Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe

Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 6, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Value InvestorSeptember 19, 2023Philip Morris International (PM)Buy
Cabot Income AdvisorSeptember 26, 2023Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterSeptember 28, 2023Ammo, Inc. (POWW)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekOctober 2, 2023Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF)Sell
Cabot Stock of the WeekOctober 2, 2023NextEra Energy (NEE)Sell
Cabot Stock of the WeekOctober 2, 2023AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 3, 2023Zillow (ZG)Sell
Cabot Growth InvestorOctober 4, 2023Noble (NE)Sell 1/3
Cabot Growth InvestorOctober 4, 2023Celsius (CELH)Sell
Cabot Dividend InvestorOctober 4, 2023Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)Sell
Cabot ExplorerOctober 5, 2023Neo Performance (NOPMF)Sell
Cabot ExplorerOctober 5, 2023Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialOctober 5, 2023Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)Buy
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.