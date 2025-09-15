Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending September 12, 2025

Latest Summary

CABOT EVENTS

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the decent week from the market, including a bit of revival seen among growth stocks. Even so, the same conditions are in place for individual stocks, with (a) most trending up, but (b) lots of choppiness and rotation going on each week, which makes entry points, position sizing and trailing stops key. Mike reviews some ideas about how to handle hot names if you own some, and of course goes over many names both in growth and elsewhere that are set up well or have just lifted off, including some newer names that are perking up. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: BE, MU, TSM, PSTG, MDB, APH, CCJ, TTAN, MS, GS, ARGX, XMTR, RKT, UBER, UAL

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break down the impending Fed rate cut, the moderating inflation picture and whether the S&P 500 can pass the 7,000 level by year’s end. Then, they discuss whether Oracle (ORCL) is signaling an AI bubble (and what might pop it), the recent Klarna (KLAR) IPO, and whether a winning record matters for publicly traded sports franchises and the companies that own them. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Plus member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue September 4: The bull market is alive and well, but the growth stock environment remains tricky at best, with more names either testing or cracking intermediate-term support during the past couple of weeks. Eventually, there will be another run in growth, possibly soon given the many stocks that have built launching pads during the past two-plus months; we do have an expanding watch list of solid setups. But for now, we’re playing things cautiously, trying to give our positions a chance but also holding a good chunk of cash until the meat-grinder environment shifts.

Bi-weekly Update September 11:WHAT TO DO NOW: The top-down, market-wide evidence remains in good shape, and encouragingly, growth stocks have revved up decently over the past week, though the action remains heavily concentrated in AI infrastructure-type names. There are still lots of crosscurrents and many names are hitting the occasional pothole, though, so picking your stocks and spots remains vital. In the Model Portfolio we’re making one new buy—a half-sized stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)—while placing MP Materials (MP) on Hold. We could have some other moves in the next few days (including averaging up on names in the portfolio), but tonight we’ll buy ALNY and go from there. Our cash position will be around 43%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue September 8: After a tough start following the long weekend, the market did find some support by week’s end, but overall, the situation remains the same: The evidence is more positive than not, but when looking at individual stocks, there are many areas that are struggling, while on a day-to-day basis, money continues to thrash around. To be clear, that action doesn’t predict doom—this is a bull market after all—but it does mean that making and holding onto money in this environment remains a challenge. We’ll stick with a Level 7 on the Market Monitor.

Interestingly, this week’s list does have a bit more of a growth flavor, though it’s not all AI, as other areas are seeing a bit of leadership emerge. Our Top Pick has been a clear mid-cap leader of the advance and is now exhaling to its 10-week line.

Movers & Shakers September 12: It’s been another up week for the major indexes, and this time, it’s been a risk-on one as well when it comes to growth stocks. Coming into Friday, all of the major indexes were in the black, led by the big-cap indexes, which were up 1.5%, with not much movement early today.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue September 4: Rumors of the global economy’s imminent demise have been greatly exaggerated – at least so far. Indeed, the IMF estimates that worldwide GDP will expand by more than 3% both this year and next, which is in line with the normal GDP growth rate since the Great Recession. And yet, certain stocks are being treated like it’s 2009 out there. That includes this month’s addition to our Growth & Income Portfolio. It’s a big-cap, big-name company whose shares are nearly 30% off their highs, but the firm is on track for its best year in terms of sales and earnings outside of a Covid-era anomaly. It’s a company that flourishes when the global economy is healthy. And the stock is on sale, having not fully recovered from the spring tariff worries.

Details inside.

