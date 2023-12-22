Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 22, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekDecember 11, 202310x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)Buy
Cabot Value InvestorDecember 12, 2023Allison Transmission (ALSN)Hold
Cabot Dividend InvestorDecember 13, 2023Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthDecember 14, 2023Exscientia (EXAI)Buy a Half
Cabot Stock of the MonthDecember 14, 2023Devon Energy (DVN)Sell
Cabot Stock of the MonthDecember 14, 2023 Noble (NE)Sell
Cabot Stock of the MonthDecember 14, 2023 IonQ (IONQ)Sell
Cabot ExplorerDecember 14, 2023BYD (BYDDY) Watch List
Cabot ExplorerDecember 14, 2023ConocoPhillips (COP)Hold a Half
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialDecember 14, 2023Alphatec (ATEC)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialDecember 14, 2023Enovix (ENVX)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorDecember 14, 2023Arista Networks (ANET)Buy Another 1/2
Cabot Growth InvestorDecember 14, 2023Elastic (ESTC)Buy 1/2
Cabot Early OpportunitiesDecember 14, 2023TriNet (TNET)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesDecember 14, 2023Dynatrace (DT)Sell
