Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 19, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekMay 15, 2023Spotify (SPOT)Bought
Cabot Stock of the WeekMay 15, 2023Sensata Technologies (ST)Sold
Cabot Income AdvisorMay 16, 2023ONEOK Inc. (OKE)Hold
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderMay 17, 2023Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)Buy under 0.75
Cabot Dividend InvestorMay 17, 2023ONEOK, INC. (OKE)Buy to Hold
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMay 17, 2023Ferrari (RACE)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMay 17, 2023Si-Bone (SIBN)Buy 1/2
Cabot Growth InvestorMay 17, 2023On Holding (ONON)Sell
Cabot ExplorerMay 18, 2023ConocoPhillips (COP)Bought
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialMay 18, 2023Huron Consulting (HURN)Sold
Cabot Turnaround LetterMay 18, 2023M/I Homes (MHO)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorMay 18, 2023Uber (UBER)New - Buy a Half
Cabot Stock of the WeekMay 19, 2023On Holding (ONON)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorMay 19, 2023Academy Sports (ASO)Sell and Hold the Cash
