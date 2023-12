Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 8, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter October 25, 2023 Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd (AEM) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 TransMedics Group (TMDX) Sell 1/4 Cabot Early Opportunities November 15, 2023 TriNet Group (TNET) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities November 15, 2023 Varonis (VRNS) Buy 1/2 Cabot Small-Cap Confidential November 15, 2023 Duolingo (DUOL) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week November 20, 2023 Aviva (AVVIY) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week November 20, 2023 Blackstone Inc. (BX) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week November 20, 2023 Intel Corporation (INTC) Buy Cabot Explorer November 22, 2023 Alibaba (BABA) Sell Cabot Explorer November 22, 2023 Lithium Americas (LAC) Buy a Half Cabot Explorer November 22, 2023 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Buy a Half Cabot Dividend Investor November 22, 2023 Hess Corporation (HES) Sell Cabot Dividend Investor November 22, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Sell Cabot Income Advisor November 28, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Sell Cabot Growth Investor November 30, 2023 Pulte Homes (PHM) Buy a Half Cabot Value Investor November 30, 2023 CNH Industrial (CNHI) Buy