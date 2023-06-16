Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 16, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Turnaround LetterMay 31, 2023Tesla (TSLA)Buy
Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023Samsara (IOT)Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 12, 2023DoubleVerify (DV)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 12, 2023Wingstop (WING)Hold
Cabot Dividend InvestorJune 14, 2023NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJune 14, 2023Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJune 14, 2023Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)Buy
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderJune 14, 20232seventy bio (TSVT)Buy
Cabot ExplorerJune 15, 2023Corteva (CTVA)Sold
Cabot ExplorerJune 15, 2023Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYF)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialJune 15, 2023Expensify (EXFY) Sold
Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 15, 2023Repligen (RGEN)Sell 1/4, Hold 1/4
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 15, 2023Celsius (CELH)Buy Another Half
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 15, 2023Monday.com (MNDY)New Buy a Half
