Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending September 5, 2025

Latest Summary

CABOT EVENTS

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about another round of market ups and downs this week. He still sees many stocks (some growth, some outside of growth) acting well, including a good number of fresher names that have broken out within the last four to six weeks, while the major indexes found support near the key 10-week line. But the chop factor is still with us, with many titles moving sideways and with more starting to crack near-term support. All in all, Mike is leaning bullish as the evidence is mostly bullish and sees some good buys, but isn’t flooring the accelerator as the crosscurrents are pushing things around. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ALNY, ARGX, BBIO, RDDT, ALAB, GLW, MDB, PSTG, WYNN, DHI, RKT, FTI, NVDA, SNOW

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad are joined by a rotating cast of Cabot analysts to discuss what they’re seeing in the market. Jacob Mintz breaks down the options market and signs of hesitancy among smart-money options traders; Clif Droke shares his insights on what’s driving gold and calls his upside shot, predicting $10,000 an ounce; and Tom Hutchinson offers his take on dividend stocks, interest rates, and the AI trade as the still-dominant market narrative. For more details about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Plus member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue September 4: The bull market is alive and well, but the growth stock environment remains tricky at best, with more names either testing or cracking intermediate-term support during the past couple of weeks. Eventually, there will be another run in growth, possibly soon given the many stocks that have built launching pads during the past two-plus months; we do have an expanding watch list of solid setups. But for now, we’re playing things cautiously, trying to give our positions a chance but also holding a good chunk of cash until the meat-grinder environment shifts.

Bi-weekly Update August 28: WHAT TO DO NOW: The market remains in good shape as we roll into the long weekend, and we’re happy to see some growth stocks rebound in recent days, with today being a solid performance. That’s not a signal to cannonball into the pool, but with a huge cash position, we’re doing some buying tonight, buying another 3% position in GE Vernova (GEV) and starting a half-sized stake in MP Materials (MP). We’re close to adding some other names, too, but we’ll start with these moves and go from there. Our cash position will be around 49%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue September 2: For the past two months, the market has been positive by most top-down indicators, but it’s gotten a lot trickier as time has gone on, with many growth areas cracking intermediate-term support, with repeated bouts of rotation and with upward progress slowing down. The good news is that even after today’s broad selling, the intermediate-term trend remains pointed up and many Top Ten stocks are holding their own, but just going with what we’ve seen, it’s getting tougher to make (and keep) much money. Right here, we’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we think holding some cash and taking some profits on the way up remains a good strategy.

Despite the rotation, we did see some earnings winners last week among growth stocks, and this week’s list has a few alongside names from other areas of the market. Our Top Pick is a smaller name that broke out powerfully last month and has a solid story—shares are a bit thinly traded, so start small and aim for dips.

Movers & Shakers September 5: It’s been an interesting week for the market, with some iffy action last Friday and especially this Tuesday (after Labor Day), with the iffy growth complex getting hit hard and even the big-cap indexes testing their respective 10-week lines. But the bounce since then has been solid, though we’re again seeing a bout of rotation today, with many growth leaders getting hit.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue September 4: Rumors of the global economy’s imminent demise have been greatly exaggerated – at least so far. Indeed, the IMF estimates that worldwide GDP will expand by more than 3% both this year and next, which is in line with the normal GDP growth rate since the Great Recession. And yet, certain stocks are being treated like it’s 2009 out there. That includes this month’s addition to our Growth & Income Portfolio. It’s a big-cap, big-name company whose shares are nearly 30% off their highs, but the firm is on track for its best year in terms of sales and earnings outside of a Covid-era anomaly. It’s a company that flourishes when the global economy is healthy. And the stock is on sale, having not fully recovered from the spring tariff worries.

Details inside.

Weekly Update August 28: It’s been a rough few years for the housing sector.

Ever since the Fed raised interest rates to multi-decade highs in 2022/2023, both housing starts and existing home sales have fallen off a cliff in the U.S. Housing starts peaked at 1.82 million in April 2022; they dipped as low as 1.28 million this May, a 30% dropoff. Existing home sales have fallen even further, from a 6.6-million-unit peak in January 2021 to a 3.9-million-unit nadir this June – a 41% haircut.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue September 2: The market’s traditional “spooky season” is here, and stocks are dutifully selling off as they normally do the first week of September. The selling could last a few days or a few weeks. But on the other side of it, there will be big buying opportunities. Until then, let’s try and limit the damage, which we do in today’s issue by selling off one underperformer that’s taken a beating after an underwhelming earnings report, and buying a deep value consumer staple that’s too oversold. It’s a stock Clif Droke recommended to his Cabot Turnaround Letter audience last week, and we follow suit here today.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue August 28: “Only the paranoid survive.” -Andy Grove

Nvidia (NVDA) met high expectations yesterday for the July quarter, hitting $46.7 billion in revenue, up 56% from the year-earlier period. However, it cautioned that third-quarter revenue growth will not be as impressive, disappointing analysts and investors.

