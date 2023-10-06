Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 6, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Value Investor
|September 19, 2023
|Philip Morris International (PM)
|Buy
|Cabot Income Advisor
|September 26, 2023
|Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|September 28, 2023
|Ammo, Inc. (POWW)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 2, 2023
|Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 2, 2023
|NextEra Energy (NEE)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 2, 2023
|AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|October 3, 2023
|Zillow (ZG)
|Sell
|Cabot Growth Investor
|October 4, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Growth Investor
|October 4, 2023
|Celsius (CELH)
|Sell
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 4, 2023
|Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|October 5, 2023
|Neo Performance (NOPMF)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|October 5, 2023
|Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|October 5, 2023
|Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
|Buy