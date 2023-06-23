Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Cabot Prime Pro Logo
Cabot Prime Pro

Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 23, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderJune 14, 20232seventy bio (TSVT)Buy
Cabot ExplorerJune 15, 2023Corteva (CTVA)Sold
Cabot ExplorerJune 15, 2023Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYF)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialJune 15, 2023Expensify (EXFY) Sold
Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 15, 2023Repligen (RGEN)Sell 1/4, Hold 1/4
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 20, 2023Aviva plc (AVVIY)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 20, 2023UnitedHealth Group (UNH)Sold
Cabot Dividend InvestorJune 21, 2023ONEOK Inc. (OKE)Buy
Cabot Early Opportunities June 21, 2023Datadog (DDOG)Buy 1/2
Cabot Early Opportunities June 21, 2023Shopify (SHOP)Buy 1/2
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 22, 2023DraftKings (DKNG)Buy a Half
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.