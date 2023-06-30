Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 30, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 21, 2023
|ONEOK Inc. (OKE)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 22, 2023
|DraftKings (DKNG)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 26, 2023
|Shopify Inc. (SHOP)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 26, 2023
|Visa (V)
|Sold
|Cabot Income Advisor
|June 27, 2023
|Realty Income (O)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 27, 2023
|Xponential (XPOF)
|Sold
|Cabot Explorer
|June 28, 2023
|International Business Machines (IBM)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 29, 2023
|Airbnb (ABNB)
|Sold