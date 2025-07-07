Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending July 4, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the very bullish market action this week, with the indexes lifting after weekend worries (U.S. bombing Iran) and with many individual stocks joining the party, too. He’s not necessarily cannonballing into the pool after the run, but Mike continues to extend his line while finding more and more names acting right. Click here to try out Cabot Prime Pro, including Cabot Top Ten Trader and Cabot Growth Investor, for just $90 for 90 days!

Stocks Discussed: SSO, ORCL, NVDA, AVGO, NOW, IBIT, MSTR, CRWV, NXT, SCCO, AS, LIF, BROS, VEEV, SE, CPNG, RBRK, WING, TMDX

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market’s reaction to conflict in the Middle East, the odds that the pending tariff deadline is delayed yet again, and this week’s economic, jobs, and inflation numbers. Then, Mike Cintolo joins to share his perspective on the market, why he’s bullish about the fresh breakout to all-time highs, and he offers a handful of stocks from his watchlist. For more information about the offer mentioned on this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Plus member benefits.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue June 26: As we wind up the first half of the year, the market has a great setup in place—in fact, it’s looking like that’s what’s been going on for the past six or seven months, with the big-cap indexes etching their own launching pads. Combined with some big-picture positives (like still-dour sentiment), we continue to think the next big move is up. And, while it’s not completely decisive, we’re finally starting to see some growth stocks perk up, too. Thus, we’re taking another step into the market’s waters tonight, adding one new small position and averaging up on a current holding.

Bi-weekly Update July 2: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain bullish but take things on a stock-by-stock basis. The overall market is in fine shape, but Tuesday saw a lot of selling in growth stocks as investors rotated into stodgy areas (Dow Industrials and defensive stocks). For now, the action is broadly acceptable, but the next few days will be key. Today, we are making some small changes: We’ll place Axon (AXON) and Rubrik (RBRK) on Hold and we’re going to sell one-third of our remaining position of Palantir (PLTR), leaving us with around 23% in cash.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue June 30: Even as worries fade over the recent Middle East flare-up, new tariff-related headlines have lately crept back into the news. However, stocks have taken it in stride by ignoring what would normally be “bad” news. In view of this, we’re pleased with the market’s resilience—and it’s also welcome that it hasn’t become overheated with too much enthusiasm yet. We’re still seeing a few flies here and there, with some stocks having trouble breaking above resistance, but a growing number of stocks are joining the parade, with a nice mixture of growthy and cyclical names getting into sync with the general march forward. All told, we like what we’re seeing, and in view of the continued strength, we’re raising our Market Monitor to a level 8.

This week’s list features names across multiple industries, which we view as a sign that categorical strength is building. Our Top Pick is a sporting goods giant that has multiple growth tailwinds and is tightening up as the 25-day line has caught up. We’re fine entering here or (preferably) on a dip.

Movers & Shakers July 3: Most of June saw quiet action, with the market doing little despite good or bad news. But the last two weeks have seen a change in that—first, in a good way last week, with the major indexes and most everything rallying to new highs, but second, this week saw a good-sized rotation out of all things growth and into other areas, with the Dow Industrials and even defensive sectors (consumer staples) leading while most growth titles softened.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue June 5: Most companies that were hit hard by Covid have recovered and then some. Many are faring better than ever. But because of investors’ narrow focus on the Magnificent 7 and a handful of artificial intelligence stocks the last two and a half years, share prices across various sectors have not kept pace with revenue and earnings growth. In recent months, we’ve capitalized on that discrepancy by pouncing on United Airlines (UAL), The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and, just last month, Carnival Corp. (CCL), with great success.

This month, we hope to mine another quick double-digit winner from the industrials sector. It’s a company that’s thriving like never before, but there’s been a significant lag between the fundamentals and the share price. We hope our timing in adding it to the portfolio now can produce UAL- or CCL-like rapid returns.

Weekly Update June 26: Three years ago this month, I went to see my first movie in a theater since Covid. The film was Top Gun: Maverick, a movie that tapped into my 1980s nostalgia and was more entertaining and coherent than your average sequel. I wasn’t alone – the film grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career, which is really saying something. Steven Spielberg thanked Cruise for “saving movie theaters.” He may have been right: In the two previous Covid-tainted years, 2020 and 2021, U.S. movie theaters grossed just over $6.5 billion combined – barely more than half of the industry’s 2018 peak of $11.89 billion.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue June 30: Chaos was the overriding theme of the first half of 2025. But for all the pearl-clutching over tariffs, Middle East conflict, slowing economic growth and still-high interest rates, the S&P 500 was up 5% and has risen to new all-time highs. Stocks have truly climbed the proverbial “Wall of Worry.” Will they continue to? I wouldn’t bet against it. So today, we add a once-great large-cap tech stock name that may finally be ready to dig out of a years-long funk. Clif Droke identified it as a prime turnaround candidate in his Cabot Turnaround Letter. Now, we add it to the Stock of the Week portfolio.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue July 3: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new records on Wednesday, reversing Tuesday’s declines. President Trump’s tax-and-spending bill squeaked through the Senate and is now at the heart of a battle in the House. This is hopefully settled this today and a setback would have an impact on the stock market.

Bi-weekly Update June 26: It was a quiet week for Explorer stocks as mega tech momentum stocks have led a sharp rebound from the lows of April’s tariff-driven market pullback. This has led the broader markets to close near all-time highs.

But this is nothing compared with Spain’s IBEX 35 index, which is up almost 40% year-to-date, crushing the Nasdaq’s anemic 4% gain. Spain is now Europe’s fastest-growing major economy with electricity prices helping manufacturing and logistics. Spain brought in 94 million visitors last year and I was one of them. In 2024 alone, 170,000 people migrated from Latin America to Spain, further propelling growth and productivity.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue July 2: Today’s addition is a small-cap networking company on the cusp of a potential multi-year growth cycle.

