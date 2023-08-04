Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 4, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|July 12, 2023
|Intel (INTC)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|July 28, 2023
|Kopin Corporation (KOPN)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 31, 2023
|Blackstone Inc. (BX)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 31, 2023
|Spotify (SPOT)
|Hold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|July 31, 2023
|AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 1, 2023
|DoubleVerify (DV)
|Sell One Half, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Small Cap Confidential
|August 2, 2023
|Terex (TEX)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 2, 2023
|Celsius (CELH)
|Sell One-Third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 4, 2023
|MasTec (MTZ)
|Sell Half, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 4, 2023
|Pulmonx (LUNG)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 4, 2023
|Ferrari (RACE)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 4, 2023
|Shopify (SHOP)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 4, 2023
|HubSpot (HUBS)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|August 4, 2023
|Comfort Systems (FIX)
|Buy a Half