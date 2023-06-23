Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 23, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Micro-Cap Insider June 14, 2023 2seventy bio (TSVT) Buy Cabot Explorer June 15, 2023 Corteva (CTVA) Sold Cabot Explorer June 15, 2023 Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYF) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 15, 2023 Expensify (EXFY) Sold Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 15, 2023 Repligen (RGEN) Sell 1/4, Hold 1/4 Cabot Stock of the Week June 20, 2023 Aviva plc (AVVIY) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week June 20, 2023 UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Sold Cabot Dividend Investor June 21, 2023 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities June 21, 2023 Datadog (DDOG) Buy 1/2 Cabot Early Opportunities June 21, 2023 Shopify (SHOP) Buy 1/2 Cabot Growth Investor June 22, 2023 DraftKings (DKNG) Buy a Half