Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 14, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week July 10, 2023 AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week July 10, 2023 WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) Sold Cabot Income Advisor July 11, 2023 Visa Inc. (V) Sold Cabot Income Advisor July 11, 2023 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Sold Cabot Value Investor July 11, 2023 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Hold Cabot Micro Cap Insider July 12, 2023 Park Aerospace (PKE) Buy Cabot Micro Cap Insider July 12, 2023 Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) Sold Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Qualcomm (QCOM) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Intel (INTC) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month July 13, 2023 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month July 13, 2023 Innovator Ibd Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month July 13, 2023 U.S. Medical Devices Ishares ETF (IHI) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month July 13, 2023 AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) Sold Cabot Small Cap Confidential July 13, 2023 Intapp (INTA) Buy Cabot Explorer July 13, 2023 Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF) Buy Cabot Explorer July 13, 2023 ChargePoint (CHPT) Hold Half Cabot Growth Investor July 13, 2023 MasTec (MTZ) Buy Full Position Cabot Growth Investor July 13, 2023 ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Buy Another 3% Position