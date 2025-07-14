Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending July 11, 2025

Latest Summary

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week's video, Mike Cintolo remains as bullish as ever on the big picture and is holding his strong performers--though near-term, his antennae are up for a few reasons, including some repeated selling in growth stocks and the fact the market is three months off its lows (a time when some digestion is normal). Mike is holding some cash, but he's ideally aiming to put it to work in established leaders if and when they pull in to support and offer higher-odds entries.

Stocks Discussed: ORCL, STX, ZS, NET, CLS, AS, LIF, IBIT, DAL, VIK, RCL, FCX

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Liberation Day 2.0, the market hitting all-time highs despite tariff and economic fears, and the Bitcoin breakout. Then, they each make three predictions for the back half of 2025, covering DoorDash (DASH), value stocks, the Fed, Circle (CRCL) and more.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Plus member benefits.

The next call will be July 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET. Register here!

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue July 10: The market’s big-picture outlook remains excellent, and we’re keeping most of our focus on that. However, there’s no doubt that we’re starting to see some growth stock wobbles, as today was the 3rd day of distribution in the group while money rotates into the broader market. That’s no reason to be defensive, but we are selling one name tonight that flashed abnormal action and holding a bit more than 30% cash on the sideline for now. Our goal is to ditch any laggards or names that crack and eventually replace them with big leaders, some of which are in a rest phase that should result in higher-odds entries.

Bi-weekly Update July 2: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain bullish but take things on a stock-by-stock basis. The overall market is in fine shape, but Tuesday saw a lot of selling in growth stocks as investors rotated into stodgy areas (Dow Industrials and defensive stocks). For now, the action is broadly acceptable, but the next few days will be key. Today, we are making some small changes: We’ll place Axon (AXON) and Rubrik (RBRK) on Hold and we’re going to sell one-third of our remaining position of Palantir (PLTR), leaving us with around 23% in cash.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue July 7:Nothing’s changed with the market from a top-down point of view: It’s bullish, with the intermediate-term trend pointed up, and now we’re seeing new highs expanding as more stocks join the parade. Individual stocks remain trickier, as we saw some rotation out of growth and into some other areas last week—if leaders decisively crack, that could be bearish, but to this point, the action has mostly served to broaden the advance, which is a good thing. We wouldn’t go wild on the buy side right here, but we continue to advise following the positive evidence—we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 8.

This week’s list is definitely broader than it has been in recent weeks. Our Top Pick is helping to lead what looks like a fresh group move.

Movers & Shakers July 11: The major indexes have been relatively quiet this week, with most flat-ish after this morning’s pullback. That keeps the intermediate-term, top-down evidence positive. And the big-picture setup that’s in place from the first of the year continues to portend higher prices when looking months down the road.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue July 10: Glad to be back! A lot has happened in the two weeks since I last wrote, with the market reaching new record highs despite the tariff deadline coming and going without a ton of clarity. And now second-quarter earnings season has arrived, which could provide further wind in the market’s sails, though estimates are more tempered (5% growth, vs. 14% growth among large-cap companies in Q1) this time around.

Meanwhile, our portfolio is humming, with TWO of our stocks reaching their price targets today! We’ll “retire” them to make room for today’s new recommendation, from an industry I wrote extensively about in our last update: movie theaters. The hope is that this movie theater stock will follow in the footsteps of United Airlines (UAL) and Carnival Corp. (CCL) and quickly reach our price target as shares play catch-up to their fundamentals due to some post-Covid lag.

Details inside. Enjoy!

Weekly Update June 26: Three years ago this month, I went to see my first movie in a theater since Covid. The film was Top Gun: Maverick, a movie that tapped into my 1980s nostalgia and was more entertaining and coherent than your average sequel. I wasn’t alone – the film grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career, which is really saying something. Steven Spielberg thanked Cruise for “saving movie theaters.” He may have been right: In the two previous Covid-tainted years, 2020 and 2021, U.S. movie theaters grossed just over $6.5 billion combined – barely more than half of the industry’s 2018 peak of $11.89 billion.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue June 30: Chaos was the overriding theme of the first half of 2025. But for all the pearl-clutching over tariffs, Middle East conflict, slowing economic growth and still-high interest rates, the S&P 500 was up 5% and has risen to new all-time highs. Stocks have truly climbed the proverbial “Wall of Worry.” Will they continue to? I wouldn’t bet against it. So today, we add a once-great large-cap tech stock name that may finally be ready to dig out of a years-long funk. Clif Droke identified it as a prime turnaround candidate in his Cabot Turnaround Letter. Now, we add it to the Stock of the Week portfolio.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue July 3: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new records on Wednesday, reversing Tuesday’s declines. President Trump’s tax-and-spending bill squeaked through the Senate and is now at the heart of a battle in the House. This is hopefully settled this today and a setback would have an impact on the stock market.

Bi-weekly Update July 10: Corporate America is weathering trade uncertainty remarkably well. The S&P 500 index has recovered more than 20% since bottoming out in April but is up only 6% this year.

You may have noticed that the stagflation scenario (inflation and slow growth) is a theme being promoted by the financial media with comparisons to the 1970s. But even if this becomes a reality, stocks are still your best option to protect and grow your wealth. In the 1970s, large-cap value outperformed growth stocks and long-term Treasury bonds. Dividend-paying stocks also outperformed. Our strategy will remain the same regardless of the pundits, value, quality, and momentum.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue July 2: Today’s addition is a small-cap networking company on the cusp of a potential multi-year growth cycle.

The big-picture growth catalyst? Emerging AI and cloud computing technologies that place new strategic importance on network infrastructure and security for data centers, hyperscalers and global enterprises.

