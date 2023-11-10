Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending November 10, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor October 11, 2023 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell 1/3 Cabot Income Advisor October 24, 2023 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter October 25, 2023 Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week October 30, 2023 AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week October 30, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week October 30, 2023 Cabot Stock of the Week Buy Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Comcast (CMCSA) Buy Cabot Value Investor October 31, 2023 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities October 31, 2023 IonQ (IONQ) Sell Cabot Growth Investor November 2, 2023 Nutanix (NTNX) Buy 1/2 Cabot Explorer November 2, 2023 Exscientia (EXAI) Buy 1/2 Cabot Small-Cap Confidential November 2, 2023 Remitly (RELY) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential November 2, 2023 RCM 1 (RCM) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities November 2, 2023 Shopify (SHOP) Buy 1/2 Cabot Early Opportunities November 2, 2023 Dynatrace (DT) Buy