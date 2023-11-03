Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending November 3, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor September 19, 2023 Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor October 11, 2023 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor October 11, 2023 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell 1/3 Cabot Stock of the Week October 23, 2023 Zillow Group (ZG) Sell Cabot Income Advisor October 24, 2023 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter October 25, 2023 Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities October 25, 2023 Microsoft (MSFT) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities October 25, 2023 Avantor (AVTR) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities October 25, 2023 ATI (ATI) Buy Cabot Growth Investor October 26, 2023 ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Sell Cabot Growth Investor October 26, 2023 Uber (UBER) Sell 1/3 Cabot Explorer October 26, 2023 Pfizer (PFE) Sell Cabot Explorer October 26, 2023 Tesla (TLSA) Sell Cabot Small-Cap Confidential October 26, 2023 Flywire (FLYW) Sell Cabot Small-Cap Confidential October 26, 2023 R1 RCM (RCM) Sell 1/2 Cabot Small-Cap Confidential October 26, 2023 TransMedics (TMDX) Sell 1/4