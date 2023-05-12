Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 12, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor April 25, 2023 NextEra Energy (NEE) Buy 1/2 Position Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Allegro Micro (ALGM) Sold Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Sell One-third, Hold the Rest Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Wingstop (WING) Sell One-third, Hold the Rest Cabot Value Investor May 2, 2023 NOV, Inc. (NOV) Bought Cabot Stock of the Week May 8, 2023 Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Bought Cabot Stock of the Week May 8, 2023 Cisco Systems (CSCO) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week May 8, 2023 Sensata Technologies (ST) Hold Cabot Micro-Cap Insider May 10, 2023 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) Bought Cabot Micro-Cap Insider May 10, 2023 Opera Limited (OPRA) Sold Cabot Micro-Cap Insider May 10, 2023 Magenta (MGTA) Hold Cabot Stock of the Month May 11, 2023 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Bought Cabot Stock of the Month May 11, 2023 M/I Homes (MHO) Sold 1/2 Cabot Stock of the Month May 11, 2023 Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) Sold Cabot Stock of the Month May 11, 2023 Shift4 (FOUR) Hold Cabot Small-Cap Confidential May 11, 2023 Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Sold