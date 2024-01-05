Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending January 5, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|December 18, 2023
|Dave & Buster’s (PLAY)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|December 18, 2023
|BYD (BYDDY)
|Hold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|December 18, 2023
|Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|December 18, 2023
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|December 19, 2023
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 20, 2023
|Alight (ALIT)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 20, 2023
|Construction Partners (ROAD)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 20, 2023
|Crocs (CROX)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 20, 2023
|Pinterest (PINS)
|Buy Half
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|December 21, 2023
|Build-A-Bear (BBW)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|December 21, 2023
|Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
|Buy