Cabot Prime Pro: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 21, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 10, 2023
|Sensata Technologies (ST)
|Bought
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 10, 2023
|Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
|Sold
|Cabot Explorer
|April 20, 2023
|Solid Power (SLDP)
|Bought Half
|Cabot Explorer
|April 20, 2023
|Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
|Sell
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|April 12, 2023
|UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)
|Bought
|Cabot Income Advisor
|April 11, 2023
|ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)
|Sold
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|March 29, 2023
|First Horizon Corporation (FHN)
|Bought
|Stock of the Month
|April 13, 2023
|TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)
|Bought
|Stock of the Month
|April 13, 2023
|iShares Core US Treasury Bond (GOVT)
|Sold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|April 19, 2023
|e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
|Bought
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|April 19, 2023
|HubSpot (HUBS)
|Bought
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|April 19, 2023
|TechnicFMC (FTI)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 19, 2023
|Shift4 (FOUR)
|Sell Another Third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 20, 2023
|Allegro Micro Systems (ALGM)
|Shifting from Buy A Half to Hold