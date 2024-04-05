Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 5, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 1, 2024
International Business Machines (IBM)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 1, 2024
|Varonis (VRNS
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|March 26, 2024
|Varonis (VRNS)
|Sell
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|March 27, 2024
|Barnes Group (B)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|March 27, 2024
|CrowdStrike (CRWD)
|Sell 20%, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Explorer
|March 28, 2024
|10x Genomics (TXG)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|March 28, 2024
|IperionX (IPX)
|Buy