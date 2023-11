Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending September 8, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter August 30, 2023 Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Buy Cabot Growth Investor August 31, 2023 Noble (NE) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor August 31, 2023 CrowdStrike (CRWD) Buy a Half Cabot Stock of the Week September 5, 2023 CrowdStrike (CRWD) Buy Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Sell Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Intel Corporation (INTC) Sell Cabot Small-Cap Confidential September 7, 2023 Remitly (RELY) Buy