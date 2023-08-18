Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 18, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Turnaround Letter July 28, 2023 Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Buy Cabot Growth Investor August 8, 2023 MasTec (MTZ) Sell, Hold the Cash Cabot Growth Investor August 8, 2023 Monday.com (MNDY) Sell, Hold the Cash Cabot Small Cap Confidential August 8, 2023 SI-Bone (SIBN) Buy Half Cabot Early Opportunities August 9, 2023 Datadog (DDOG) Buy a Half Cabot Dividend Investor August 9, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week August 14, 2023 DraftKings (DKNG) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week August 14, 2023 Kimberly-Clark de México (KCDMY) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week August 14, 2023 Eli Lilly (LLY) Hold Cabot Stock of the Week August 14, 2023 Spotify (SPOT) Sold Cabot Small Cap Confidential August 17, 2023 Inspire Therapy (INSP) Sold