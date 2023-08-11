Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 11, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 7, 2023Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 7, 2023Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 7, 2023DoubleVerify (DV)Hold
Cabot Income AdvisorAugust 8, 2023Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)Sold
Cabot Small Cap ConfidentialAugust 8, 2023SI-Bone (SIBN)Buy Half
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 9, 2023Eli Lilly (LLY)Sell 1/4, Hold the Rest
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderAugust 9, 2023Sandridge Energy (SD)Buy
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderAugust 9, 2023Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)Sold
Cabot Dividend InvestorAugust 9, 2023Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthAugust 10, 2023Noble Corporation (NE)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthAugust 10, 2023 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)Buy
Cabot ExplorerAugust 10, 2023Polestar (PSNY)Sold
Cabot ExplorerAugust 10, 2023Tesla (TSLA)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 11, 2023IonQ (IONQ)Hold
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 11, 2023Rivian (RIVN)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 17, 2023Shift4 (FOUR)Sell
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 17, 2023ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO)Hold
Cabot Turnaround LetterAugust 18, 2023Toshiba (TOSYY)Sell
Cabot Turnaround LetterAugust 18, 2023Holcim AG (HCMLY)Sell
Cabot Turnaround LetterAugust 18, 2023First Horizon (FHN)Sell
Cabot Turnaround LetterAugust 18, 2023ESAB Corporation (ESAB)Sell
