Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 5, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|April 25, 2023
|NextEra Energy (NEE)
|Buy 1/2 Position
|Cabot Explorer
|April 27, 2023
|Polestar (PSNY)
|Hold a Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Allegro Micro (ALGM)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO)
|Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Wingstop (WING)
|Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 1, 2023
|On Holding (ONON)
|Bought
|Cabot Value Investor
|May 2, 2023
|NOV, Inc. (NOV)
|Bought
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|May 4, 2023
|Si-Bone (SIBN)
|Bought
|Cabot Explorer
|May 4, 2023
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
|Bought