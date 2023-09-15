Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending September 15, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter August 30, 2023 Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Buy Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Sell Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Intel Corporation (INTC) Sell Cabot Small-Cap Confidential September 7, 2023 Remitly (RELY) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week September 11, 2023 DoubleVerify (DV) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week September 11, 2023 Alibaba (BABA) Buy Cabot Value Investor September 19, 2023 Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Cabot Growth Investor September 21, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Sell 1/3 Cabot Growth Investor September 21, 2023 ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Sell 1/3