Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending October 4, 2025

In this week's video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market's nice rebound from the mini-selloff last week. There are still some near-term headwinds out there, like a somewhat-iffy broad market and more than a few stocks that are hitting potholes, but most of the evidence remains positive. All told, Mike still advises taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, holding your good performers and looking for fresher names for new buys, all while raising stops and taking some partial profits on the way up.

Stocks Discussed: VRT, NVDA, CIEN, SOFI, LYF, RMBS, MDB, SNOW, FRO, AVAV, SHOP

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent dip in the market, the outperformance of small-cap stocks, and a rebounding IPO market. Then, they look at the recent outperformance of Intel (INTC) on the heels of investments from Nvidia (NVDA) and the federal government and talk about investing in a market where the government is picking winners and losers. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

2 Options Trades with Triple-Bagger Potential

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 12:00 - 1:00 PM ET

Join options trading expert Jacob Mintz, Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro, for this exclusive live event where he'll discuss:

• What the options market is saying about the current investing climate

• How his unusual options activity scanner has delivered massive results for decades

• Answer all your questions about options trading, and reveal some of his best pro tips for maximizing profits in a short window

PLUS, he'll reveal his 2 best actionable options trades that have the potential to deliver massive profits in a matter of months!

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue October 2: The market remains mostly in the same position it has been, with the big-cap indexes trending nicely higher and, based on historical studies, the outlook for the indexes very bullish looking out 3 to 12 months. That said, the broad market is borderline iffy (our Two-Second Indicator is negative) and the chop factor is still with us for growth stocks, so we’re still not cannon-balling into the pool ... though we do see many setups (as so many stocks have marked time for the past 1 to 3 months) out there. Tonight we’re adding another new half-sized position but are still holding about one-third in cash as the next couple of weeks will be telling.

Bi-weekly Update September 25: WHAT TO DO NOW: Hold your dry powder for now. The elevated near-term risk for the market we had mentioned is beginning to play out, with the indexes pulling in, many stocks taking hits and, importantly, our Two-Second Indicator giving a warning sign. We’re not anxious to sell here, but we also want to see how this plays out given a couple of yellow flags that are out there. Tonight, we’ll stand pat with our good-sized (38%) cash position and will watch how things unfold.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue September 29: The market is still in fine overall shape, but under the hood, it’s becoming more and more of a mixed situation. To be clear, there remains a lot more good than bad when examining the evidence, but for the here and now, we advise simply taking things on a stock-by-stock basis—holding your strong performers (albeit also raising stops and potentially booking a partial profit here or there), while cutting bait with those that lag or crack support and keeping some powder dry. We’ll again leave our Market Monitor at a level 7—we’ve had good success finding winners but don’t advise flooring the accelerator at this point.

This week’s list is growth-ier despite some potholes seen last week, which is a plus. For our Top Pick, we’re going with a blue chip in the AI theme, with its recent post-earnings pullback setting up an opportunity.

Movers & Shakers October 3: As we roll into the fourth quarter, it’s mostly the same story for the stock market—the indexes continue to grind higher, led by the big-cap indexes (up more than 1% on the week coming into today), though all the indexes were in the black coming into Friday.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue October 2: Remember fintech? It was one of the biggest buzzwords on Wall Street a couple years ago until AI came in and gobbled up all investors’ attention. But the nascent sector never stopped growing, and now share prices are well below their apex as investors have largely ignored the sector the last couple years. In fact, this month’s new fintech addition to the Cabot Value Investor portfolio has almost never been cheaper since coming public in 2020. And yet, the company is still expanding both sales and earnings by more than 25% annually.

It’s a classic growth-at-value-prices story. And we think it has 45% upside in the short-to-intermediate term. Details inside.

Weekly Update September 25: The market has finally started to show some cracks the last couple days, but the bull market remains very much intact. Last week’s 25-basis-point Fed rate cut was expected, but should nonetheless act as a tailwind – or at least a floor raiser – in the coming months, especially as Jerome Powell and company signaled that they plan to cut twice more before year’s end. And yet, there’s no getting around the fact that stocks, as a whole, are overvalued, with the S&P 500 trading at 23.8x forward earnings – its highest point since late February.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue September 29: Stocks finally took on some water last week, though the damage was minimal. Under the surface, there are a few more cracks, with the number of stocks hitting 52-week lows on the rise. Still, there’s no cause for concern yet. Just in case there is a more extended pullback in the offing, however, today we add a “boring” insurance play, but one that pays a high dividend and whose share price has been on steady uptick for the last couple months. It’s a recommendation from Tom Hutchinson to his Cabot Dividend Investor readers.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue September 25: To begin, I would like to highlight that I have decided to omit the brief company review section that followed our weekly stock updates. This section caused some confusion and the information about each company is widely available. Likewise, I’m ending the Explorer watch list. If you own the stocks on the list right now, I see no reason to sell them.

Moving on to the market, the debates regarding the market’s direction seem endless.

Bi-weekly Update October 2: This week, about half of the Federal government shut down, causing stocks to waver and gold prices to spike due to uncertainty over how and when the budget duel might end. There are few winners in this tug-of-war scenario. This is not a good time for this showdown given weak business spending, a weak dollar, and weak job growth. The market normally takes these political fights in stride depending how long they last. Stay positive but cautious, and as always look for some profits to take off the table.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue October 2: Today we’re wading into the sports betting market, which is evolving into a duopoly where two players hold most of the data that provides a vast network of sportsbooks access to the world’s biggest sporting events.

There is, however, more to the story than just placing a wager on your favorite team.

