Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 26, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|May 17, 2023
|Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)
|Buy under 0.75
|Cabot Explorer
|May 18, 2023
|ConocoPhillips (COP)
|Bought
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|May 18, 2023
|Huron Consulting (HURN)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 22, 2023
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
|Bought
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 22, 2023
|Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 22, 2023
|Realty Income (O)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 22, 2023
|Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
|Hold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 22, 2023
|Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
|Sell 1/3, Hold 1/3
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 22, 2023
|Rivian (RIVN)
|Buy Second Half
|Cabot Value Investor
|May 23, 2023
|Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
|Bought
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|May 24, 2023
|Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
|Sold 1/2
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|May 24, 2023
|Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)
|Sold
|Cabot Explorer
|May 25, 2023
|Kimberly-Clark de México (KCDMY)
|Sold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 25, 2023
|e.l.f (ELF)
|Buy Half
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 25, 2023
|Snowflake (SNOW)
|Buy