Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 15, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week March 4, 2024 Sea Limited (SE) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week March 4, 2024 Elastic (ESTC) Hold Cabot Income Advisor March 5, 2024 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Hold Cabot Small-Cap Confidential March 5, 2024 Braze (BRZE) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities March 5, 2024 GitLab (GTLB) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities March 5, 2024 Shopify (SHOP) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities March 5, 2024 Gen Digital (GEN) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities March 5, 2024 Elastic (ESTC) Sell a Quarter, Hold Last Quarter Cabot Growth Investor March 5, 2024 Elastic (ESTC) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter March 6, 2024 VF Corp (VFC) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential March 7, 2024 RxSight (RXST) Buy a Half Cabot Early Opportunities March 7, 2024 Cadre (CDRE) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities March 7, 2024 Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Buy Cabot Growth Investor March 7, 2024 Cava Group (CAVA) Buy a Half Cabot Growth Investor March 7, 2024 Applovin (APP) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor March 7, 2024 Pulte Group (PHM) From Hold to Buy Cabot Early Opportunities March 8, 2024 Vertiv (VRT) Sell Half, Hold Half Cabot Early Opportunities March 8, 2024 Rivian (RIVN) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter March 8, 2024 LB Foster (FSTR) Sell