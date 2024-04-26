Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 26, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekApril 22, 2024Alamos Gold (AGI)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekApril 22, 2024Dave & Buster’s (PLAY)Sell
Cabot Stock of the WeekApril 22, 2024CrowdStrike (CRWD)Hold
Cabot Stock of the WeekApril 22, 2024ServiceNow (NOW)Sell
Cabot Stock of the WeekApril 22, 2024Uber Technologies (UBER)Hold
Cabot Income AdvisorApril 23, 2024FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)Buy