Explorer stocks did not disappoint this week, with many of our positions posting solid gains. Coeur Mining (CDE) shares continue to outperform for us, up 8.9% this week, and Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were up a stellar 16.3%.

Bi-weekly Update September 4: Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOG) shares were up 8% after it avoided harsh antitrust penalties keeping its browser and partnership with Apple (APPL). Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 9.9% this week as quarterly cloud growth was up 26% year-over-year and profits exceeded expectations.

Uncertainty and a weak dollar are two reasons gold and silver are doing so well. The pressure on the Federal Reserve, political volatility, and voracious central bank buying from China and other countries are also factors.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue September 4: Today we’ll take a half-sized position in a small-cap company that’s like the Amazon of manufacturing. Its marketplace is revolutionizing this outdated industry and bringing it into the digital age.

Despite several years of depressed manufacturing in the U.S., the company is growing. That’s a testament to its platform. And there’s also a potential growth kicker … Trump’s tariff policies and desire to kick off an onshoring boom.

All the details are inside the September Issue of Cabot Small Cap Confidential.

Weekly Update August 28: Small caps shot higher last Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated his willingness to consider a September rate cut.

On Friday, the S&P 600 Small Cap Index jumped by 3.8%, blasting through

the 1,400 level that has served as intermittent overhead resistance in July

and August. The index also broke through the 1,424 level that the index

jumped to following the weak jobs report a couple weeks ago

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue August 13: Artificial intelligence is a massive catalyst that is changing the market. It is spreading beyond technology and transforming other industries.

Utilities are companies that provide water, energy, and electricity to homes and businesses. They operate monopolies or near monopolies in their areas and the rates they charge are usually determined by regulatory bodies.

They usually pay strong dividend yields and provide highly defensive earnings that continue in any kind of economy. But, aside from the dividend and defensive characteristics, they’ve typically offered little else. Good stocks tend to outperform the indexes in flat or down markets and underperform them in bull markets. They are the market sector that most closely resembles bonds.

But skyrocketing electricity demand, mostly from data centers supporting AI, is changing that sector for the better. The phenomenon is making electric utilities growth businesses as well. The changing environment is adding another hugely positive dimension to these underrated stocks.

In this issue, I identify a beneficiary of that positive change that’s ahead of the pack. It’s an opportunity that has never existed before in modern times. The combination of defense and growth is the best of both worlds.

Weekly Update September 3: The post-Labor Day market is here. And it’s starting off ugly.

The sobered-up, post-summer investor is notoriously cranky. That’s why September is historically the worst month. Combine that fact with a market that is within a whisker of the high with plenty of uncertainty swirling around, and you have a recipe for trouble.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue August 20: A strong earnings season has propelled the broad market to fresh highs, and as we enter mid-August, “rotation” has become the buzzword of the moment.

We’ll respect this action by not pressing too hard on the gas today. But at the same time, with a number of attractive setups floating across my screen, we’re not going to be wildly conservative.

We step up to the plate and take a swing at three new positions today.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue September 3: Despite two big potential market-moving events (NVDA earnings and PCE inflation data), the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all finished the week mostly unchanged to marginally lower, while the Russell 2000 (IWM) rose marginally.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue August 26: What will sobered-up investors see after Labor Day when they start really paying attention again?

Although a September rate cut is largely priced into stocks, upcoming inflation and economic reports could change things. September could be a month when the AI rally is renewed and the Fed starts cutting rates, or a month where tech stocks retreat and the rate cut promise is pulled back. It’s a precarious market for stocks priced near the high.

Fortunately, there are several good stocks that are already well off the high. One area is those companies exposed to homebuying. Stubbornly high mortgage rates have held company stock prices down. But the longer-term trajectory for the homebuying market is fabulous. There is huge pent-up demand for homebuying that will ignite at some point. If rates come down in the months ahead, that ignition could occur sooner rather than later.

