Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 16, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekFebruary 12, 2024Qualcomm (QCOM)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekFebruary 12, 2024Comcast (CMCSA)Sell
Cabot Value InvestorFebruary 13, 2024Sensata Technologies (ST)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorFebruary 13, 2024Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)Sell
Cabot Early Opportunities February 5, 2024Alight (ALIT)Sell
Cabot Early Opportunities February 5, 2024Construction Partners (ROAD)Sell
Cabot Early Opportunities February 5, 2024Gen Digital (GEN)Buy