The big-picture growth catalyst? Emerging AI and cloud computing technologies that place new strategic importance on network infrastructure and security for data centers, hyperscalers and global enterprises.

Weekly Update June 26: The S&P 600 Small Cap Index rose modestly this week but not quite to the 1,340 level the index reached on June 11.

We’re seeing what could be an early pattern of higher highs and higher lows for the index, though for that trend to firm up we need to see the index get closer to its 200-day line (currently at 1,367) in the next week or two, and not fall below 1,284.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue June 11: Stocks have made an impressive recovery from the April tariff swoon. The S&P 500 is now within just 2% of the all-time high.

The recent market overreactions have been reversed. The market index is perched near the high. It’s tough to envision a catalyst that will drive a sustained rally anytime soon. Sure, there could be good tariff news. But uncertainty is likely to linger for a while. The economy is okay but not great. A recession is unlikely, but growth is still slowing.

Anything can happen, of course. But it’s time to acknowledge the possibility that the market could go sideways for the rest of the year and even beyond.

Dividends are king during times like this. Dividends roll in no matter what the market is doing or what’s going on in the world. Dividend income has accounted for a substantial portion of total market returns over time, about 34% since 1940. But dividends account for a much higher percentage of returns during periods of flat markets. While overall stock prices are stuck in the mud, the cash register keeps ringing.

In this issue, I highlight one of the very best income stocks on the market. It has a strong recent track record and is poised to thrive in the quarters ahead.

Weekly Update July 2: The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high. Now what?

It’s been a tremendous recovery since the “tariff Armageddon” days of early April. Stocks went from the precipice of a bear market to a brand new high in just a couple of months.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue June 18: Despite a number of domestic and international geopolitical concerns, the market continues to act well. The S&P 500 is within a stone’s throw of its February all-time high.

This month, we add two high-growth tech names and place three additional compelling opportunities on our Watch List.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue July 1: After a weekend that many feared would sink the market as the Middle East situation was flaring up, to the surprise of many, the market didn’t sell off and, in fact, by week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 3.4%, the Dow had rallied 3.8% and the Nasdaq added 4.2%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue June 24: Stocks have been very resilient. The market has proven a lot of naysayers wrong. But prices are high, and uncertainty abounds.

Tariffs won’t be a disaster, but there will still be more headlines and uncertainty in the months ahead. The economy is okay, but it’s not great. Interest rates are still stubbornly high. And now the Iran conflict is thrown into the mix along with the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, the market indexes are hovering near the high and most stocks are pricey.

Several portfolio positions have had strong rallies in the recovery and are generating high call premiums. The high strike prices guarantee a strong total return if the stocks are called. The high premiums provide a great way to lock in the recent market good fortune by generating a high income from call premiums.

Let’s take what the market is giving. Right now, it’s giving a high income. Tomorrow, who knows? In this issue, I highlight a covered call in Qualcomm (QCOM). It is the sixth call sold on the position since the stock was added to the portfolio four years ago. It’s a great time to prime the pump for income once again.

Weekly Update July 1: The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high last week. And the market is moving higher to start this week.

The market is being propelled higher by technology as the artificial intelligence trade turned hot again. Technology had been dragging the market lower all year until recently after leading it higher for most of the bull market. The sector sold off after the DeepSeek news in late January and then took a further hit with the tariff panic in April.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue June 25: Few things are more enduring than America’s love of a good hamburger. Indeed, the iconic sandwich is so much a part of the country’s pop cultural heritage that, according to numerous opinion polls, it’s one of the first things foreigners mention when asked to name the most American symbol they can think of.

Weekly Update July 3: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Alcoa (AA), Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), GE Aerospace (GE), Intel (INTC), Paramount Global (PARA) and Toast (TOST).

GE Aerospace (GE) strength driven by record backlogs in its commercial aerospace segment.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue May 28: The Senate Judiciary Committee recently approved the nomination of Terrance Cole to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The full Senate may vote on Cole’s confirmation as soon as early June.

This could be the start of a significant turning point for cannabis stocks. That’s because Cole will address a Biden-era proposal to move cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The change would significantly enhance cannabis company cash flow by neutralizing an IRS rule that bars operating expense deductions against revenue from the sale of Schedule I substances.

Monthly Update June 11: Cannabis companies remain in hunker-down mode as challenges persist. Those include price compression, competition from hemp-based THC product sales, and uncertainty about potential federal reform.

Not all cannabis companies are going to survive. Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) looks like it is about to go under. I’ve only ever kept a very small position in that name, so the company’s demise did not cause too much damage.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine July: Whether you’re kicking up your feet at the beach, cruising through the Caribbean or flying to foreign locales, this month, let’s explore how to make the most of the return of summer travel without blowing up your budget. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the stocks and ETFs to add to your portfolio to profit from travel trends.

Stock of the Month June 12: It looks like the president’s tariffs are beginning to show some effect on inflation. The latest CPI report showed that the inflation rate—while lower than the 2.5% economists had expected—crept up to 2.4% from April’s 2.3% rate. Core inflation—excluding food and energy—rose 2.8%, the same as April’s increase.

The number was helped by drops in apparel and automobile prices.

The unemployment rate remained stable at 4.2%. The ADP employment number was just 37,000, the lowest level since March 2023, and less than the 111,000 anticipated.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Mike, do you have a max number of stock position in the portfolio?

Mike: So, there’s not a set max, but realistically given our position sizing (10% for a full position), I don’t think we’ve ever had more than 12-13, and usually it’s like 10-11. So somewhere in that range, ideally with ten 10% positions but the world isn’t that perfect.