Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending November 3, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Value Investor
|September 19, 2023
|Philip Morris International (PM)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 11, 2023
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 11, 2023
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|October 12, 2023
|Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|October 12, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 23, 2023
|Zillow Group (ZG)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|October 24, 2023
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|October 25, 2023
|Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|October 25, 2023
|Microsoft (MSFT)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|October 25, 2023
|Avantor (AVTR)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|October 25, 2023
|ATI (ATI)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|October 26, 2023
|ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)
|Sell
|Cabot Growth Investor
|October 26, 2023
|Uber (UBER)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Explorer
|October 26, 2023
|Pfizer (PFE)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|October 26, 2023
|Tesla (TLSA)
|Sell
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|October 26, 2023
|Flywire (FLYW)
|Sell
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|October 26, 2023
|R1 RCM (RCM)
|Sell 1/2
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|October 26, 2023
|TransMedics (TMDX)
|Sell 1/4