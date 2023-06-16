Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 16, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter May 31, 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023 Samsara (IOT) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week June 12, 2023 DoubleVerify (DV) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week June 12, 2023 Wingstop (WING) Hold Cabot Dividend Investor June 14, 2023 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor June 14, 2023 Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor June 14, 2023 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Buy Cabot Micro-Cap Insider June 14, 2023 2seventy bio (TSVT) Buy Cabot Explorer June 15, 2023 Corteva (CTVA) Sold Cabot Explorer June 15, 2023 Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYF) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 15, 2023 Expensify (EXFY) Sold Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 15, 2023 Repligen (RGEN) Sell 1/4, Hold 1/4 Cabot Growth Investor June 15, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor June 15, 2023 Monday.com (MNDY) New Buy a Half