Weekly Update September 11: This is, almost certainly, our last update before the Fed starts slashing interest rates for the first time this year. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, there is now a 100% chance Jerome Powell and company will cut rates by some amount on September 17; 90% think it will be by 25 basis points, another 10% think it will be by 50 basis points, much like last September.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue September 8: So far, so good in September, as there’s no market correction in sight. The increasing likelihood of a Fed rate cut later this month is helping to counteract the negative effects of seasonality during the traditional “spooky season.” Let’s hope the Fed doesn’t disappoint when they convene next week. In the meantime, the investing waters are warm, so let’s take a bigger swing this week by adding one of the world’s greatest and highest-profile growth companies to our portfolio. It’s a recent recommendation from Carl Delfeld to his Cabot Explorer audience. And it’s a former market darling that, after a rough couple years, is starting to gain traction with investors again.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue September 11: “Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors.” - African Proverb

For the first time this year, this week all three major benchmarks closed at all-time highs during the same session on the hunch that a lousy job market will spur a series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Bi-weekly Update September 4: Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOG) shares were up 8% after it avoided harsh antitrust penalties keeping its browser and partnership with Apple (APPL). Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 9.9% this week as quarterly cloud growth was up 26% year-over-year and profits exceeded expectations.

Uncertainty and a weak dollar are two reasons gold and silver are doing so well. The pressure on the Federal Reserve, political volatility, and voracious central bank buying from China and other countries are also factors.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue September 4: Today we’ll take a half-sized position in a small-cap company that’s like the Amazon of manufacturing. Its marketplace is revolutionizing this outdated industry and bringing it into the digital age.

Despite several years of depressed manufacturing in the U.S., the company is growing. That’s a testament to its platform. And there’s also a potential growth kicker … Trump’s tariff policies and desire to kick off an onshoring boom.

All the details are inside the September Issue of Cabot Small Cap Confidential.

Weekly Update September 11: With jobs numbers (and revisions) looking pretty iffy and inflation numbers looking as expected (CPI, today), if not slightly better (PPI, yesterday), the chances of the Fed cutting rates next Wednesday are essentially a lock.

In fact, the only reason the probability of a 25bps cut is only 89% is because the chance of a 50bps cut is 11%!

The market likes this news very much. And so do small caps.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue September 10: This market is impressively resilient. It continues to forge higher even in the historically cranky post-summer environment.

Stocks could boom for the rest of the year. After all, the optimists have been right. And the longer-term prognosis is positive for stocks. However, the near-term direction is more precarious. There is still plenty of uncertainty swirling around with the market indexes perched at lofty valuations.

The tariff issues may be fading but they’re still out there. The Fed and the economy are also wild cards. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 currently sells at a price/earnings ratio of 28.8 times. That’s the highest valuation in the last 25 years. Anything can happen.

The current situation calls for a certain kind of stock that can thrive in almost any market environment. If the market takes off, it can participate. If the market goes flat, it can generate positive returns. And if the market turns south, it can yield superior relative returns.

In this issue, I highlight an existing portfolio position that is one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market. It pays a huge 6.9% yield, deals primarily with natural gas, sells at a cheap valuation, and has a massive growth spurt ahead as new projects come online.

The growing natural gas demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect.

Weekly Update September 3: The post-Labor Day market is here. And it’s starting off ugly.

The sobered-up, post-summer investor is notoriously cranky. That’s why September is historically the worst month. Combine that fact with a market that is within a whisker of the high with plenty of uncertainty swirling around, and you have a recipe for trouble.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue August 20: A strong earnings season has propelled the broad market to fresh highs, and as we enter mid-August, “rotation” has become the buzzword of the moment.

We’ll respect this action by not pressing too hard on the gas today. But at the same time, with a number of attractive setups floating across my screen, we’re not going to be wildly conservative.

We step up to the plate and take a swing at three new positions today.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue September 9: The market had another week of heavy sector and index rotation nearly every day, as hot money seemingly chased the new fad/theme based on every economic data point and earnings reaction. Yet despite the day-to-day market wiggles, by week’s end, not much ground was gained or lost as the S&P 500 gained 0.3%, the Dow lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose by 1.1%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue August 26: What will sobered-up investors see after Labor Day when they start really paying attention again?