The October Issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential explains it all, and which of these global tech companies we’re teaming up with.

Weekly Update September 25: We’re about to head into a crucial time of the year for small-cap stocks. That’s because the Q3 earnings season will fire up toward the end of October and run into early November.

This earnings season will let us know how small caps fared over the summer months and also give us a glimpse into how they’re expected to do in Q4 and the beginning of 2026.

Small caps have been outperforming large caps since the beginning of August.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue September 10: This market is impressively resilient. It continues to forge higher even in the historically cranky post-summer environment.

Stocks could boom for the rest of the year. After all, the optimists have been right. And the longer-term prognosis is positive for stocks. However, the near-term direction is more precarious. There is still plenty of uncertainty swirling around with the market indexes perched at lofty valuations.

The tariff issues may be fading but they’re still out there. The Fed and the economy are also wild cards. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 currently sells at a price/earnings ratio of 28.8 times. That’s the highest valuation in the last 25 years. Anything can happen.

The current situation calls for a certain kind of stock that can thrive in almost any market environment. If the market takes off, it can participate. If the market goes flat, it can generate positive returns. And if the market turns south, it can yield superior relative returns.

In this issue, I highlight an existing portfolio position that is one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market. It pays a huge 6.9% yield, deals primarily with natural gas, sells at a cheap valuation, and has a massive growth spurt ahead as new projects come online.

The growing natural gas demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect.

Weekly Update October 1: The market continues to hover near the high. The S&P is up over 13% year to date and about 38% from the April low.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue September 17: With a big Fed meeting on tap for this afternoon, we’re continuing to maintain a steady pace of adding new positions, selling off some weaker ones, and adding fresh names to our Watch List.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue September 30: The story of last week was under-the-surface weakness in growth stocks, while money rotated into “everything else.” And by week’s end the S&P 500 had lost 0.3%, the Dow fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq declined by 0.7%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue September 23: The market looks great. But the indexes are teetering around the highs while uncertainty is still swirling around.

Fortunately, some of the highest dividend paying stocks are still reasonably priced ahead of an increasingly promising future. Midstream energy stocks have been flying under the radar while paying some of the highest dividends on the market. These stocks are also well suited for whatever lies ahead.

Midstream energy stocks have provided a high income and a solid return throughout most market cycles. And that makes them ideal for the current unpredictable environment. But that was before. Things are changing for the better. The environment for energy is undergoing a radical transformation that could make these stocks better than ever before.

The growing demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect. In this issue, I highlight one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market.

Weekly Update September 30: The bull market continues to roll on. Stocks are hovering within bad-breath distance of the new high made just last week.

Why shouldn’t the market keep climbing? We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. There’s no sign of recession. And the artificial intelligence catalyst is driving projected earnings in the market’s largest sector into the stratosphere. It looks like stocks want to move higher and will continue to do so unless something pops up that makes them go down.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue September 24: My modus operandi when writing the monthly version of the Cabot Turnaround Letter is to focus solely on a single stock when making a purchase recommendation. And in keeping with that spirit, I’ll be doing the same in this month’s edition of the newsletter. But I will also highlight two additional stocks with what I see as having excellent mid-to-long-term turnaround potential.

Weekly Update October 3: I was recently asked, “Why are there so few small-cap stocks in the Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio?” That’s a fair question—a timely one at that—so I’ll address it here.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue September 24: While investor-friendly cannabis reform marches ahead at the state level, it’s still a “wait and see” game in Washington, D.C.

Rescheduling by the Trump administration remains the big potential near-term federal catalyst. If it happens, it will be a “sell the news” event for at least part of your cannabis exposure over the subsequent two or three trading days, for these reasons:

Monthly Update September 10: The waiting game continues. President Donald Trump teased cannabis rescheduling in an August 11 press briefing, suggesting it would happen in a few weeks.

A month has passed, but no joy yet for cannabis investors.

While it would make more sense to reschedule closer to the 2026 mid-term elections for greater political impact, media report once again recently cited Washington, D.C. insiders who say rescheduling will happen soon.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine October: Insurance costs have been rising for years, even rapidly outpacing inflation in many areas, and households are feeling the pinch of higher prices. This month, let’s take a closer look at why the costs to insure your home and autos are rising and what you can do about it. We’ll explore who’s paying these higher prices, comparison shopping for new or replacement policies, and the other steps you can take to keep your costs manageable.

Stock of the Month September 11: The markets continued rolling along this past month, buoyed by hopes that the Trump administration’s pressure on the Fed will result in the beginning of some serious rate cuts.

About 88% of the forecasts are calling for a half-point rate reduction at the Fed’s September 17 meeting, although economists at Goldman Sachs are predicting that August inflation numbers will be higher than expected, maybe dampening that forecast.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Hi Mike. What is your take on the huge rally, a.k.a. “melt-up,” in the market? I see most of your Top Ten stocks are on fire and I haven’t seen this many green ticks in a long time. While I am enjoying the new gains I am now getting slightly nervous if you think it is time to lock in gains especially when I start to see 15% gains (some) days?

Mike: We have been booking some profits and partial profits on the way up — the rally could possibly keep going, but we’ve obviously had a good move so I would think about risk tolerance here and consider shaving off portions of a few stocks. If they keep going higher, great, but if not, at least you sold some up here. As well, we’d be hiking stops and trailing them, as we’ve been doing in Movers and Shakers.

If you really want to just cash out, there’s nothing “wrong” with that, but you could have said that two weeks ago and names continue to move higher. Obviously, at some point the party will end, but that’s how it goes with the market — but we do think taking a few chips off the table on the way up makes sense while trailing stops.