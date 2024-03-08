Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 8, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|February 26, 2024
|Netflix (NFLX)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|February 26, 2024
|10x Genomics (TXG)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|February 27, 2024
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
|Buy
|Cabot Income Advisor
|February 27, 2024
|Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 27, 2024
|Leonardo DRS (DRS)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|February 29, 2024
|Sea Limited (SE)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Explorer
|February 29, 2024
|WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|February 29, 2024
|Liquidity Solutions (LQDT
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|February 29, 2024
|Applovin (APP)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|February 29, 2024
|Nutanix (NTNX)
|Hold to Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|March 1, 2024
|Elastic (ESTC)
|Sell Half, Hold the Rest