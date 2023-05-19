Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 19, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 15, 2023
|Spotify (SPOT)
|Bought
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 15, 2023
|Sensata Technologies (ST)
|Sold
|Cabot Income Advisor
|May 16, 2023
|ONEOK Inc. (OKE)
|Hold
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|May 17, 2023
|Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)
|Buy under 0.75
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|May 17, 2023
|ONEOK, INC. (OKE)
|Buy to Hold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 17, 2023
|Ferrari (RACE)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|May 17, 2023
|Si-Bone (SIBN)
|Buy 1/2
|Cabot Growth Investor
|May 17, 2023
|On Holding (ONON)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|May 18, 2023
|ConocoPhillips (COP)
|Bought
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|May 18, 2023
|Huron Consulting (HURN)
|Sold
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|May 18, 2023
|M/I Homes (MHO)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|May 18, 2023
|Uber (UBER)
|New - Buy a Half
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 19, 2023
|On Holding (ONON)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|May 19, 2023
|Academy Sports (ASO)
|Sell and Hold the Cash