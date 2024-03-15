Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 15, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|March 4, 2024
|Sea Limited (SE)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|March 4, 2024
|Elastic (ESTC)
|Hold
|Cabot Income Advisor
|March 5, 2024
|Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)
|Hold
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|March 5, 2024
|Braze (BRZE)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 5, 2024
|GitLab (GTLB)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 5, 2024
|Shopify (SHOP)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 5, 2024
|Gen Digital (GEN)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 5, 2024
|Elastic (ESTC)
|Sell a Quarter, Hold Last Quarter
|Cabot Growth Investor
|March 5, 2024
|Elastic (ESTC)
|Sell
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|March 6, 2024
|VF Corp (VFC)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|March 7, 2024
|RxSight (RXST)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 7, 2024
|Cadre (CDRE)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 7, 2024
|Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|March 7, 2024
|Cava Group (CAVA)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|March 7, 2024
|Applovin (APP)
|Buy Another Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|March 7, 2024
|Pulte Group (PHM)
|From Hold to Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 8, 2024
|Vertiv (VRT)
|Sell Half, Hold Half
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 8, 2024
|Rivian (RIVN)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|March 8, 2024
|LB Foster (FSTR)
|Sell