Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 16, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week February 12, 2024 Qualcomm (QCOM) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week February 12, 2024 Comcast (CMCSA) Sell Cabot Value Investor February 13, 2024 Sensata Technologies (ST) Sell Cabot Income Advisor February 13, 2024 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities February 5, 2024 Alight (ALIT) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities February 5, 2024 Construction Partners (ROAD) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities February 5, 2024 Gen Digital (GEN) Buy