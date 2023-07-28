Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 28, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Qualcomm (QCOM)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Intel (INTC)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 13, 2023MasTec (MTZ)Buy Full Position
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 13, 2023ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)Buy Another 3% Position
Cabot Early OpportunitiesJuly 17, 2023Timken (TKR)Sold
Cabot Early OpportunitiesJuly 17, 2023Si-Bone (SIBN) Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 24, 2023GitLab (GTLB)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 24, 2023AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX)Hold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 24, 2023Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)Sold
Cabot Income AdvisorJuly 25, 2023AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)Buy
Cabot Income AdvisorJuly 25, 2023ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)Sold
Cabot Value InvestorJuly 25, 2023Comcast (CMCSA)Hold
