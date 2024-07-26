Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 26, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Growth Investor July 22, 2024 CrowdStrike (CRWD) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities July 22, 2024 Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Buy Half Cabot Stock of the Week July 22, 2024 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week July 22, 2024 CrowdStrike (CRWD) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week July 22, 2024 Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Sell Cabot Income Advisor July 23, 2024 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) Buy