fine (and, now, some broader indexes looking better), but growth stocks remain tricky, with many names marking time and more looking iffy. In a special bulletin yesterday, we took partial profits in GE Aerospace (GE), and tonight we are moving Rubrik (RBRK) back to Hold as it’s been unable to escape the weak sector action. That will leave us with 43% cash, which we’ll sit with for now, though we could put some to work in some of our strong performers if growth stocks can perk up.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue August 11: The big-cap indexes remain in an uptrend, but it’s still a tricky and narrow environment, with just about every other index making no progress (net-net) for the past few weeks while they test their key 50-day moving averages. That means the intermediate-term trend is on the fence, which is obviously something that bears watching. On the positive side of the ledger, though, we’re still encouraged by what we’re seeing during earnings season, with many signs of strength from growth-y titles. All in all, we’re sticking with the stance we’ve been in—our Market Monitor remains at a level 7.

This week’s list has something for everyone, with strength seen in a variety of sectors. Our Top Pick just broke out of a beautiful launching pad after earnings, with some others in the general group also doing well.

Movers & Shakers August 15: On the surface, it was another decent week for the market, with most major indexes on the upside. But as has been the case recently, it depends where you look: After many weeks of a narrowing environment, this week flipped the script a bit, with much of the broad market (including things like financials, homebuilders and small caps as a whole) strengthening, while a wide range of growth titles sagged (names like NVDA, PLTR, GEV, CRDO, RBLX, APH, CLS, etc. were all flat to down on the week coming into today).

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue August 7: A sizzling summer for stocks has delivered some strong returns for investors, though not all sectors have enjoyed the ride. In fact, seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors have underperformed the benchmark index’s 8% return so far this year. As a result, there’s plenty of value still out there. So today, we set our sights on of those underperforming sectors: consumer staples. While the sector hasn’t trailed the market as much as a few others, we’ve found a usually steady, reliable stock that just touched five-year lows despite reporting record sales. The company dates back to the 1800s, and is a brand everyone knows – and has likely been in your house, your parents’ house, your grandparents’ house and your great-grandparents’ house. And now it’s on sale.

Weekly Update August 14: The bull market has become top-heavy again.

Since the early-April lows, the top 20 stocks in the S&P 500 by market cap – nearly all of which are in the technology sector, and fueled in some way by the artificial intelligence bonanza – are up an average of 40.6%, versus a net gain of 27.9% for the index itself in that time, according to DataTrek Research co-founder Jessica Rabe.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue August 11: The major indexes continue to march higher, but trouble is brewing under the surface. That’s been reflected by the number of earnings blowups of late, including in many stocks of companies that beat estimates. Our portfolio was not immune to that phenomenon last week, and as a result, we’re doing some late-summer housecleaning this week, selling four positions that have been lagging and got worse after reporting earnings. Meanwhile, with technology stocks becoming a bit overcooked, today we add to our portfolio a manufacturing name that makes essential real-world products that are always in high demand. It’s a stock whose shares have been building momentum – enough to attract the attention of Cabot Top Ten Trader Chief Analyst Mike Cintolo.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue August 14: This was a great week for Explorer stocks.

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 19.6% this week following last week’s 13% gain after quarterly revenue was up 117% year over year. Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were up 16.9% this week. Sea Limited (SE) shares were up 17.3% this week following net income in the second quarter increasing by more than fivefold to $414 million.

Bi-weekly Update August 7: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock sank more than 19% yesterday after the troubled AI server maker’s results underperformed Wall Street’s expectations.

Super Micro reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 for its 2025 fiscal fourth quarter, less than the $0.44 expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Its quarterly revenue of $5.76 billion was below the $6 billion expected, while its roughly $551 million gross profit for the period fell a little short of the estimated $601 million.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue August 7: Today’s addition is one of the world’s best engineering and construction firms in the highly specialized natural gas-fired power plant industry.

It’s a highly leveraged play on increasing U.S. energy loads and the expected, multi-year gas power plant buildout. If you want exposure to a picks and shovels play on AI, EVs and other electrification trends, this one is for you.

Weekly Update August 14: There were a lot of headlines over the last couple of days about the emerging small-cap rally.

That’s because small caps surged on both Tuesday and Wednesday after a somewhat cool CPI inflation report drove expectations for a 25bps September rate cut to 99%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index jumped 2.0%, trouncing the 0.3% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue August 13: Artificial intelligence is a massive catalyst that is changing the market. It is spreading beyond technology and transforming other industries.

Utilities are companies that provide water, energy, and electricity to homes and businesses. They operate monopolies or near monopolies in their areas and the rates they charge are usually determined by regulatory bodies.

They usually pay strong dividend yields and provide highly defensive earnings that continue in any kind of economy. But, aside from the dividend and defensive characteristics, they’ve typically offered little else. Good stocks tend to outperform the indexes in flat or down markets and underperform them in bull markets. They are the market sector that most closely resembles bonds.

