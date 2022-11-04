Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending November 4, 2022

Stock Recommendation Tracker

The Stock Recommendation Tracker is a table that features all of the current recommendations in all of our portfolios. It’s a quick way for you to see what stocks are currently in our portfolios and will highlight new additions or any changes to our recommendations over the previous week. We include this table at the bottom of the Weekly Summary, and provide a link here at the top to the Stock Recommendations Tracker.

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo continues to wait as most of the evidence remains pointed down -- that said, he’s also still watching, as under the market’s hood, many stocks and sectors are probably just a few good days from decent breakouts and potential moves. As usual, he’s not jumping the gun, but Mike reviews a bunch of names from different areas that are still holding well. Stocks mentioned in this video include: ALB ARCH FANG STLD PI ENPH FSLR PODD GTLS ANET.

Advisory Services

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue November 3: The Fed’s latest roundhouse to the market this week has caused another round of selling, but we think more damage was done to sentiment to this point than the evidence; we remain defensive and patient, but we’re also keeping a close eye on things, as a few good days (and some real breakouts from potential leading stocks) could give us something to work with.

Bi-weekly Update October 27: Remain defensive, but keep your eyes open. From a top-down perspective, the market is improving, with our Cabot Tides on the verge of a green light. However, individual stocks remain a mine field, with many acting better but plenty of blowups, including many high-profile names, like Meta (META) today and our own Wolfspeed (WOLF), which collapsed after earnings; we sold our shares earlier today via a special bulletin. That will leave us with around 85% in cash, which we’ll hold for now—that said, if the Tides improve further, we’ll likely put some money back to work in the days ahead as earnings winners reveal themselves.

Alert October 27: The market has been doing fairly well of late, so much so that our Cabot Tides are on the verge of a green light. That said, individual stocks remain hit or miss at best, with may high profile blowups in recent days. We did have one gap up strongly yesterday, but today, Wolfspeed (WOLF) is disintegrating after earnings—we’re forced to sell our half-sized position today. Details below—and we’ll have far more in tonight’s regular update.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Movers & Shakers November 4: It’s been a poor week for the major indexes even including this morning’s post-jobs-report pop, with most giving up a chunk of their recent off-the-bottom gains. As has been the case, the big-cap indexes (S&P 500 and Nasdaq) have fared the worst, down 3% to 5%, while the broader measures (small/mid-cap) are down “only” 1% to 2%.

Weekly Issue October 31: As with the market, this week’s list is heavier on either commodity-type names or defensive-oriented titles, and our Top Pick is a reliable, cheap dividend payer that just gapped up on earnings.

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor

Monthly Issue November 2: Our letter includes earnings updates from recently recommended Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), as well as from Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) and Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP).

Weekly Update October 26: We are adding shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) to the Buy list. Earnings updates from Sensata Technologies (ST) and Dow (DOW). We like the quote, “To investors who have never experienced a run-of-the-mill recession, everything looks like a crisis.”

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue October 24: Stocks were up for a second straight week, which might as well be a full-on rally in 2022 terms. At the very least, it’s a good time to add a beaten-down growth stock with immense potential – in a sector that has brought us our biggest winner (by far) to date. It’s a stock that was recently recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue October 27: Ford (F) reported a down third quarter, but Explorer stocks had a good week with all positions in the black. MP Materials (MP) and Oracle (ORCL) were up 11%, and SQM rose 8%.

Bi-weekly Update October 20:While Corporate Earnings are Above Expectations, Chip Stocks Swoon. Explorer stocks were all up this week though it is not clear we are out of the woods yet.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Alert November 4: Procept (PRCT) beat on the top line and missed on the bottom line. Revenue grew 135% to $20.3 million ($3.1 million beat) while EPS of -$0.51 missed by $0.03. This was the fifth quarterly revenue beat in a row.

Monthly Issue November 3: With market jitters returning following the Fed’s meeting yesterday, we’re going back to a segment that’s served us well so far this year – MedTech.