All the details are inside this month’s Issue.

Enjoy!

Weekly Update July 10: Action in the small-cap indices continues to be very encouraging.

Since the beginning of June, both the S&P 600 SmallCap Index and Russell 2000 have outperformed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue July 9: Tariffs are back.

Of course, stocks could continue to move higher. The optimists have been right so far. But the indexes are near all-time highs, while uncertainty abounds. It might not be the best strategy to pay a premium for a stock in a precarious market.

Fortunately, while the overall market is near the high, there are stocks that are still cheap. The amazing market recovery from the April low has been led by technology, which accounts for about one-third of the S&P index. That sector has soared over 40% in the last three months. But many great stocks are still priced far from their 52-week highs.

In this issue, I highlight a financial industry powerhouse with a long track record of outperforming the market. The stock is well below the 52-week high and selling near its cheapest valuations in years. While the market could go either way in the weeks ahead, this stock is well-positioned to boom when the environment normalizes. Meanwhile the current uncertainty is keeping it cheap.

It may seem like stock prices have run away in the impressive recovery from the April low. But there is a stock where it’s still April.

Weekly Update July 2: The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high. Now what?

It’s been a tremendous recovery since the “tariff Armageddon” days of early April. Stocks went from the precipice of a bear market to a brand new high in just a couple of months.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue June 18: Despite a number of domestic and international geopolitical concerns, the market continues to act well. The S&P 500 is within a stone’s throw of its February all-time high.

This month, we add two high-growth tech names and place three additional compelling opportunities on our Watch List.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue July 8: The recent bull run continued last week, this time led by Small Caps (IWM), which gained 3.5%, followed by a gain of 2.3% for the Dow, and 1.7% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue June 24: Stocks have been very resilient. The market has proven a lot of naysayers wrong. But prices are high, and uncertainty abounds.

Tariffs won’t be a disaster, but there will still be more headlines and uncertainty in the months ahead. The economy is okay, but it’s not great. Interest rates are still stubbornly high. And now the Iran conflict is thrown into the mix along with the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, the market indexes are hovering near the high and most stocks are pricey.

Several portfolio positions have had strong rallies in the recovery and are generating high call premiums. The high strike prices guarantee a strong total return if the stocks are called. The high premiums provide a great way to lock in the recent market good fortune by generating a high income from call premiums.

Let’s take what the market is giving. Right now, it’s giving a high income. Tomorrow, who knows? In this issue, I highlight a covered call in Qualcomm (QCOM). It is the sixth call sold on the position since the stock was added to the portfolio four years ago. It’s a great time to prime the pump for income once again.

Weekly Update July 8: Uncertainty is growing in a market perched near the high.

Tariffs are front and center again. The July 9 deadline, which began the market rally from the low when the administration issued a 90-day extension, is rapidly approaching. The deadline raises many of the issues the market hated back in April. Stocks started the week on a down note in anticipation.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue June 25: Few things are more enduring than America’s love of a good hamburger. Indeed, the iconic sandwich is so much a part of the country’s pop cultural heritage that, according to numerous opinion polls, it’s one of the first things foreigners mention when asked to name the most American symbol they can think of.

Weekly Update July 11: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Alcoa (AA), Centuri Holdings (CTRI), Dollar Tree (DLTR), GE Aerospace (GE), Intel (INTC) and Paramount Global (PARA).

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue May 28: The Senate Judiciary Committee recently approved the nomination of Terrance Cole to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The full Senate may vote on Cole’s confirmation as soon as early June.

This could be the start of a significant turning point for cannabis stocks. That’s because Cole will address a Biden-era proposal to move cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The change would significantly enhance cannabis company cash flow by neutralizing an IRS rule that bars operating expense deductions against revenue from the sale of Schedule I substances.

Monthly Update July 10: If you have been steadily averaging down in cannabis stocks during the sector’s dark days all year, well done.

You are finally being rewarded.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine July: Whether you’re kicking up your feet at the beach, cruising through the Caribbean or flying to foreign locales, this month, let’s explore how to make the most of the return of summer travel without blowing up your budget. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the stocks and ETFs to add to your portfolio to profit from travel trends.

Stock of the Month July 10: We don’t yet know what the inflation rate for June will be (report is due July 15), but in the latest Federal Reserve meeting—reading between the lines—it seems economists expect the Fed to lower rates a couple of times during the remainder of the year.

And, just in the last few days, it’s been reported that Goldman Sachs now expects the Fed to cut rates three times.

We’ll see.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Hey Mike. I started out with Cabot Top Ten in January. One thing I am struggling with is when to sell. For example, I am up 35% on two of your picks (CRDO and RKLB) and unsure what to do. Both companies seem to still have strong outlooks in the coming quarters and some good momentum (both near the 52-week high). Do I continue to ride them or take my 35% and move on?

Mike: Thanks for writing. It’s a good question.

So, first, there’s no perfect answer – honestly, a lot of it has to do with how you want to run your ship, taking profits or not. Obviously, if a stock is super strong right out of the gate you hold, or if it’s clearly topped, you sell, but the vast in-between has a lot of options.

There’s nothing wrong with selling and taking the profit, and I do think short-term the market may pull in.

That said, for my part, I like to split the difference – for these cases, I might sell one-third or so with the gain, then trail a stop. If you’re up 35%, I would definitely have the stop well above your cost, maybe in the high 70s for CRDO and 33 or so for RKLB.

Of course, that’s how I would do it – take some profit, but give yourself the chance of riding a huge winner … but if it flops, at least you’re getting out with some solid gains.