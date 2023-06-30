Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 30, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Dividend InvestorJune 21, 2023ONEOK Inc. (OKE)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 22, 2023DraftKings (DKNG)Buy a Half
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 26, 2023Shopify Inc. (SHOP)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 26, 2023Visa (V)Sold
Cabot Income AdvisorJune 27, 2023Realty Income (O)Buy
Cabot Early Opportunities June 27, 2023Xponential (XPOF)Sold
Cabot ExplorerJune 28, 2023International Business Machines (IBM)Buy
Cabot Early Opportunities June 29, 2023Airbnb (ABNB)Sold
