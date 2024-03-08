Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 8, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekFebruary 26, 2024Netflix (NFLX)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekFebruary 26, 202410x Genomics (TXG)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorFebruary 27, 2024Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)Buy
Cabot Income AdvisorFebruary 27, 2024Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesFebruary 27, 2024Leonardo DRS (DRS)Buy
Cabot ExplorerFebruary 29, 2024Sea Limited (SE)Buy a Half
Cabot ExplorerFebruary 29, 2024WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialFebruary 29, 2024Liquidity Solutions (LQDTBuy
Cabot Growth Investor February 29, 2024Applovin (APP)Buy a Half
Cabot Growth Investor February 29, 2024Nutanix (NTNX)Hold to Buy
Cabot Growth Investor March 1, 2024Elastic (ESTC)Sell Half, Hold the Rest