But skyrocketing electricity demand, mostly from data centers supporting AI, is changing that sector for the better. The phenomenon is making electric utilities growth businesses as well. The changing environment is adding another hugely positive dimension to these underrated stocks.

In this issue, I identify a beneficiary of that positive change that’s ahead of the pack. It’s an opportunity that has never existed before in modern times. The combination of defense and growth is the best of both worlds.

Weekly Update August 6: The resilient summer market got a cold slap in the face last week. There was a big recovery on Monday. But the market still looks wobblier than it did a week ago.

One day’s headlines seemed to undo the positive market narrative.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue July 16: With the broad market making new highs in the face of renewed tariff threats, it seems investors are willing to shrug off macro concerns, at least for now.

We’ll heed the bullish action by stepping into three new positions this month, but hedge our bets by making one of them a half-sized position. We also add two new names to our Watch List.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue August 12: Led higher by major tech stocks (and especially AAPL) the Nasdaq gained nearly 4% last week, closing at a new record high. Less impressive were the other leading indexes, though their gains were very positive as well as the S&P 500 added 2.4%, while the Dow rallied 1.3%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue July 22: Uncertainty is growing while the market is perched at the all-time high.

The S&P 500 soared by a remarkable 29% in just over three months. At the same time, tariffs are back and there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economy.

Sure, the overall market is high. But what is true for the S&P 500 isn’t necessarily true for many individual stocks. Technology drove the S&P 500 index higher. But much of the rest of the market is well below the all-time highs. Some stocks and sectors are barely positive YTD.

Energy has lagged the market all year. At the same time, the fortunes of certain companies are improving. Natural gas volumes are growing at a strong clip as demand for electricity is skyrocketing from data centers. At the same time, overseas demand is expanding with no end in sight.

In this issue, I highlight an energy company with rapidly growing demand for its services that sells at a cheap price and pays a high yield. We don’t have to chase stock prices into the stratosphere. Let’s invest where it’s still April.

Weekly Update August 12: The market is still right near the high. But the dog days of summer are setting in.

Stocks are resilient. News regarding tariffs and the economy got better and then got worse. The market is taking it in stride and meandering near the high. Now we are at that time of year when investors focus on squeezing in the last bit of summer fun.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue July 30: The turnaround path that Newell Brands (NWL) has navigated in the last few years has been anything but smooth, at times being downright torturous.

What started as a seemingly clear-cut turnaround story as far back as 2018 turned into a frustrating affair for investors who bought the stock back then and continued to hold it over the last seven years. But after the agonizing twists and turns since the stock’s 2017 peak, the road ahead appears clearer now than it has been in several years.

Weekly Update August 15: Just when the market appeared vulnerable to selling pressure, news from an unexpected source rode to the rescue, lifting stocks.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department announced that inflation rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, which was the same as the previous month and up from a post-pandemic low of 2.3% in April. “Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 3.1%, up from 2.9% in June,” according to the Associated Press.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue July 30: Our plant-touching Cabot Cannabis Investor portfolio is up 29.2% since June 25. It is still down for the year. But it is performing better than the sector.

I believe it continues to make sense to stay long cannabis stocks, despite the big gains in the past month. Now, with the appointment of Terrance Cole to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), cannabis investors are one step closer to learning how serious the Trump administration is about rescheduling cannabis.

Monthly Update Augut 13: Unlike Rodney Dangerfield, cannabis stocks continue to get some respect. They are up 66% since I last suggested them here on July 30, using the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS) as a guide. In the past month, the sector is up 72%.

The reason: We continue to get high-profile confirmations that the administration of President Donald Trump will reschedule cannabis. This really isn’t news. I’ve been saying this since Trump promised rescheduling in his election campaign a year ago. But mainstream media attention is drawing money into the sector.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: With the passage of recent legislation, changes are coming to the student loan landscape; federal loans are still available, but it’s never been more important to understand your other options for paying for a higher education. This month, let’s look at some of those options—from grants and scholarships to 529s and savings accounts—to help you crack the code on paying for college without blowing up your budget.

Stock of the Month August 14: All in all, not a bad month. The stock markets had a nice bounce. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%; productivity increased (by 2.4%), higher than economists expected; and while home prices continued to rise in certain areas of the country (Northeast and Midwest), nationwide, they fell by 4.9%, to $401,800, on average.

And best of all, the turmoil regarding tariffs doesn’t seem to be affecting earnings much.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Good morning, Mr. C. I hope all is well with you and your family. I’m asking if you can give the ticker names and any information you might have for several quantum computer stocks. As always, thank you for your help.

Mike: Thanks for writing. So, I’m not huge on the group as most are super speculative, but it looks like QBTS and IONQ are two of the more liquid names, with RGTI and QUBT a bit lower on the food chain. All are speculative and volatile, but of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t do well.