Several homebuilding company stocks have already spiked higher on the prospect of falling interest rates. In this issue, I highlight a title insurance company stock that has a long history of market outperformance. It is still priced well off the high, while the longer-term prospects are stellar, and it might be on the cusp of a breakout in the short term.

Weekly Update September 2: The day of reckoning has arrived. The summer is over. It’s after Labor Day. What will sobered-up investors see when they really start paying attention again?

The post-summer investor can be cranky. That’s why September is historically the worst-performing month in the market. Combine that fact with a market that is within a whisker of the high with plenty of uncertainty swirling around, and you have a recipe for potential turbulence.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue August 27: As you’ve probably surmised by now, I’m not the world’s biggest fan of buying stocks that are coming off fresh 52-week lows, preferring instead those that have carved out a decent bottoming pattern—both in terms of price and sentiment. Nor, for that matter, do I tend to favor buying stocks that are so far out of favor with investors that continued selling pressure is still an ever-present possibility.

But sometimes a stock becomes so cheap, so out of favor and so “wound up” with short interest and capitulation that the temptation to do some bottom fishing is simply too great to pass up. This is especially the case when the turnaround story is so compelling that it practically writes itself. Such is the case with this month’s featured recommendation, Helen of Troy (HELE).

Weekly Update September 4: It has been called “Beijing’s missile fashion week” by news outlets, and it commanded a fair share of this week’s headlines. It’s also a reminder to investors why the defense sector is still in a leadership position from a relative strength standpoint, driven by ongoing military conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue August 27: Cannabis investors continue to await action by the Trump administration on rescheduling, the next potential major catalyst for the group.

In an August 11 news conference, President Donald Trump said that he’s still considering the change and he will have a decision within a few weeks.

I believe Trump will follow through on his promise to reschedule, but this is not a 100% certainty. The most likely outcome, in my view, is that the Department of Justice will cancel a planned rescheduling hearing and issue a final rule with a public comment period.

Monthly Update Augut 13: Unlike Rodney Dangerfield, cannabis stocks continue to get some respect. They are up 66% since I last suggested them here on July 30, using the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS) as a guide. In the past month, the sector is up 72%.

The reason: We continue to get high-profile confirmations that the administration of President Donald Trump will reschedule cannabis. This really isn’t news. I’ve been saying this since Trump promised rescheduling in his election campaign a year ago. But mainstream media attention is drawing money into the sector.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine September: The White House has recently published an Executive Order intended to permit alternative asset investment, including real estate, commodities and private equity, in retirement accounts and 401(k)s. This month, let’s take a closer look at private equity. We’ll explore how it works, how it performs relative to public investments you’re no doubt already familiar with, how you can add private equity exposure right now, and, most importantly, whether you should.

Stock of the Month August 14: All in all, not a bad month. The stock markets had a nice bounce. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%; productivity increased (by 2.4%), higher than economists expected; and while home prices continued to rise in certain areas of the country (Northeast and Midwest), nationwide, they fell by 4.9%, to $401,800, on average.

And best of all, the turmoil regarding tariffs doesn’t seem to be affecting earnings much.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Chris: Hey Chris, I’m curious as to what if anything would get you to add to your 1/2 position of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS). I rode it on the way up and cashed out after it topped out and headed back down. Now I’m feeling like I’m missing the party, part II, as I made some good money by cashing out completely. I should have hung on to a 1/2 position as you recommended or at least attempted to pick up a few shares after it bottomed out. What do you foresee for this stock going forward?

Based on one of Mike’s latest picks, I did get a foothold back in the rocket/satellite biz with Rocket Lab (RKLB), which is off to a decent start so far. ASTS has always been a bit more intriguing though and I wouldn’t mind owning it again if there is a proper setup or opportunity to start building a small position again.

Chris: Excellent question. I’m glad you booked profits on ASTS when it was near the top!Long term, I do think the stock will go higher – likely much higher. But in the short term, it might be a bit choppier, especially after pushing from 45 to 53 in the two weeks since earnings. I’d do what Mike always suggests – buy on dips. It’s up more than 5% today so maybe give it a few days to see if it pulls back a bit, as often happens after big earnings pushes (and especially with the typical early-September selling likely coming next week). But, the stock is still well off its late-July highs above 60, so even if you bought around here, I doubt you’ll regret it a year from now.