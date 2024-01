Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week January 16, 2023 Tripadvisor (TRIP) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week January 16, 2023 10x Genomics (TXG) Hold Cabot Dividend Investor January 10, 2023 American Tower Corporation (AMT) Buy Cabot Growth Investor January 11, 2023 Shift4 Payment (FOUR) Buy a Half