Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 15, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month November 9, 2023 TransMedics Group (TMDX) Sell 1/4 Cabot Turnaround Letter November 29, 2023 Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Buy Cabot Value Investor November 30, 2023 CNH Industrial (CNHI) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week December 4, 2023 PulteGroup (PHM) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week December 4, 2023 Alibaba (BABA) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities December 5, 2023 AppLovin’ (APP) Sell Cabot Income Advisor December 5, 2023 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Buy Cabot Growth Investor December 6, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell Cabot Growth Investor December 6, 2023 Pulte Homes (PHM) Buy Another 1/2 Cabot Dividend Investor December 6, 2023 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Buy Cabot Explorer December 7, 2023 10x Genomics (TXG) Buy a 1/2 Cabot Small-Cap Confidential December 7, 2023 Liquidity Services (LQDT) Buy