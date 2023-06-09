Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 9, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Dividend InvestorMay 31, 2023DuaBuy
Cabot Dividend InvestorMay 31, 2023Snowflake (SNOW)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterMay 31, 2023Tesla (TSLA)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialJune 1, 2023Duolingo (DUOL)Buy
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderJune 1, 2023NexPoint Diversified (NXDT)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 1, 2023Celsius (CELH)Buy a Half
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 1, 2023Inspire Medical (INSP)Buy a Half
Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023Samsara (IOT)Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 5, 2023ServiceNow (NOW)Buy
Cabot Income AdvisorJune 6, 2023Hess Corporation (HES)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJune 8, 2023Kraken Robotics Inc. (KRKNF)Sold
Cabot Stock of the MonthJune 8, 2023Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)Sold
Cabot Stock of the MonthJune 8, 2023M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)Sold
Cabot Stock of the MonthJune 8, 2023TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)Sold 1/4, Hold 3/4
Cabot Value InvestorJune 9, 2023Molson Coors (TAP) Sold