Although a September rate cut is largely priced into stocks, upcoming inflation and economic reports could change things. September could be a month when the AI rally is renewed and the Fed starts cutting rates, or a month where tech stocks retreat and the rate cut promise is pulled back. It’s a precarious market for stocks priced near the high.

Fortunately, there are several good stocks that are already well off the high. One area is those companies exposed to homebuying. Stubbornly high mortgage rates have held company stock prices down. But the longer-term trajectory for the homebuying market is fabulous. There is huge pent-up demand for homebuying that will ignite at some point. If rates come down in the months ahead, that ignition could occur sooner rather than later.

Several homebuilding company stocks have already spiked higher on the prospect of falling interest rates. In this issue, I highlight a title insurance company stock that has a long history of market outperformance. It is still priced well off the high, while the longer-term prospects are stellar, and it might be on the cusp of a breakout in the short term.

Weekly Update September 9: The market is enduring the post-summer market well, so far. The expected Fed rate cut is pushing stocks higher.

There are few things Wall Street loves more than rate cuts. And there is one almost surely on the way. Traders are assigning better than 90% probability to a cut. But speculation is growing as an increasing number of analysts expect a 0.50% cut, instead of the usual 0.25%.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue August 27: As you’ve probably surmised by now, I’m not the world’s biggest fan of buying stocks that are coming off fresh 52-week lows, preferring instead those that have carved out a decent bottoming pattern—both in terms of price and sentiment. Nor, for that matter, do I tend to favor buying stocks that are so far out of favor with investors that continued selling pressure is still an ever-present possibility.

But sometimes a stock becomes so cheap, so out of favor and so “wound up” with short interest and capitulation that the temptation to do some bottom fishing is simply too great to pass up. This is especially the case when the turnaround story is so compelling that it practically writes itself. Such is the case with this month’s featured recommendation, Helen of Troy (HELE).

Weekly Update September 12: The ultimate “fear gauge” isn’t the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), as financial market pundits often insist. My contention is that it’s actually gold, which arguably is the most historically reliable barometer of how worried the average investor is over various economic, geopolitical and market-related developments.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue August 27: Cannabis investors continue to await action by the Trump administration on rescheduling, the next potential major catalyst for the group.

In an August 11 news conference, President Donald Trump said that he’s still considering the change and he will have a decision within a few weeks.

I believe Trump will follow through on his promise to reschedule, but this is not a 100% certainty. The most likely outcome, in my view, is that the Department of Justice will cancel a planned rescheduling hearing and issue a final rule with a public comment period.

Monthly Update September 10: The waiting game continues. President Donald Trump teased cannabis rescheduling in an August 11 press briefing, suggesting it would happen in a few weeks.

A month has passed, but no joy yet for cannabis investors.

While it would make more sense to reschedule closer to the 2026 mid-term elections for greater political impact, media report once again recently cited Washington, D.C. insiders who say rescheduling will happen soon.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine September: The White House has recently published an Executive Order intended to permit alternative asset investment, including real estate, commodities and private equity, in retirement accounts and 401(k)s. This month, let’s take a closer look at private equity. We’ll explore how it works, how it performs relative to public investments you’re no doubt already familiar with, how you can add private equity exposure right now, and, most importantly, whether you should.

Stock of the Month September 11: The markets continued rolling along this past month, buoyed by hopes that the Trump administration’s pressure on the Fed will result in the beginning of some serious rate cuts.

About 88% of the forecasts are calling for a half-point rate reduction at the Fed’s September 17 meeting, although economists at Goldman Sachs are predicting that August inflation numbers will be higher than expected, maybe dampening that forecast.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Jacob: In a July webinar you recommended Oracle (ORCL) calls. Any updates on how to manage this trade?

Jacob: Today those calls are worth $129, or a potential profit of $10,300 per call purchased or a profit of 400%. If it were me I would ring the register on half or more, and then let the rest RUN as high as possible (or even just sell the entire position - it was a heck of a trade!).