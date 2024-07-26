Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 26, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Growth Investor
|July 22, 2024
|CrowdStrike (CRWD)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|July 22, 2024
|Kaspi.kz (KSPI)
|Buy Half
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 22, 2024
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 22, 2024
|CrowdStrike (CRWD)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 22, 2024
|Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|July 23, 2024
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)
|Buy