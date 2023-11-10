Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending November 10, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Dividend InvestorOctober 11, 2023McKesson Corporation (MCK)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthOctober 12, 2023Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthOctober 12, 2023Noble (NE)Sell 1/3
Cabot Income AdvisorOctober 24, 2023Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterOctober 25, 2023Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekOctober 30, 2023AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS)Sell
Cabot Stock of the WeekOctober 30, 2023Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)Sell
Cabot Stock of the WeekOctober 30, 2023Cabot Stock of the WeekBuy
Cabot Value InvestorOctober 31, 2023Comcast (CMCSA)Buy
Cabot Value InvestorOctober 31, 2023Allison Transmission (ALSN)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 31, 2023IonQ (IONQ)Sell
Cabot Growth InvestorNovember 2, 2023Nutanix (NTNX)Buy 1/2
Cabot ExplorerNovember 2, 2023Exscientia (EXAI)Buy 1/2
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialNovember 2, 2023Remitly (RELY)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialNovember 2, 2023RCM 1 (RCM)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesNovember 2, 2023Shopify (SHOP)Buy 1/2
Cabot Early OpportunitiesNovember 2, 2023Dynatrace (DT)Buy
