Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Cabot Prime Pro Logo
Cabot Prime Pro

Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 15, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekMarch 4, 2024Sea Limited (SE)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekMarch 4, 2024Elastic (ESTC)Hold
Cabot Income AdvisorMarch 5, 2024Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)Hold
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialMarch 5, 2024Braze (BRZE)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 5, 2024GitLab (GTLB)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 5, 2024Shopify (SHOP)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 5, 2024Gen Digital (GEN)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 5, 2024Elastic (ESTC)Sell a Quarter, Hold Last Quarter
Cabot Growth InvestorMarch 5, 2024Elastic (ESTC)Sell
Cabot Turnaround LetterMarch 6, 2024VF Corp (VFC)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialMarch 7, 2024RxSight (RXST)Buy a Half
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 7, 2024Cadre (CDRE)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 7, 2024Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorMarch 7, 2024Cava Group (CAVA)Buy a Half
Cabot Growth InvestorMarch 7, 2024Applovin (APP)Buy Another Half
Cabot Growth InvestorMarch 7, 2024Pulte Group (PHM)From Hold to Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 8, 2024Vertiv (VRT)Sell Half, Hold Half
Cabot Early OpportunitiesMarch 8, 2024Rivian (RIVN)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterMarch 8, 2024LB Foster (FSTR)Sell
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.