Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 14, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 10, 2023AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 10, 2023WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)Sold
Cabot Income AdvisorJuly 11, 2023Visa Inc. (V)Sold
Cabot Income AdvisorJuly 11, 2023Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)Sold
Cabot Value InvestorJuly 11, 2023Allison Transmission (ALSN)Hold
Cabot Micro Cap InsiderJuly 12, 2023Park Aerospace (PKE)Buy
Cabot Micro Cap InsiderJuly 12, 2023Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI)Sold
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Qualcomm (QCOM)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Intel (INTC)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023Innovator Ibd Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023U.S. Medical Devices Ishares ETF (IHI)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthJuly 13, 2023AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)Sold
Cabot Small Cap ConfidentialJuly 13, 2023 Intapp (INTA)Buy
Cabot ExplorerJuly 13, 2023Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF)Buy
Cabot ExplorerJuly 13, 2023ChargePoint (CHPT) Hold Half
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 13, 2023MasTec (MTZ)Buy Full Position
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 13, 2023ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)Buy Another 3% Position
