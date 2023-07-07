Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 7, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 27, 2023
|Xponential (XPOF)
|Sold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 28, 2023
|Realty Income (O)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|June 28, 2023
|L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 29, 2023
|Airbnb (ABNB)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 5, 2023
|Terex (TEX)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 5, 2023
|Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
|Hold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 5, 2023
|Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
|Sold
|Cabot Small Cap Confidential
|July 6, 2023
|R1 RCM (RCM)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|July 6, 2023
|Butterfly Network (BFLY)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|July 6, 2023
|Inspire Medical (INSP)
|Hold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|July 6, 2023
|Monday.com (MND)
|Hold