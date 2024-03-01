Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 1, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|February 20, 2024
|Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|February 20, 2024
|Dynatrace (DT)
|Sell
|Cabot Value Investor
|February 20, 2024
|Allison Transmission (ALSN)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 21, 2024
|Cadre Holdings (CDRE)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 21, 2024
|Leonardo DRS (DRS)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 21, 2024
|Netflix (NFLX)
|Buy Half