Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending September 22, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Turnaround LetterAugust 30, 2023Advance Auto Parts (AAP)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 31, 2023Noble (NE)Buy Another Half
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 31, 2023CrowdStrike (CRWD)Buy a Half
Cabot Income AdvisorSeptember 5, 2023Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorSeptember 5, 2023Intel Corporation (INTC)Sell
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialSeptember 7, 2023Remitly (RELY)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekSeptember 18, 2023NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)Buy