Alert November 2: Of the many scenarios I considered for Enovix (ENVX) following Q3 earnings, seeing the stock down 40% was way down the list. Clearly the risks are relatively high with a stock like this – not unlike an early-stage biotech company – but so too are the potential rewards. Today the risks have overshadowed everything else. That said, putting the stock’s reaction aside for a minute, the big picture here isn’t materially different today than it was 24 hours ago.

Weekly Update October 27: A couple of weeks ago the S&P 600 SmallCap Index was trading at a greater than 25% discount to the S&P 500 on a forward PE basis. This was partially because of the persistent premium of the MegaCap-8 (MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX, META, NVDA) which collectively account for well over 20% of S&P 500 Index weighting.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Weekly Update November 2: It’s all about the Fed right now. The recent rally in stocks may continue or abruptly end based on what the Central Bankers say today.

Monthly Issue October 12: In an otherwise miserable year of nonstop inflation, recession, the Fed, and a bear market, an opportunity is emerging for opportunistic investors. Attractive rates on conservative fixed-rate investments have reemerged. There is a chance to lock in rates not seen since the decade before last.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Alert November 4: We’ve had a few earnings reports lately that have been delivered under the cloud of the FOMC meeting and press conference (Wednesday). During that event, Fed Chair Powell opened the door to a slower pace of interest rate hikes starting in December but suggested the terminal rate (how high the Fed goes during this cycle) may be higher than previously expected and last for longer than previously expected.

Monthly Issue October 19: In the October Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we try to interpret some of the latest commentary from Fed officials and look at the future cadence of expected interest rate hikes.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue October 25: This week earnings season really gets in gear … buckle up, and be prepared to jump into some earnings season winners in the weeks to come.

Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

Weekly Update November 2: The biggest news over the past couple of weeks has been the disappointing results from big tech. Even though I’m a micro-cap investor, it’s hard to ignore some of these massive moves.

Monthly Issue October 12: Today, I’m recommending a real estate company that is 86% owned by insiders.

Cabot Income Advisor

Weekly Update November 2: It was a strong October in the market with the S&P 500 up more than 6% for the month. But the index was up over 8% in the second half of the month after recovering from the low.

Monthly Issue October 26: The market has likely not bottomed yet. The current rally will unlikely be sufficient to drive us out of this bear market ahead of continued high inflation and likely recession in the months ahead.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Weekly Update November 4: This week’s update includes commentary on earnings from Conduent (CNDT), ESAB (ESAB), Gannett (GCI), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT), Holcim (HCMLY), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD), Kaman (KAMN), Molson Coors (TAP), Organon (OGN), Volkswagen (VWAGY), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and Western Union (WU). Adient (ADNT) reported this morning with encouraging results – we’ll include more detailed commentary next week.

Monthly Issue October 26: At its most basic, investing is a mental game supplemented by a calculator. We discuss calculator-driven ideas including AMC Networks (AMCX), Comcast (CMCSA), Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) and T. Rowe Price Group (TROW). We also discuss stocks like Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG), AGNC Corporation (AGNC) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) that rely more on pure contrarian instincts than a calculator. Our monthly feature recommendation is Capital One Financial (COF). Investors willing to look through the recessionary valley will find a company with a bright long-term future.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine October: Finding the right time to retire is tough in any market, but today’s volatility, inflation and rising rates make that decision even harder. If you’re considering (or are in) retirement, here’s how to save, how to spend, and, most importantly, how to boost your retirement nest egg.

Stock of the Month October 13: The market roller coaster continued this past month, with inflation worries and rising interest rates leading the charge.

Ask the Experts

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Question: Hi Mike, I hope you are doing well. I wanted to see what you thought of the Fed’s comments and the subsequent market action today (Wednesday). Your insights are much appreciated.

Mike: Thanks for writing. Well, the reaction was obviously bad and this morning (Thursday) doesn’t look great, either. That said, technically, our intermediate-term model is hanging on to a green light – I’ll probably hold off doing anything this second but if the market does stabilize from here I could nibble. Overall, though, nothing has really changed – lots of cash and building watch lists. No predictions, but that’s where we are today.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts from October 19, 2022 is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.