Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 23, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|June 14, 2023
|2seventy bio (TSVT)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|June 15, 2023
|Corteva (CTVA)
|Sold
|Cabot Explorer
|June 15, 2023
|Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYF)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|June 15, 2023
|Expensify (EXFY)
|Sold
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|June 15, 2023
|Repligen (RGEN)
|Sell 1/4, Hold 1/4
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 20, 2023
|Aviva plc (AVVIY)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 20, 2023
|UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
|Sold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 21, 2023
|ONEOK Inc. (OKE)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 21, 2023
|Datadog (DDOG)
|Buy 1/2
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 21, 2023
|Shopify (SHOP)
|Buy 1/2
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 22, 2023
|DraftKings (DKNG)
|Buy a Half