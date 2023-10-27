Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 27, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Value InvestorSeptember 19, 2023Philip Morris International (PM)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorOctober 11, 2023McKesson Corporation (MCK)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthOctober 12, 2023Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthOctober 12, 2023Noble (NE)Sell 1/3
Cabot Stock of the WeekOctober 23, 2023Zillow Group (ZG)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorOctober 24, 2023Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterOctober 25, 2023Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 25, 2023Microsoft (MSFT)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 25, 2023Avantor (AVTR)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 25, 2023ATI (ATI)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorOctober 26, 2023ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)Sell
Cabot Growth InvestorOctober 26, 2023Uber (UBER)Sell 1/3
Cabot ExplorerOctober 26, 2023Pfizer (PFE)Sell
Cabot ExplorerOctober 26, 2023Tesla (TLSA)Sell
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialOctober 26, 2023Flywire (FLYW)Sell
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialOctober 26, 2023R1 RCM (RCM)Sell 1/2
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialOctober 26, 2023TransMedics (TMDX)Sell 1/4
