Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 28, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Qualcomm (QCOM) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Intel (INTC) Buy Cabot Growth Investor July 13, 2023 MasTec (MTZ) Buy Full Position Cabot Growth Investor July 13, 2023 ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Buy Another 3% Position Cabot Early Opportunities July 17, 2023 Timken (TKR) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities July 17, 2023 Si-Bone (SIBN) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week July 24, 2023 GitLab (GTLB) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week July 24, 2023 AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) Hold Cabot Stock of the Week July 24, 2023 Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Sold Cabot Income Advisor July 25, 2023 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Buy Cabot Income Advisor July 25, 2023 ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Sold Cabot Value Investor July 25, 2023 Comcast (CMCSA) Hold