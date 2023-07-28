Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 28, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Intel (INTC)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|July 13, 2023
|MasTec (MTZ)
|Buy Full Position
|Cabot Growth Investor
|July 13, 2023
|ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)
|Buy Another 3% Position
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|July 17, 2023
|Timken (TKR)
|Sold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|July 17, 2023
|Si-Bone (SIBN)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 24, 2023
|GitLab (GTLB)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 24, 2023
|AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX)
|Hold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 24, 2023
|Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
|Sold
|Cabot Income Advisor
|July 25, 2023
|AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
|Buy
|Cabot Income Advisor
|July 25, 2023
|ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)
|Sold
|Cabot Value Investor
|July 25, 2023
|Comcast (CMCSA)
|Hold