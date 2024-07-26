Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 26, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 22, 2024CrowdStrike (CRWD)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesJuly 22, 2024Kaspi.kz (KSPI)Buy Half
Cabot Stock of the Week July 22, 2024McKesson Corporation (MCK)Buy
Cabot Stock of the Week July 22, 2024CrowdStrike (CRWD)Sell
Cabot Stock of the Week July 22, 2024Super Micro Computer (SMCI)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorJuly 23, 2024Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)Buy
